Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails Grandscape

225 Reviews

$$

5774 Grandscape Blvd

Suite 205

The Colony, TX 75056

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Rice
Classic Burger
Spicy Tuna Roll

Sushi Rolls

That Sushi Thing

$15.75

Avocado Roll

$9.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.95

Tuna Tower

$17.75

California Roll

$11.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.50

Salmon Roll

$11.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.75

Shared Plates

Tempura Calamari

$14.95

Burrata

$15.75

Crispy Broccoli

$9.95

Man Candy

$9.95

Korean BBQ Tacos

$10.75

Truffle Fries

$9.75

Tuna Poké Tacos

$11.50

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Loaded Buffalo Tenders

$12.50

Crab Cake

$21.95

Sandwiches

Prime Rib French Dip

$21.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

70/30 Burger

$17.50

Classic Burger

$14.50

Veggie Burger

$15.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Fish Sandwich

$20.95Out of stock

7 Doors Grilled Cheese

$18.25

Soups Salads

Cup of Short Rib Chili

$8.50

Bowl of Short Rib Chili

$10.50

Cup of Tuscan White Bean Soup

$6.25

Bowl of Tuscan White Bean Soup

$8.25

Wedge Salad

$11.50

Shrimp Salad

$24.95

Steak & Wedge Salad

$22.25

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$19.95

Three grain Salad

$13.75

House Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Favorites

Ruby Trout

$24.75

Scampi

$25.75

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Scottish Salmon

$25.75

12-Ounce Herb Crusted Prime Rib

$38.95

6-Ounce Center-Cut Filet

$36.95

8-Ounce Center-Cut Filet

$42.95

Chicken Milanese

$18.95

Steak Frites

$28.95

Sides

Twice-Baked Potato

$6.00

Wild Rice

$6.00

Crispy Fries

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Mini Skillet-Corn Bread

$6.00

Side Three Grain Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Ciabatta

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Flourless Brownie

$9.25

Olive Oil Cake

$9.95

Henry's Ice Cream

$5.95

Beverages

Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.25

Bottle Sprite

$3.25

Bottle Diet Coke 8oz

$2.25

Bottle Dr Pepper

$3.25

Bottle Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottle RootBeer

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Kids Burger

$9.95

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Seven Doors is a relaxed American grill, serving approachable yet extraordinarily executed food & cocktails with chef-inspired small plates and entrées.

5774 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205, The Colony, TX 75056

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image

