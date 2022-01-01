  • Home
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana Oxnard, CA

1,177 Reviews

$$

2760 Seaglass Way

Oxnard, CA 93036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Settebello
Margherita DOC

Pizza

Marinara

$12.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Margherita

$15.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil

Margherita DOC

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Diavola

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Basil, Olio

Settebello

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio

Pizza Carbonara

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio

Bianca

$18.00

Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 

Vico

$18.00

House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Capricciosa

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio

Emilia

$18.00

Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *at select locations

Polpettine

$19.00

Mascarpone, Meatballs, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Pizza Special

$20.00

Market special that varies from week to week with seasonal ingredients

Pizza Fritta

$18.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Diavola

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Calabrese, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic

Gluten Free DOC

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio,

Gluten Free Emilia

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Panna Cream, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *available at certain locations

Gluten Free Margherita

$20.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Parmigiano

Gluten Free Marinara

$17.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Settebello

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, House made Sausage, Mushrooms, Pine nuts

Gluten Free Vico

$23.00

Gluten Free Crust, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Roasted Fennel, Red onion, House made Sausage, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Nutella Pizza

$15.00

Gluten Free Carbonara

$23.00

Gluten Free Capricciosa

$23.00

Gluten Free Bianca

$23.00

Gluten Free Polpettine

$24.00

Salads

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, sea salt, olio

Insalata

$7.00

Mixed greens, Shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Grande

$14.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Panzanella

$13.00

House Made bread and tomato salad with red onion, shaved fennel, cucumber, arugula, basil, prosciutto crisps, red wine vinaigrette, and shaved parmigiano

Beet Salad

$14.00

Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts* *Nuts vary between seasonality and location

Involtini

$14.00

Prosciutto Crudo wrapped around baby arugula and goat cheese topped with shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction, and olio

Pasta Salad

$14.00

Fusili with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, basil, olio and pesto

Rucola

$7.00

Arugula with lemon oil vinaigrette Add Shaved Parmigiano for $1

Romana

$15.00

arugula, speck, roman style marinated artichokes, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Salumi & Antipasti

Arancini

$13.00

Fried risotto filled with mozzarella, over a simple tomato sauce

Warm Beets

$12.00

Polpette Napoletane

$18.00

Cheese Platter

$20.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Artichoke Crostini

$12.00

Crostini Con Salmone

$17.00

Misto

$19.00

Prosciutto

$15.00

Pasta Salad

$13.00

Focaccia

$7.50

Mixed Olives

$7.50

Croquetas

$9.00

Pasta

Pasta Al Forno Napoletana

$14.00

Lasagna Half Tray

$100.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00Out of stock

Dolci

Bombolini

$8.00

Nutella Pizza

$9.50

Panna Cotta

$8.50

Canoli

$7.50

Kids

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella

$6.50

Kids Polpette Napoletane

$6.50

Kids Piatto Misto

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$6.00

Tonic Bottle

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Pomegranate Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Double Espresso

$4.00

Aranciata Pellegrino

$4.00

Limonata Pellegrino

$4.00

Aranciata Rossa Pellegrino

$4.00

Pompelmo Pellegrino (Grapefruit)

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Sparkling Bottle Water

$5.00

Retail Items

Olive Oil 2 Liters

$20.00

Tomato Can 105 oz.

$8.00

Cocktails

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$13.00

Blood Orange Sage Margarita

$11.50

C-Street Mule

$10.00

Tequil'a Mockingbird (Copy)

$12.00

Settebello Sour

$14.00

El Nino

$12.50

Rosmarino

$12.00

Red Diamond

$11.00

Two Trees Breeze

$12.00

Jungle Rush

$11.50

Benton's Bacon Old Fashioned

$12.50Out of stock

Mediterranean Mist

$10.00

Special Drink

$12.00

Menu Negroni

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$14.00

Fog On The Coast

$13.00

Black and Grey

$12.00

Tiki Amante

$12.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$12.00

Electron

$13.00

Amalfi Mist

$13.00

Bonefire Bloom

$13.00

Enzoni

$13.00

Nightmaker

$13.00

Violet Hour

$11.00

Eva

$13.00

Copa de Oro

$13.50

Torta de Sicilia

$11.00

Pink Sofia

$10.00

The Ghost of Hollywood Beach

$11.00

Fever Pitch

$11.00

Oaxacan Old Fashion

$12.00

Bourbon Renewal

$12.00

Ciao Giovanni

$11.00

Kingston Club

$11.00

The Jump Off

$13.00

Spicy Sailor

$11.00

Clarified Milk Punch

$11.00Out of stock

Wine

Vino Della Casa (Red)

$8.00

Banfi Centine

$8.50

Chianti Tenuta di Nozzole

$12.00Out of stock

Montepulciano Masciarelli

$9.50

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Merlot Robert Hall

$9.00

Syrah Sixth Sense

$10.50

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon , Folie a Deux

$12.00

Malbec Broquel

$10.00

Chianti Banfi

$10.00

Valpolicella Bolla

$10.00

Lambrusco Medici Ermete

$9.00

corckage

$12.00

Banfi Centine Btl

$38.00

Robert Hall Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Summerland Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Malbec Broquel

$45.00

Syrah 6th Sense Btl

$45.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Folie a Deaux

$50.50

Montepulciano Mascieralli Btl

$42.00

Chianti Banfi Bottle

$45.00

Valpolicella Bolla

$45.00

Lambrusco Medici Bottle

$38.00

Chianti Classico Coltassala Volpaia BTB

$140.00

Cipressi Michele Chiarlo BTB

$65.00

Folie A Deux 1.5L BTB

$80.00

Caymus Bottle 750ml BTB

$80.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis BTB

$80.00

Guado al Tasso Bolgheri Antinori BTB

$190.00

Pure Paso J.Lohr Red Ben BTB

$60.00

Poggio alle Mura Rosso di Montalcino BTB

$70.00

Nebiolo Langhe Cascina Fontana Bottle

$80.00Out of stock

Vino della Casa (white)

$8.00

Bianco Il Disperato

$10.00

Riesling Cavit Glass

$8.50

Matua Savignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

Gls, Summerland Chardonnay

$9.00

Moscato D'Asti Glass

$11.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Vermentino Gls

$10.00

Prosecco Zonin

$9.00

Lambrusco Medici Ermete

$9.00

Rose Prosecco

$9.00

Wildflower Rosè

$8.00

Opra Prima

$7.00

Sta Margherita Rose

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Seaglass Bottle

$36.00

Moscato Coppo Moncalvina Bottle

$42.00

Lambrusco Medici Bottle

$38.00

Prosecco Zonin Bottle

$38.00

Riesling Cavit

$36.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Chardonnay Summerland Btl

$36.00

Bianco Trevenezie Btl

$38.00

Santa Margarita Bottle

$45.00

Conundrum Blanc De Blanc Sparkling

$40.00

Silex Francois Le saint Sancerre Sauv Blanc Btl

$50.00

Vermentino Belguardo

$38.00

Bottle House White

$29.00

Rose Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

Btl Summerland Rosè

$35.00

Pinot Grigio Masi

$36.00

Opera Prima Bottle

$24.00

Beer

Institution Mosaic Pale Ale

$7.50

Peroni Nastro Draft

$9.00

Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout 12oz

$10.00

Firestone Merlin Milk Stout Nitro

$9.00

Cider Apple

$9.00

Central Coast Hazy IPA

$9.00

LA Works Hefehosen

$8.00

Brouwerij West Lager

$8.00

Artifex Hoppy Pils

$8.00

Beachwood DIPA

$9.50

Tarantula Hill DIPA

$9.00

Menabrea Blonde

$8.50

Corona

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Buckler NA

$5.50

Heineken Non-alcohol

$5.50Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.00

Peroni Bottle

$7.50

Menabrea Amber

$7.50

High Noon Seltzer Watermelon

$8.00

Midnight Sun Bottle Stout

$18.00

High Noon Seltzer Mango

$8.00

High Noon Setzer Passionfruit

$8.00

High Noon Setzer Pineapple

$8.00

High Moon Seltzer Mango

$8.00

Negroni Week

Classic Negroni

$7.00

White Negroni

$7.00

Boulevardier

$7.00

Sbagliato

$7.00

Negroni flight

$15.00

Bar

Margarita SE

$7.00

Old Fashion SE

$7.00

Negroni SE

$7.00

Moscow Mule SE

$7.00

House Wine SE

$7.00

Kitchen

Margherita SE

$7.00

Diavola SE

$7.00

Vico SE

$7.00

Crostini SE

$7.00

Warm Beets SE

$7.00

Piato Misto SE

$7.00

Insalata

$7.00

Mixed greens, Shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Website

Location

2760 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, CA 93036

Directions

Gallery
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

