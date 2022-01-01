Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana Salt Lake City, UT

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana imageView gallery

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

885 Reviews

$$

260 South 200 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Settebello
Diavola

Pizza

Bianca

$18.00

Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 

Capricciosa

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio

Diavola

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio

Emilia

$17.00

Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *at select locations

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio

Margherita

$16.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil

Margherita DOC

$19.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Marinara

$13.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Pizza Brisket

$19.00

Slow cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Olio

Pizza Carbonara

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio

Pizza Pere E Jalapeno

$17.00

House Pear and Jalapeño Marmalade, Calabrese, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Basil

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Settebello

$19.00

Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio

Special Pizza

$17.00

Umbria

$16.00

Vico

$17.00

House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Bacon Jam Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Side of Parmigiano Reggiano

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Bianca

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Olio

Gluten Free Capricciosa

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Carbonara

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper

Gluten Free Diavola

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Calabrese, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic

Gluten Free DOC

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio,

Gluten Free Emilia

$20.00

Gluten Free Crust, Panna Cream, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn* *available at certain locations

Gluten Free Margherita

$20.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Parmigiano

Gluten Free Marinara

$17.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Pere E Jalapeno

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Mozzarella, Calabrese, House made Pear and Jalapeno Marmalade, Red Onion, Basil, Olio *Available only at Henderson, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Settebello

$22.00

Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, House made Sausage, Mushrooms, Pine nuts

Gluten Free Vico

$21.00

Gluten Free Crust, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Roasted Fennel, Red onion, House made Sausage, Basil, Olio

Gluten Free Umbria

$20.00

Gluten Free Bacon Jam Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts* *Nuts vary between seasonality and location

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, sea salt, olio

Insalata

$8.00

Mixed greens, Shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Grande

$14.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Involtini

$13.00

Prosciutto Crudo wrapped around baby arugula and goat cheese topped with shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction, and olio

Panzanella

$14.00

House Made bread and tomato salad with red onion, shaved fennel, cucumber, arugula, basil, prosciutto crisps, red wine vinaigrette, and shaved parmigiano

Romana

$13.00

arugula, speck, roman style marinated artichokes, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Rucola

$8.00

Salumi & Antipasti

Artichoke Crostini

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Burrata Crostini

$13.00

Focaccia

$7.00

Gluten Free Misto

$20.00Out of stock

Meatball

$15.00

Meatballs w/Gluten Free Focaccia

$21.00Out of stock

Misto

$19.00

Warm Beets

$8.00

Dolci

Nutella Pizza

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Gluten Free Nutella Pizza

$11.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Pompelmo

$4.00Out of stock

Sm Panna

$4.00

Lg Panna

$5.00

Sm Pelligrino

$4.00

Lg San Pelligrino

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocha

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.49

Retail Items

Olive Oil 2 Liters

$20.00Out of stock

Tomato Can 105 oz.

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Website

Location

260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

