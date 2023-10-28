Seven Days
Breakfast
Breakfast Favorites
Avocardo,egg on gluten free bread
corned beef hash,eggs, homefries
one egg, toast,homefries
two pancake or french toast,eggs and meat
quinao mix with black beans,corn,roasted red peppers,feta cheese,twoeggs
Two Scramble eggs with Black Beans, corn, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños pepper, Avocado and Cheddar Jack Cheese
Sandwiches & Wraps
chicken sausage,spanich,peppers,avocardo on brioch
linguica,onion,peppers,pepper jack cheese
two eggs cheese,any meat
shaved steak,peppers,onions,cheddar cheese
black beans,corn,chicken sausage rst peppers,avocardo ched jack
Benedicts
Omelet's
Breakfast Sides
choice of bacon,sausage,ham,canadian
add craisins,raisins,freshblueberries
Breakfast Specials
Lunch
Appetizer
bake,spinach,artichoke,cream cheese
grilled with cajan,butter served with honey lime sourcream
plain,bbq,teriyaki,buffolo
make them plain or toss in bbq, teriyaki or Buffalo sauce.
garlic parmesan red pepper flakes fresh basil spread on French bread.
served with marinara sauce
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
bacon,tomato,lettuce mayo
crispy buffolo chicken lettuce,onion, blue cheese dressing
corned beef,sauerkraut,thousand island,swiss on rye
southern style fried chicken,spicy mayo,tomato,lettuce
char-broiled burger,sauteed onion,bacon,cheddar on brioche
fried crispy cod,lettuce,tomato,american cheese
plain,ham or tomato
grilled chicken,lettuce,ceasar dressing, parm cheese
homemade lobster salad,lettuceon a roll
cajan grilled chicken,peppers,onion,bbq,pepper jack cheese
grilled shaved steak,mushroom,onion pepper jack cheese
tuna salad,onion,tomato,swiss on grill rye
tuna,lettuce,tomato choice of bread
turkey,lettuce,tomato,bacon,mayo on 3 slice of toast
turkey,sauerkraut,thousand island,swiss on rye
mix greens,tomato,onion,cucumber,carrot, avocardo.balsamic dressing
Lunch Specials
Dinner
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Entrees
Kids
Dinner Specials
Pizzas and desserts
