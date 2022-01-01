Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Settebello Pizzeria
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.
Location
140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014
Gallery
