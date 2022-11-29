Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sette Luna
1,596 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy, candle lit tables. Warm, inviting servers. The roar and dancing light of the pizza oven. Warm summer nights at outside tables. A deep, dark wine cellar for private parties. This is Sette Luna.
Location
219 Ferry St, Easton, PA 18042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant