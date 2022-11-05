A map showing the location of Setti's RestaurantView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Setti's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7352 lake worth road

Lake worth, FL 33467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls

$3.50

6 Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. They'll melt in your mouth.

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$4.00

Garlic bread with cheese and a side of tomato sauce for dipping.

Mussels Marinara

$11.95

Mussels cooked in our homemade marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

5 Housemade breaded mozzarella sticks served with tomato sauce for dipping.

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Lightly floured and flash fried calamari served with homemade Marinara sauce for dipping.

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Served with Blue cheese or Ranch and Celery sticks

Vegan Chicken Wings

$12.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.50

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheese covered in tomato sauce and baked with more mozzarella on top.

Bruschetta

$7.95

2 Pepperoni Slices & Soda

$7.00

2 Cheese Slices & Soda

$6.00

1/2 Meatball Parm & Soda

$8.00

1/2 Italian & Soda

$8.00

8 Wings

$10.95

Salads

Garden

$8.95

Chopped greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red onion

Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese

Greek

$10.95

Chopped greens, Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncinis

Gorgonzola

$10.95

Chopped greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Gorganzola

Antipasto

$12.50

Chopped greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoncini

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic glaze

Subs 12"

Meatball Parm

$9.50

Homemade meatballs covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a toasted Amoroso roll.

meatball sliders (4)

$9.95Out of stock

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.50

Sausage & Pepper Parm

$10.95

Italian Combo

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chopped greens, Tomato, Red onion, Hot cherry peppers, Housemade vinaigrette

Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Ham, Provolone, Chopped Greens, Tomato, Red onion

Salami & Cheese

$10.95

Salami, Provolone, Chopped greens, Tomato, Red onion

Proscuitto & Fresh Mozzarella

$12.95

Prosciutto, Fresh mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Roasted red pepper, Balsamic Reduction

Spicy Italian

$10.95

Ham, Cappicola, Provolone, Chopped greens, Tomato, Red onion, Housemade Vinaigrette

Steak, Onion, and Cheese

$10.95

Steak Deluxe

$12.50

Onions, Mushroom, Green pepper

Vegan chicken philly

$12.95

Vegan Sausage and Peppers

$13.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

Crispy breaded chicken covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a toasted Amoroso roll.

Veal Parm Sub

$12.95

Veal cutlets, tomato sauce, and Parmesan cheese.

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$5.95

Minestrone

$4.95

Burger

All American Burger

$9.95

Pizza Burger

$10.95

pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Mushroom and Provolone burger

$10.95

BBQ Burger

$10.95

griddled onions, bacon and cheddar

Black and Blue Burger

$11.95

Cajun spices, Bacon and Blue cheese

Pizza

14" Medium

$11.95

16" Large

$13.95

18" Extra Large

$15.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.95

Grandma's Pie Medium

$15.00

Grandma's pie large

$18.00

Sicilian Pizza Small

$13.50

Sicilian Pizza Large

$18.00

Slice

$2.50

Vegan Pizza

14" Medium Vegan

$13.95

16" Large Vegan

$16.95

18" Extra Large Vegan

$18.95

Gluten Free Pizza Vegan

$11.95

Grandma's Pie Medium Vegan

$15.00

Grandma's pie large Vegan

$18.00

Sicilian Pizza Small Vegan

$15.00

Sicilian Pizza Large Vegan

$20.00

Gourmet pizza

Meat Lovers Mediuim

$19.00

sausage, pepperoni, meatball, ham and salami

Meat Lovers Large

$21.00

sausage, pepperoni, meatball, ham and salami

Meat Lovers XL

sausage, pepperoni, meatball, ham and salami

Meat Lovers Small Sicilian

$21.00

sausage, pepperoni, meatball, ham and salami

Meat Lovers Large Sicilian

$21.00

sausage, pepperoni, meatball, ham and salami

Veggie Lovers Medium

$19.00

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Veggie Lovers Large

$21.00

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Veggie Lovers XL

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Veggie Lovers Small Sicilian

$21.00

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Veggie Lovers Large Sicilian

$21.00

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives

Cheese Lovers Medium

$19.00

mozz, parm, ricotta, fresh garlic. No Sauce.

Cheese Lovers Large

$21.00

mozz, parm, ricotta, fresh garlic. No Sauce.

Cheese Lovers XL

mozz, parm, ricotta, fresh garlic. No Sauce.

Cheese Lovers Small Sicilian

mozz, parm, ricotta, fresh garlic. No Sauce.

Cheese Lovers Large Sicilian

mozz, parm, ricotta, fresh garlic. No Sauce.

House Special Medium

$19.00

sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

House Special Large

$21.00

sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

House Special XL

sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

House Special Small Sicilian

sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

House Special Large Sicilian

sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Margarita Medium

$19.00

fresh mozz, tomatoes and fresh basil

Margarita Large

$21.00

fresh mozz, tomatoes and fresh basil

Margarita XL

fresh mozz, tomatoes and fresh basil

Margarita Small Sicilian

fresh mozz, tomatoes and fresh basil

Margarita Large Sicilian

fresh mozz, tomatoes and fresh basil

Hawaiian Medium

$19.00

bacon, ham and pineapple

Hawaiian Large

$21.00

bacon, ham and pineapple

Hawaiian XL

bacon, ham and pineapple

Hawaiian Small Sicilian

bacon, ham and pineapple

Hawaiian Large Sicilian

bacon, ham and pineapple

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$21.00

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Large

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken XL

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Small Sicilian

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Large Sicilian

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch drizzle

BBQ Chicken Medium

$21.00

BBQ chicken and shaved red onion tops with scallion

BBQ Chicken Large

BBQ chicken and shaved red onion tops with scallion

BBQ Chicken XL

BBQ chicken and shaved red onion tops with scallion

BBQ Chicken Small Sicilian

BBQ chicken and shaved red onion tops with scallion

BBQ Chicken Large Sicilian

BBQ chicken and shaved red onion tops with scallion

Philly Medium

$21.00

shaved ribeye, onions and peppers

Philly Large

shaved ribeye, onions and peppers

Philly XL

shaved ribeye, onions and peppers

Philly Small Sicilian

shaved ribeye, onions and peppers

Philly Large Sicilian

shaved ribeye, onions and peppers

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.95

Spaghetti Garlic and Oil

$12.95

Spaghetti and Mushroom Sauce

$13.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.95

Spaghetti and Meatsauce

$14.96

Linguine and Clam Sauce

$15.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.95

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.95

Tortellini Alla Vodka

$16.95

gluten free Gnocchi

$18.95

Chicken Rigatoni

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Baked Ravioli

$14.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Manicotti

$13.95

Chicken Tortellini with Pesto

$17.95

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Baked Ziti Sicilian

$15.95

Meat Lasagna

$16.95

Entree

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Chicken Valdostana

$16.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Veal Parmigiana

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Veal Piccata

$18.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Veal Francese

$18.95

Mussels Marinara

$15.95

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$15.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.95

Side Dishes

Meatballs

$5.95

Sausage

$4.95

Side of Pasta

$5.95

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.95

House Salad

$4.95

French fries

$3.95

Desserts

Italian Rainbow Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Butter Cake

$6.95

Tiramissu

$5.95

Lemon Mascapone cake

$6.95

Chocolate cherry Amarena Cake

$6.95

Cannolis

$4.95

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.95

Sweets By Sammy Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Calzone/Stromboli

calzone

$10.95

Vegan Calzone

$11.95

Stromboli

$10.95

Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75+

House Dressing

$0.75+

Caesar Dressing

$0.75+

Ranch Dressing

$0.75+

Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.75+

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Soda Cans

$2.00

2 Liters

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.95

Budweiser

$3.95

Pinot Grigio

$4.95

Chianti

$4.95

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7352 lake worth road, Lake worth, FL 33467

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

