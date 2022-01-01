Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara Las Vegas, NV

1,124 Reviews

$$

9350 W Sahara Ave

#170

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Settebello
Margherita DOC

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil

Margherita DOC

$20.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Marinara

$14.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Bianca

$19.00

Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 

Brie & Proscuitto

$19.00

Capricciosa

$19.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio

Diavola

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio

Emilia

$18.00

Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *at select locations

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Prosciutto & Fig

$19.00

Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Pizza Bolognese

$18.00

House made Ragu Alla Bolognese, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Pizza Carbonara

$17.00

Crushed tomatoes, pancetta, egg, cracked pepper, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Pizza Pere E Jalapeno

$17.00

House Pear and Jalapeño Marmalade, Calabrese, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Basil

Settebello

$20.00

Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio

Vico

$18.00

House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Brisket BBQ

$21.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork BBQ

$21.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$14.00

roasted beets with goat cheese, crushed almonds, arugula, balsamic vinagrette

Insalata Grande

$15.00

mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata

$8.00

mixed greens, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Involtini

$16.00

prosciutto crudo wrapped around baby arugula and goat cheese topped with shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction, and olive oil

Panzanella

$15.00

baby arugula, house made croutons, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto crisps, red onion, fennel, cucumber, basil, parmigiano, red wine vinaigrette

Romana

$16.00

arugula, speck, marinated artichokes, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Rucola

$8.00

baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette, sea salt

Salumi & Antipasti

Arancini

$12.00

fried risotto, filled with mozzarella and bolognese, over a simple tomato sauce (contains meat and nuts).

Artichoke Crostini

$15.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Crostini con Crudo

$16.00

Crostini Sampler

$15.00

Focaccia

$8.00

oven baked flat bread, olive oil, sea salt, and oregano

Gnocchi

$14.00

Polpette Napoletane

$16.00

Warm Beets

$12.00

roasted beets, goat cheese cream with garlic and dill, almonds, olive oil

Misto

$21.00

sampling of Italian meats, cheeses, and vegetables (served with focaccia)

Prosciutto Platter

$16.00

freshly sliced di Parma aged 19 months (served with mini focaccia)

Baked Lasagna

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese Foccacia

$16.00

Fritta

$15.00

Dolci

Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Nutella Pizza

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Zeppole

$8.00

Crostata

$8.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$8.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Momenti San Pellegrino

$4.00

Kids Drinks

$1.00

Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Still Water 1L

$6.00

Sparkling Water 1L

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Retail Items

Olive Oil 2 Liters

$20.00

Tomato Can 105 oz.

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Website

Location

9350 W Sahara Ave, #170, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

