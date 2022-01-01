Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Settebello Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

140 Green Valley Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89014

Popular Items

Margherita
Settebello
Margherita DOC

Pizza

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Bianca

$19.00

Capricciosa

$19.00

Diavola

$18.00

Emilia

$18.00

Margherita

$17.00

Margherita DOC

$20.00

Marinara

$14.00

Pere e Jalapeno

$18.00

Pizza Bolognese

$19.00

Pizza Carbonara

$18.00

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Settebello

$20.00

Special Pizza

$21.00

Vico

$18.00

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Bianca

$25.00

Gluten Free Capricciosa

$25.00

Gluten Free Diavola

$24.00

Gluten Free Emilia

$24.00

Gluten Free Margherita

$23.00

Gluten Free Margherita DOC

$26.00

Gluten Free Marinara

$20.00

Gluten Free Pere e Jalapeno

$24.00

Gluten Free Pizza Bolognese

$25.00

Gluten Free Pizza Carbonara

$24.00

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

Gluten Free Settebello

$26.00

Gluten Free Special Pizza

$27.00

Gluten Free Vico

$24.00

Insalata

Beet Salad

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00

Insalata

$8.00

Insalata Grande

$15.00

Involtini

$16.00

Panzanella

$15.00

Pere e Prosciutto

$16.00

Romana

$16.00

Rucola

$8.00

Salumi / Antipasti / Al Forno

Bruschetta

$11.00

Cheese Platter

$16.00

Focaccia

$8.00

Misto

$21.00

Prosciutto Platter

$16.00

Polpette Napoletane

$16.00

Crostini Special

$15.00

Dolce

Nutella Pizza Grande

$12.00

Nutella Pizza Piccola

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Gelato Doppio

$8.00

Gelato Singalo

$5.00

Affogato

$7.00

L'Ubriaco

$13.00

Pizza

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio

Bianca

$17.00

Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 

Capricciosa

$16.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio

Diavola

$16.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio

Emilia

$16.00

Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *at select locations

Margherita

$15.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil

Margherita DOC

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Marinara

$12.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Pizza Bolognese

$16.00

Pizza Brisket

$19.00Out of stock

Slow cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Olio

Pizza Carbonara

$16.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio

Pizza Pere E Jalapeno

$17.00

House Pear and Jalapeño Marmalade, Calabrese, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Basil

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Settebello

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio

Special Pizza

$18.00

Market Special: Varies week to week with seasonal items.

Vico

$16.00

House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Bianca

$24.00

Gluten Free Crust, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Olio

Gluten Free Capricciosa

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Carbonara

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper

Gluten Free Diavola

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Calabrese, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic

Gluten Free DOC

$25.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio,

Gluten Free Emilia

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Panna Cream, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *available at certain locations

Gluten Free Margherita

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Parmigiano

Gluten Free Marinara

$19.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Pere E Jalapeno

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Mozzarella, Calabrese, House made Pear and Jalapeno Marmalade, Red Onion, Basil, Olio *Available only at Henderson, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Settebello

$25.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, House made Sausage, Mushrooms, Pine nuts

Gluten Free Vico

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Roasted Fennel, Red onion, House made Sausage, Basil, Olio

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts* *Nuts vary between seasonality and location

Buffalo Crudo Caprese

$20.00

Burrata

$18.00

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, sea salt, olio

Insalata

$7.00

Mixed greens, Shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Grande

$13.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Involtini

$13.00

Prosciutto Crudo wrapped around baby arugula and goat cheese topped with shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction, and olio

Panzanella

$13.00

House Made bread and tomato salad with red onion, shaved fennel, cucumber, arugula, basil, prosciutto crisps, red wine vinaigrette, and shaved parmigiano

Pere E Prosciutto

$13.00

Romana

$13.00

arugula, speck, roman style marinated artichokes, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Rucola

$7.00

Salumi & Antipasti

Bruschetta

$10.00

Cheese Platter

$15.00

Focaccia

$7.00

Misto

$20.00

Polpette Napoletane

$15.00

Prosciutto

$15.00

Dolci

Cannoli

$6.00

Nutella Grande

$10.00

Nutella Piccola

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

San Pellegrino Momenti Black Currant & Pomegranate

$3.00

San Pellegrino Momenti Peach & Clementine

$3.00

Beer

Cigar City Maduro

$8.00

Einstock Pale Ale

$8.00

Einstock Toasted Porter

$8.00

Einstock Wee Heavy

$8.00

Einstock White Ale

$8.00

FIX Hellas

$9.00

Früli

$11.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Konig Ludwig

$7.00

Left Coast Hop Juice

$9.00

Left Coast Una Mas

$9.00

Left Coast VooDoo

$7.00

Moretti Lager

$6.00

Moritz Lager

$7.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

$8.00

Mother Earth Milk Truck Stout

$9.00

Mother Earth Tierra Madre

$4.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

$6.00

Paulaner Münchner Hell

$7.00

Paulaner Radler

$7.00

Paulaner Salvator

$7.00

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.00

Squatters Hops Rising

$7.00

Squatters Juicy IPA

$8.00

Squatters Outer Darkness

$9.00

Stem Guava Chile

$8.00

Stem Raspberry

$8.00

Tsingtao

$7.00

Warsteiner Dunkel

$6.00

Warsteiner Pilsner

$6.00

Wasatch Polygamy Porter Nitro

$8.00

Vino

Btl Argiano NC

$52.00

Btl Banfi

$32.00

Btl Borgo Magredo Pinot

$48.00

Btl Brancaia

$72.00

Btl Marrone Barolo

$75.00

Btl Michele Castellani a’ del Pipa San Michele

$56.00

Btl Montecucco Rosso

$52.00

Btl Orin Swift Locations I4

$48.00

Btl Pasqua Chianti

$42.00

Btl Poggio Argentiera Maremmante

$56.00

Btl Rocche Costamagna D'Alba

$40.00

Btl Sella e Mosca Cannonau

$56.00

Btl Umani Ronchi Podere

$44.00

Btl Vignamaggio Chianti

$45.00

Btl 8 Years In The Desert

$85.00

Btl Baron Riserva

$48.00

Btl Finca el Origen

$36.00

Btl J Vineyard Pinot

$40.00

Btl Killer Drop

$55.00

Btl Opolo Cabernet

$48.00

Btl Orin Swift Locations F4

$48.00

Btl Shannon Ridge

$44.00

Btl 11 Minute Rose

$44.00

Btl Maison no 9

$45.00

Btl Romeo and Juliet

$56.00

Btl Borgo Magredo Prosecco

$40.00

Btl Maso Canali

$28.00

Btl Pieropan "La Rocca"

$56.00

Btl Umani Ronchi Verdicchio

$44.00

Btl Villa Giada Suri

$36.00

Btl Villa San Zeno

$36.00

Btl Casa Magoni

$48.00

Btl Marcobrunn Auslese "375"

$42.00

Btl Riesling

$45.00

Btl Tattoo Girl

$36.00

Btl Lexicon

$40.00

Retail Items

Olive Oil 2 Liters

$20.00

Tomato Can 105 oz.

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Website

Location

140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014

Directions

Gallery
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image
Banner pic
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

