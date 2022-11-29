Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Sette Luna

1,596 Reviews

$$

219 Ferry St

Easton, PA 18042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Risotto Balls
Bud's

Antipasti

Antipasto

$14.00

Brushcetta

$10.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$16.00

Melanzane

$14.00

Mozzarella Al Forno

$14.00

Polpo

$16.00

Portobello & Chevre

$12.00

Sausage Con Marinara

$10.00

Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$16.00

Vongole

$16.00

Sausage and Rabe

$14.00

Small Salad

Tuscan White Bean & Rosemary Soup

$8.00

Caprese

$8.00

Small Caesar

$10.00

Luna

$9.00

Arugula

$14.00

Sette Salad

$16.00

Tre Colore

$10.00

Small Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Small Chicken Cranberry

$10.00

Small Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Insalate Grande

Chicken & Cranberry

$18.00

Chicken Caeser

$16.00

Large Arugula

$19.00

Large Casear

$16.00

Large House

$15.00

Mediterranean

$20.00

Salmon Caeser

$24.00

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Pizze

Margherita

$14.00

Marinara

$15.00

Amalfi Coast

$18.00

Santorini

$16.00

Giuseppe

$19.00

Gamberetti

$16.00

Terry's Bianca

$17.00

Bianca

$13.00

Pavia Bianca

$16.00

Greco Bianca

$16.00

Torino Bianca

$16.00

Josh's Bianca

$19.00

Piemontese

$17.00

La Capra

$17.00

Franco

$18.00

Florentine

$16.00

Siciliana

$17.00

Genova

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pastas

Fettuccine Alla Marinara

$15.00

Fett Panna

$17.00

Agn Ricotta

$18.00

Agn Mozz

$19.00

Agn Zucca

$22.00

Agn Cinghiale

$25.00

Bud's

$26.00

Fettuccine Con Funghi

$28.00

Fettuccine Con Pomodoro

$15.00

Fettuccine Con Pesto Crema

$16.00

Fettuccine Con Butter

$13.00

Fettuccine Garlic and Oil

$14.00

Fettuccine Con Pomodoro with MeatBalls

$25.00

Meatballs

Vitello

$12.00

Entrees

Pollo Milanese

$22.00

Norwegian Salmon

$28.00

Spring Lamb

$42.00

Osso Buco

$38.00

Bistecca

$37.00

Gamberetti E Risotto

$34.00

Dolci

Mama's Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Terry's White Chocolate Panna Cotta

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Bologna

$16.00

Brunch Pizze Spec

$18.00

Eggs In Purgatory

$16.00

Frittata

$15.00

Frittata Spec

$18.00

Neopolitan Morning

$14.00

Panini Spec

$12.00

Salmon Hollandaise

$22.00

Salmon Pizza

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Platter

$15.00

Tuscan Benedict

$19.00

Brunch Additions

Wolferman's Muffin

$3.00

Grandad's Homefries

$3.00

Citrus

$3.00

House Cured Pancetta

$5.00

Homemade Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Fresh Juice of the Day

$8.00

Juice of the Day Bellini

$14.00

GreenVida Juice

$8.00

GrnVida Bellini

$14.00

Daily Specials

Fall Salad

$14.00

Beet Burrata

$17.00

Entree Spec

$35.00

Lentil Salad

$15.00

Lunch Pizza Spec

$7.00

Pizza Special

$22.00

Risotto Balls

$16.00

Seafood Pasta Spec

$34.00

Vongole Pasta Spec

$32.00

Fig App

$16.00

Soup Spec

$10.00

Caponata

$14.00

Sauces and Sides

Bread

$3.50

Grilled Shrimp

$3.50

Sauteed Shrimp

$3.50

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Pomodoro

$3.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrooms

$8.00

Quart of Bud's Sauce

$25.00

Fried Chicken Two Piece

$16.00

Fried Chicken One Piece

$8.00

Ciders

Aval

$6.00Out of stock

Cidre Bouche Etienne Dupont

$14.00Out of stock

Gurutzeta

$8.00Out of stock

Farm Flor

$7.00Out of stock

Ace Pear Cider

$6.00

Spumanti

Prosecco, Malvasia Better Bubbles

$44.00

Malvasia Secco, La Collina

$54.00

Bianca Vigna

$85.00

Brut, Ferrari

$72.00

Francia Corta, Barone Pizzini

$60.00

Brut Chardonnay, Tasca D'Almerita

$114.00Out of stock

Rose Lambrusco

$52.00

Bianchi

BTL Trebbiano, Sansonina Lugana

$42.00

BTL Gavi, Ricossa

$39.00

BTL Muller-Thurgau, Terlano

$51.00

BTL Gewurztraminer, Tramin

$56.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Badissa

$39.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Tiefenbrunner

$45.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Tramin

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay, Tiefenbrunner

$48.00

BTL Soave Classico, Suavia

$48.00

Btl Tellus Chard

$42.00

BTL Trebbiano Blend, Est Est Est

$38.00

BTL Vermentino-Verdicchio, Falesco Vitiano

$33.00

BTL Verdiccio Classico, San Lorenzo

$48.00

BTL Fracati Superiore, Pietra Porzia

$42.00

BTL Verdiccio Classico Superiore San Paolo

$52.00

BTL Roscetto Falesco Ferentano

$60.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Stella

$32.00

BTL Vermentino, Argiolas Costamolino

$39.00

BTL Vermentino, IL Monticello

$39.00

BTL Chard-Greca La Segreta Planeta

$39.00

BTL Greco, Librandi

$36.00

BTL Greco, Mastroberardino

$43.00

BTL Greco/Malvasia Blend

$48.00

BTL Coda Di Volpe, Terre Dora

$49.00

BTL Chardonnay, Planeta

$104.00

BTL Moscato, Stella

$32.00

BTL Moscato D'Asti, Ceretto

$35.00

Vini Rossi

BTL Pinot Noir, Kris

$45.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Tramin

$60.00

BTL Barbera D'Alba

$45.00

BTL Sudtirol Pinot Nero

$105.00Out of stock

BTL Teroldego, Lechthaler

$45.00

BTL Barbera Del Monferrato, Iuli

$70.00

BTL Lagrein, Tiramin

$54.00

BTL Dolcetto D'Alba, Marcarini

$51.00

BTL Valpollicella Classico, Secondo Marco

$58.00

BTL Baby Amarone, Zenato Alanera

$72.00

BTL Baby Barolo, Omayda

$77.00

BTL Barbaresco, Castello Di Neive

$125.00

BTL Barolo, Ceretto

$195.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot, Maculan

$165.00

BTL Rosato, Falesco

$33.00

BTL Sangiovese, Castelluccio Le More

$42.00

BTL Sangiovese, Tua Rita

$58.00

BTL Montepulciano, Valle Reale

$48.00

BTL Prugnolo-Aglianico, Di Majo Norante

$51.00

BTL Chianti, San Quirico Organic

$48.00

BTL Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano, Fattoria

$69.00

BTL Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano, Boscarelli

$105.00Out of stock

BTL Terre Di San Leonardo

$69.00

BTL Chianti Classico, Castello Di Bossi

$60.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Altesino

$51.00

BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Campanelle

$95.00

BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Castellare

$110.00

BTL Merlot-Cab Sauvignon-Cab Franc, Orma

$160.00

BTL Montefalco Sagrantino, Falesco RC2

$125.00

BTL Cabernet, Famiglia Cotavella

$110.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Corbaia, Castello

$160.00

BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Altesino

$140.00

BTL Bordeaux Blend

$160.00

BTL Rosato, Tasca D'Almerita

$42.00

BTL Cannonau, Argiolas

$48.00

BTL Carignano del Sulces, Cantina Santadi

$47.00

BTL Nero D'Avola, Purato

$33.00

BTL Salice Salentino Riserva, Cantele

$35.00

BTL Nero D'Avola Blend, Planeta

$45.00

BTL Gaglioppo, Librandi Ciro Duca San Felice

$48.00

BTL Aglianico, Bisceglia

$45.00

BTL Aglianico, Terre Dora Di Paolo

$51.00

BTL Nero Di Troia, Botromagno

$54.00

BTL Nero D'Avola, Lamuri

$63.00

BTL Piedirosso, Mastroberardino

$60.00

BTL Nerello Mascalese, Rosse Riserva

$110.00

BTL Nerello Mascalese, Frank Cornelissen

$135.00

BTL Salento Rosso, Taurino Patriglione

$135.00

BTL Cannonau Turriga Isole

$165.00

BTL Cab, Eva Luna

$51.00

BTL Red Spec

$57.00

Btl La Spinetta Barolo

$175.00

CURBSIDE SPECIALS

Librandi Ciro ROSE -

$42.00

Pico Maccario Lavignone ROSE -

$42.00

Botromagno Lulu ROSE -

$42.00

Valle Reale Cerasuolo ROSE -

$42.00

Argiolas Serra Lori ROSE -

$42.00

Tasca Regaleali ROSE -

$42.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy, candle lit tables. Warm, inviting servers. The roar and dancing light of the pizza oven. Warm summer nights at outside tables. A deep, dark wine cellar for private parties. This is Sette Luna.

Website

Location

219 Ferry St, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Sette Luna image
Sette Luna image
Sette Luna image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 379
3205 S Delaware Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
Daily Grind - Bath PA
orange star4.9 • 216
116 E Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Grille
orange star3.5 • 31
400 illicks mill rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Hellertown Diner
orange star4.0 • 88
29 Main St Hellertown, PA 18055
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Easton

Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Mister Lee's Noodles
orange star4.5 • 536
325 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston