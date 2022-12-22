Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seven Reasons 2208 14th St NW

review star

No reviews yet

2208 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe

$90.00

PF Wine Pairing

$85.00

Amuse

Endive

Salmon Tartare

Tiradito

Carpaccio

Gnocchi

Hokkaido Scallop

Octopus Terrine

Pork Belly

Maitake

Fish of the Day

Lomito

Duck

Mamposteao Rice

$40.00

Lamb Shank

$56.00

Fried Fish

$43.00

Wagyu 3 oz

$75.00

Osetra Caviar (g)

$25.00

Amuse Dessert

Cacao and Laurel

Caribbean Roll

Meringue

Guava Cheesecake

Chef's Tasting

Chef's Tasting

$160.00

CT Wine Pairing

$135.00

Amuse

CT Tostada

CT Tartare

CT Beet Salad

CT Sweetbreads

CT Diablito

CT Octopus

CT Lamb

CT Amuse Dessert

CT Cacao and Laurel

CT Petit Fours

Bar Food

Arroz Mamposteao

$40.00

Cheese Arepitas

$9.00

Crispy Banana Bomb

$12.00

Eggplant Empanadas

$9.00

Lamb Shank

$56.00

Tartare de Salmon

$19.00

Fried Fish

$43.00Out of stock

Quesillo

$15.00

Cocktails

Mezcal No Ron Caribeno

$19.00

Mango Bajito

$18.00

Kuzco New Groove

$18.00

Uva Mule

$16.00

Never Been Kissed

$18.00

Seven Reasons Old Fashioned

$17.00

Bourbon Street

$17.00

Passion Over Perfection

$18.00

NA Papaya Lemonade

$8.00

NA Hibiscus Lemonade

$8.00

Wine

Corkage

$45.00

Gl Chandon By The Bay Blanc de Blancs

$22.00

Gl Veuve Clicquot Brut

$30.00

Gl Dom Perignon Brut

$60.00

Gl Whispering Angel Rose

$14.00

Gl La Piu Belle Rose

$20.00

Gl Santa Julia Brut Rose

$12.00

Gl Biutiful Rose

$11.00

Gl Borghi Ad Est Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Gl Zuccardi Serie A Torrontes

$12.00

Gl Lapostolle Grand Selection Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Gl Mar de Vinas Albarino

$15.00

Gl Catena Alta Chardonnay

$26.00

Gl Prinz Salm Two Princes Riesling

$14.00

Gl Zuccardi Serie Q Cabernet

$15.00

Gl Carlos Serres Gran Reserva

$17.00

Gl Miguel Torres Carmenere

$16.00

Gl Terrazas de los Andes Malbec

$26.00

Gl Vik Milla Cala

$31.00

Gl Montes Alpha Pinot Noir

$20.00

Btl Biutiful Rose

$49.00

Btl Alphonse Mellot

$101.00

Btl By The Bay

$95.00

Btl Conde Cava Rose

$49.00

Btl Dom Perignon, Brut

$300.00

Btl Montagny 1er Cru

$125.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$63.00

Btl Riesling

$58.00

Btl Santa Julia Brut

$54.00

Btl Angel Rose

$58.00

Btl Catena Alta Chardonnay

$118.00

Btl Catena Chardonnay

$53.00

Btl Krug, Grand Cuvee

$350.00

Btl La Piu Belle Rose

$85.00

Btl Lapostolle sauvignon blanc

$58.00

Btl Mar Albarino

$63.00

Btl Torrontes Zucardi

$51.00

Btl Rock angel

$85.00

Btl Laurent Perrier

$122.00

Btl Vueve Clicquot, Brut

$130.00

Btl Alka

$182.00

Btl Chat. du Pape

$105.00

Btl Gaby Princess

$90.00

Btl Gran Araucano CAB

$122.00

Btl Pintia

$225.00

Btl Terrazas Cabernet

$128.00

Btl Terrazas Malbec

$118.00

Btl Two messenger Pinot Noir

$89.00

Btl Auyun

$550.00

Btl Clos Apalta

$290.00

Btl Don Melchor 18

$290.00

Btl Imperial Rioja

$233.00

Btl Kaiken

$222.00

Btl Nicolas Rossignol

$244.00

Btl Pinea

$270.00

Btl Pio Cesare Barolo

$224.00

Btl Stag Leap Cabernet

$196.00

Btl Vik La Piu Belle

$227.00

Btl Alpha

$89.00

Btl Autre Monde Pinot Noir

$60.00

Btl Carlos Serres Rioja

$71.00

Btl Miguel Torres Carmenere

$67.00

Btl Milla Cala

$130.00

Btl Vina Alberdi

$71.00

Btl Zuccardi Cab

$60.00

Btl Gaia Agio

$85.00

Beer

Polar Pale Lager

$7.00

Monopolio IPA

$8.00

Quilmes Lager

$8.00

Spirits

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Redemption BB Wheated

$15.00

Willet Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford

$14.00

Woodinville

$16.00

Woodinville Rye

$15.00

Antioqueno Aguardiente

$11.00

Caravedo Mosto Verde

$16.00

Caravedo Quebrante

$12.00

Caravedo Torontel

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy Vsop

$20.00

Hennessy XO

$45.00

Laphoaig

$16.00

Machu Pisco

$13.00

Rujero Singani

$10.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Bar Hill

$12.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$13.00

Catoctin Creek Gin

$12.00

Hapusa Indian Gin

$18.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Hendricks Orbium

$14.00

Jaisalmer Gin

$14.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Riegers

$12.00

Tanqueray London Gin

$13.00

Teeling Irish

$14.00

Amarula

$12.00

Ancho Rayes

$12.00

Ancho Rayes Verde

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bonal

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Cardamaro

$11.00

Cherry Heering

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Cocchi Rosa

$9.00

Cocchi Torino

$9.00

Cynar

$11.00

Dissarono Amaretto

$11.00

Dolin Bianco

$9.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Don Ciccio limoncello

$12.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Ferretti Biscotti

$12.00

Giffard Apricot Rousillon

$10.00

Giffard Banana Du Brazil

$10.00

Giffard Creme de Peche

$10.00

Giffard Orgeat

$10.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$10.00

Giffard Vanilla De Madegascar

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

J. Rieger Caffe Amaro

$12.00

Jagermister

$11.00

Kleos Mastiha

$12.00

La fuerza

$13.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Maggies Falernum

$10.00

Martini Bitter

$10.00

Nonino Amaro

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$12.00

Perrier Ferand Curacau

$9.00

Salers Gentiane Aperitif

$9.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$11.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Avua Amburana

$16.00

Avua Cachacaca

$14.00

Bacardi 10yr

$14.00

Bacardi 8yr

$11.00

Bacardi Blanco

$11.00

Banks 5 Island

$12.00

Batavia Arrack

$11.00

Carupano 18

$25.00

Carupano 21

$35.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Diplomatico Ambassador

$55.00

Diplomatico N1

$25.00

Diplomatico N2

$25.00

Diplomatico N3

$25.00

Don Q Coco

$10.00

Don Q Grand Anejo

$15.00

El Dorado 15yr

$16.00

Facundo Exquisito

$35.00

Hamilton 151

$11.00

Havana Club Blanco

$12.00

Leblon Cachacaca

$12.00

Plantation 3 star Rum

$9.00

Plantation Jamaica

$14.00

Plantation Peru

$18.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$14.00

Santa Teresa Gran Anejo

$12.00

The Funk Jamaican Rum

$9.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Haydens Dark Rye

$16.00

Catoctin Creek

$12.00

Sagamore Rum Finish

$17.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig 6yr Rye

$12.00

Woodinville Port

$18.00

Ardbeg AN OA

$22.00

Balvenie 12

$20.00

Balvenie 14

$22.00

Balvenie 15

$26.00

Balvenie 21

$48.00

Bruicladidich

$15.00

Buchanan 12yr

$14.00

Chivas 18

$24.00

Glenffiddich 12yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18yr

$34.00

Glenfiddich 21yr

$38.00

Glenmorangie 12

$17.00

Glenmorangie 18

$46.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$65.00

Ichiro

$25.00

Ichiro US Edition

$95.00

J Walker Black

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 15

$48.00

Macallan 18

$75.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban

$14.00

Old Parr

$12.00

Pappi Van Wrinkle 1oz

$65.00

Pappi Van Wrinkle 2oz

$65.00

The Glenlivet 12

$16.00

The Glenlivet 14

$20.00

The Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$15.00

Amaro Montenegro

$16.00

Blandys Verde 5yr

$9.00

Broadbent 5yr Reserve

$9.00

Broadbent Rainwater

$11.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth Amaro

$12.00

Dows 10

$11.00

Dows 20

$15.00

East India Solera

$10.00

Graham 20

$15.00

Les Justices Sauternes

$15.00

Lustau Amontillado

$9.00

Lustau Dry Oloroso

$9.00

Lustau Fino

$9.00

Lustau PX

$11.00

Malamado Malbec

$11.00

Yzaguirre vermouth 1884

$13.00

Avion 44

$35.00

Banhez

$12.00

Bosal Borrego

$28.00

Bosal Castilla

$35.00

Bosal Tepeztate

$22.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$30.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$18.00

Cazadorez Blanco

$12.00

Cazadorez Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Anejo 100 Agave

$165.00

Clase azul Durango

$85.00

Clase azul Golden Anejo

$165.00

Clase azul Guerrero

$85.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase azul Reposado

$40.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$16.00

Dia De Los Muertos Clase Azul

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Ilegal Anejo

$19.00

Ilegal Joven

$12.00

Ilegal Reposado

$17.00

KOSH TOBALA

$22.00

La Locura Mezcal

$38.00

La Venenosa Racilla

$20.00

Macurichos Espadin

$28.00

Mezcal La Locura

$35.00

Patron

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Anejo Special Edition

$25.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$27.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$12.00

VAGO ELOTE

$18.00

Volcan Anejo Cristalino

$20.00

Volcan blanco

$14.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Elyx

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Mizu Shochu

$9.00

NA Bev

Hot Tea

$6.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Los Andes

$10.00

Frutabomba

$10.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Q Ginger Ale

$5.00

Q Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Q East India Tonic

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

Q Club Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Leafy, brick-clad eatery offering Latin American plates & chef's tastings, plus cocktails & wines.

Location

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

London Curry House - DC
orange starNo Reviews
1301 U Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Maydan DC
orange star4.9 • 4,842
1346 Florida Avenue NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
2628 11th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Ben's Next Door
orange star3.9 • 1,585
1211 U ST NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Nama Ko - Japanese-Inspired Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1926 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Ben's Chili Bowl - U Street
orange star3.7 • 6,328
1213 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston