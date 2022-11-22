Settlers Bay Lodge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fine dining with banquet and lounge facilities in Wasilla, Alaska! Follow our page to keep updated on events and specials!
Location
5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla, AK 99654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
4.5 • 36
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24 Eagle River, AK 99577
View restaurant