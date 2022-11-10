Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Seven Bar and Restaurant

351 Reviews

$$

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor

Chicago, IL 60601

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (14")
Regular (10")
Cheese Fries

Signature Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.69

Onion Rings

$8.69
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.69

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.69
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Signature Chicken Wings

10 Piece Signature Chicken Wings

10 Piece Signature Chicken Wings

$15.00
20 Piece Signature Chicken Wings

20 Piece Signature Chicken Wings

$29.00
30 Piece Signature Chicken Wings

30 Piece Signature Chicken Wings

$42.00

Chicken Nuggets

Halal chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce
5 Piece

5 Piece

$4.39
10 Piece

10 Piece

$8.69
15 Piece

15 Piece

$14.29
20 Piece

20 Piece

$18.69
25 Piece

25 Piece

$23.09
30 Piece

30 Piece

$28.59

Build Your Own Pizza's

Regular (10")

Regular (10")

$14.29

Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.

Large (14")

Large (14")

$20.39

Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish To Add.

Extra Large (16")

Extra Large (16")

$21.99

Signature Pizza’s

The Signature Pizza

The Signature Pizza

$17.99+

Chicago's Famous Thin Crust Pizza Made Fresh With Giardiniera, Green Pepper, And Halal Pepperoni.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$17.99+

Chicago's Famous Thin Crust Pizza Made Fresh With Halal Bacon, Halal Sausage, And Halal Pepperoni.

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$17.99+

Chicago's Famous Thin Crust Pizza Made Fresh With Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, And Mushrooms.

The Spice

The Spice

$17.99+

Chicago's Famous Thin Crust Pizza Made Fresh With Giardiniera, Green Pepper, And Jalapeno.

The All Rounder

The All Rounder

$17.99+

Chicago's Famous Thin Crust Pizza Made Fresh With Halal Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, And Halal Pepperoni.

The Zabihah Halal Delight

The Zabihah Halal Delight

$17.99+

Chicago's Famous Thin Crust Pizza Made Fresh With Halal Sausage, Onion, Mushrooms, And Halal Pepperoni.

OTG Burgers

The Original Burger

The Original Burger

$9.99

A Juicy 1/2lb Fresh Burger Made Fresh With Your Choice Of Cheese and Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion.

The OTG Signature Burger

The OTG Signature Burger

$9.99

A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With American and Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Jalapenos, Giardinera and Ranch To Make An Explosion In Your Mouth!

The Bacon Master

The Bacon Master

$9.99

A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Swiss Cheese, Our Signature Bacon Jam, With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Strips Of Bacon

The Aoili Experience

The Aoili Experience

$9.99

A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.

The Spicy Bacon Burger

The Spicy Bacon Burger

$9.99

A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Some Of The Spiciest Peppers That You Can Eat, Topped With Bacon And Your Choice Of Cheese.

Signature Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast and tossed in our signature spices and sauces to make it spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

A grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection and wrapped with your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini, Squash, Roasted Red Peppers.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

A grilled chicken breast grilled to perfection with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Served On A Bun

BLT

BLT

$9.99

A sandwich made with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

Gyros

Gyros

$10.99

The Traditional Greek Treat Served With Tzatziki Sauce, Tomatoes and Onions

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$9.99

A freshly fried Cod Filet cooked to perfection and topped with American cheese and tarter sauce for your enjoyment.

Fresh Salads

Have some of our made to order fresh salads, with freshly cut romaine lettuce and your choice of dressing.

Seven House Salad

$10.99

Freshly cut romaine lettuce topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, With your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.49

Freshly cut romaine lettuce topped with Onion, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil, Oregano, And Black Pepper.

Caesar Salad

$11.59

Freshly cut romaine lettuce topped with Parmesean Cheese and A Side Of Caesar Dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.59

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, shredded cheese and hot pepper served in a taco shell

Side Salad

$7.19

Signature Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.69

Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with grilled chicken and a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Red Bell Pepper along with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.

Signature Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.19

Tortilla chips and Jalapeno's with a side fo melted cheddar cheese.

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$13.29

Your Choice Of Either Cheese Or Chicken, Served With Cheese On The Side. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapenos, And Salsa and Sour Cream On The Side.

Sides

Extra Sauce

Bacon

$1.85

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Homemade Potato Salad

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$3.75
Fries

Fries

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Beverage

Pop

Pop

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Juice

Redbull

$3.00

Domestic

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Import

312

312

$6.00
Angry Orchard Cider

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00
Guiness

Guiness

$6.00
Heineken

Heineken

$6.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00
Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$6.00
Peroni

Peroni

$6.00
Stella

Stella

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00Out of stock
White Claw Lemon

White Claw Lemon

$7.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$7.00Out of stock
White Claw Raspberry

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Tangerine

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 5:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 5:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

Chicago's Hidden Gem, With the freshest and great tasting food for many to enjoy.

Website

Location

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

Gallery
Seven Bar and Restaurant image
Seven Bar and Restaurant image
Seven Bar and Restaurant image
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

