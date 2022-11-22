Restaurant header imageView gallery

Settlers Bay Lodge

No reviews yet

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road

Wasilla, AK 99654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

New York
Cajun Fettuccine
Ribeye

Starters

Cajun Calamari

$15.00

Cajun battered calamari, onions, jalapeños, spicy soy sauce, cajun aioli

Escargot

$15.00

Snails, lemon white wine butter sauce, garlic toast

Kalbi Ribs App

$16.00

Marinated steak strips, house teriyaki, Asian slaw

Marsala Steak Bites

$15.00

Beef tenderloin bites, mushrooms, onions, creamy marsala sauce, garlic toast

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, marinara

Orange Ginger Tempura Shrimp

$15.00

Tempura battered jumbo prawns, spicy orange ginger sauce

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Ahi tuna, pickled cabbage, sesame seeds, cucumbers, green onions, poke sauce

Seafood Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, 3 cheese blend, artichokes, onions, jalapeños, garlic toast

Steamer Clams

$17.00

Steamer clams, white wine butter sauce, onions, garlic toast

Seared Ahi

$16.00

Seared sesame crusted tuna, pickled cabbage, ginger, wasabi, spicy soy sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mushroom caps, crab & shrimp filling, seafood cream sauce

Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Beef broth, caramelized onions, croutons, provolone cheese

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Call for today's selection

Greens

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons

Fresh Berries & Mozzarella

$8.00+

Mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, mozzarella balls, candied walnuts, berry vinaigrette

From The Farm

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8 oz. filet mignon, demi-glace

Ribeye

$37.00

13 oz. ribeye

New York

$32.00

12 oz. New York strip

Pepper Steak

$33.00

12 oz. New York strip, pepper fried crust, demi-glace, green onion

Kalbi Ribs

$30.00

Marinated steak strips, house teriyaki

Chicken Oscar

$30.00

Grilled chicken breast, seafood salad, hollandaise, asparagus spear

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$31.00

Ham & swiss filled chicken breast, crispy breading, hollandaise

Chimichurri Lamb Chops

$36.00

Grilled lamp chops, chimichurri sauce

From The Sea

Stuffed Prawns

$30.00

Seafood stuffed prawns, lemon garlic cream sauce

Tempura Prawns & Scallops

$31.00

Tempura battered prawns & scallops, orange ginger sauce

Tempura Prawns

$31.00

Tempura battered prawns, orange ginger sauce

Bowls

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Crab, shrimp, roasted red peppers, garlic toast

Cajun Fettuccine

$32.00

Shrimp, scallops, spinach, tomatoes, onions, garlic toast

Black & Bleu Pasta

$32.00

Tenderloin medallions, mushrooms, onions, peppers, bleu cheese, cajun cream sauce, garlic toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

Mushrooms, onions, creamy alfredo sauce, garlic toast

Vegetarian Bowl

$27.00

Angel hair, artichokes, capers, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, pesto, garlic toast

Curry Bowl

$27.00

Chickpeas, mixed vegetables, yellow coconut curry sauce, rice

Burgers

The Bay Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb house ground beef patty, bacon, provolone, marionberry jam, tobacco onions

Hamburger

$15.00

1/2 lb house ground beef patty

Chicken Burger

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Black bean, quinoa, roasted pepper & corn patty

Steak & Fries

Filet & Fries

$31.00

Ribeye & Fries

$30.00

New York & Fries

$25.00

For The Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Breaded chicken fingers, fries

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

1/2 lb house ground beef patty, pickles, fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2 lb house ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, pickles, fries

Kids Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Tempura fried shrimp, fries

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Alfredo | Marinara | Butter

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Brownie A La Mode

$9.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Brownie

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

2oz Bacon Spread Cup

$3.00

8oz Bacon Spread Cup

$12.00

A La Carte

Filet ALC

$28.00

Ribeye ALC

$27.00

New York ALC

$22.00

Chicken Breast ALC

$11.00

Prawns ALC

$13.00

Stuffed Prawns ALC

$20.00

Scallops ALC

$15.00

Chicken Oscar ALC

$20.00

Tempura Prawn ALC

$20.00

Tempura Prawn & Scallop ALC

$21.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu ALC

$21.00

Chimichurri Lamp Chops ALC

$26.00

Pepper Steak ALC

$24.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fine dining with banquet and lounge facilities in Wasilla, Alaska! Follow our page to keep updated on events and specials!

Website

Location

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla, AK 99654

Directions

