Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seven Acre Dairy Company 6858 Paoli Road

review star

No reviews yet

6858 Paoli Road

Belleville, WI 53508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino 12oz

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Chai

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.50+

Flat White 8oz

$4.50

Cafe au Lait

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Miel

$5.75+

Cortado 4oz

$4.00

Steamer

$2.25+

Tea

$4.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Pour Over

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso

$2.50+

Cold Milk

$1.50+

Cafe Tap Lines

Delta Lab Amber

$6.00

One Barrel Hazy IPA

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Rootbeer

Cocktail 1

Out of stock

Cocktail 2

Out of stock

Retail: Alcohol

Klee

$7.00

Rose

$6.00

Working Draft

$5.50

Aupa Pipeno

$6.00

Hop Garden

$5.50

Young Blood

$5.50

Fantasy Factory

$4.50

Giant Jones

$6.00

Untitled Seltzer

$4.50

Spotted Cow

$4.50

One Barrel

$4.50

Plain Spoke

$6.00

Retail: NA

Rootbeer

$3.00

Wisco Pop

$3.00

Sparkle

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pom Juice

$5.00

Oj

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Untitled NA

$4.50

Breakfast

Seven Acre Breakfast Biscuit

$6.00

buttermilk biscuit, organic fried egg, silver lewis muenster cheese choice of meat: maple cider bacon, sage breakfast sausage, double smoke ham

Brebis Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

buttermilk biscuit, organic egg, landmark brebis, snug haven spinach

Seven Acre Quiche

$11.00

swiss cheese pie, with a salad of micro greens and an apple cider vinaigrette

Yogurt Parfait

Out of stock

Oatmeal Bowl

Out of stock

Lunch

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

cold roast beef sandwich, brebis, horseradish, knight farm lettuce, shallots, cultured butter, on house made black bread

Hot Ham Sandwich

$11.00

hot ham & depplers baby swiss sandwich, piccadilly mustard relish on house made focaccia

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.50

classic tomato soup finished with whey cream butter

White Bean And Ham

$9.00

Beef & Wild Rice Soup

$9.00

braised beef, wild rice, carrots, pickled shallots, celery leaf, beef bone broth

Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese

$10.00

landmark taleggio cheese, brick cheese, green tomato apple relish on house made focaccia

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Combo

$12.50

landmark taleggio cheese, brick cheese, green tomato apple relish on house made focacia, creamy tomato soup cup

Seven Acre 7 Layer Salad

$11.00

kale, black walnuts, carrots, lardons, pickeled beets, landmark tallgrass reserve creamy dressing

Farmhouse Pasta Salad

$6.00Out of stock

sunflower shoots, pea sprouts, fennel, celery in a creamy dill dressing

Forage Salad

$11.00

Potted Walleye Spread

$12.00Out of stock

potted walleye, pickles, butter, house made black bread, knights farm greens

Paoli Pasty

$8.00Out of stock

sunflower shoots, pea sprouts, fennel, celery in a creamy dill dressing

Pastries

Sour Cream Apple Pie

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Cow Cookie

$3.00

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Molasses Cookie

$4.00

Grapenut Muffin

$4.00

Cherry Muffin

$4.00

Black Walnut Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Add Butter

$1.00

Double Yer Butter

$1.50

Butter Kingpin

$2.50

Apple Jelly .75 Oz

$0.50

Soft Serve

Vanilla Soft Serve

$4.00+

Wild Rice Soft Serve

$4.00+

Coffee Soft Serve

$4.00+

Cocoa Nib Soft Serve

$4.00+

Build Your Own Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla Milkshake

Out of stock

Wild Rice milkshake

Out of stock

Coffee Milkshake

Out of stock

Cocoa Nib Milkshake

Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Coffee Sundae

Out of stock

Wild Rice Sundae

Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

Out of stock

TO GO ORDER

TO GO ORDER

Food

Open Food

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Dairy Cafe is open daily serving ice cream, baked goods, sandwiches, and coffee! The Kitchen restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday serving heritage farmstead dinners and full cocktail bar!

Website

Location

6858 Paoli Road, Belleville, WI 53508

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse- Verona
orange star4.5 • 75
958 Liberty Dr Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext
Pasqual's Cantina - Verona
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cross Country Rd Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Verona
orange starNo Reviews
1011 N Edge Trail Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext
5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill - 161 Horizon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
161 Horizon Dr Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext
Lingonberry Llama
orange starNo Reviews
103 W. Main St. Belleville, WI 53508
View restaurantnext
Riley Tavern
orange star4.5 • 224
8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belleville

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro - 6857 Paoli Rd
orange star4.6 • 592
6857 Paoli Rd Belleville, WI 53508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belleville
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston