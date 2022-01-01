Pizza
Italian
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara Las Vegas, NV
1,124 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.
Location
9350 W Sahara Ave, #170, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
4.0 • 1,001
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8 Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
Side Piece Pizza - 11011 W. Charleston Blvd
4.2 • 56
11011 W. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89135
View restaurant
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
No Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant