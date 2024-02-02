Sette Mezzo 969 Lexington Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
An Italian Eating Club located in the heart of New York City's Upper East side. Open for 34 years, it is our pleasure to serve you the best Italian food in New York City.
Location
969 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021
