Cheese Louise Settler's Green

2 Common Court

Conway, NH 03860

Popular Items

The No Porkin' Way
The Baconator
The Godmother

Sandwiches

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$9.00

Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane

The Godmother

The Godmother

$12.00

Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane

The Baconator

The Baconator

$11.00

Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane

The No Porkin' Way

The No Porkin' Way

$12.00

BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Weekly Special

$13.00Out of stock

Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257

The Yes Porkin' Way

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, pickled red onions, goat cheese and Cabot cheddar on sourdough

The Gobble Gobbler

$15.00Out of stock

Oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy with cheddar and muenster.

Drinks

Lemon Sprindrift

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Classic Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade Refill

$3.00

Grapefruit Spindrift

$3.00

Special Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Common Court, Conway, NH 03860

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

