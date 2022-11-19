Seven Saints
32 E Chester St
Champaign, IL 61820
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
Bavarian Pretzels (Full Order)
Salted Bavarian-style pretzels served with jalapeño cheese sauce and spicy brown mustard, four per order
Bavarian Pretzels (Half Order)
Salted Bavarian-style pretzels served with jalapeño cheese sauce and spicy brown mustard, two per order
Chicken Tender Platter
Five scrumptious hand-battered boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of two sauces
Crab Cakes
Two lump crab cakes served on field greens with mango mint salsa and spicy remoulade
Breaded Green Beans
Lightly seasoned and breaded green beans served with chipotle ranch
Hummus Plate
Homeade hummus served with toasted pita
7 Saints Platter
Homeade hummus, olive tapenade, and tomato bruschetta served with toasted pita and baguette
7 Sinners Platter
Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds, breaded green beans, and onion rings served with marinara and chipotle ranch
Chicken Flautas
Peppered grilled chicken with cheddar-jack cheese and black bean and corn salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, and served with mango pineapple salsa and jalapeño sweet sauce
Onion Rings Platter
Beer-battered onion rings served with chipotle ranch
Tomato Bruschetta
Homeade diced tomato herb spread served with toasted baguette
Sweet Potato Fries Appetizer
Crinkle cut sweet potato fries served with homemade goat cheese cream.
Shrimp Cakes
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Salads
4-Grain Power Bowl with Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken served over a blend of ancient grains and kale with cherry tomatoes and steamed broccoli
4-Grain Power Bowl with Grilled Salmon
Marinated salmon served over a blend of ancient grains and kale with cherry tomatoes and steamed broccoli
Asian Salad
Carrots, green onions, mandarin oranges, and spring greens topped with crunchy chow mein noodles served with sweet ginger-sesame vinaigrette on the side
Black and Blue Salad
Romaine hearts, roasted portobello mushrooms, and grilled onions, topped with gorgonzola cheese and slices of blackened ribeye served with blue cheese dressing on the side
BLT Salad
Spring greens tossed in creamy garlic dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, and cracked black pepper bacon
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese
Country Fried Chicken Salad
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
Goat Cheese Salad
Spring greens with strawberries, red grapes, and candied walnuts, topped with goat cheese and served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Greek Salad
Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side
House Salad
Spring greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with choice of dressing on the side
Seven Saints Salad
Seasoned tri-tip sirloin, fresh jalapeños, toasted cashews tossed in lime juice and sesame oil
Southwest Chipotle Salad
Spring greens with black bean sweet corn salsa, grilled onions, green and red bell peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese served wth chipotle ranch dressing on the side
Summer Salmon Salad
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
Tuna Salad Platter
Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad
1/2 Asian Salad
Carrots, green onions, mandarin oranges, and spring greens topped with crunchy chow mein noodles served with sweet ginger-sesame vinaigrette on the side
1/2 Black and Blue Salad
Romaine hearts, roasted portobello mushrooms, and grilled onions, topped with gorgonzola cheese and slices of blackened ribeye served with blue cheese dressing on the side
1/2 BLT Salad
Spring greens tossed in creamy garlic dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, and cracked black pepper bacon
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese
1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
1/2 Goat Cheese Salad
Spring greens with strawberries, red grapes, and candied walnuts, topped with goat cheese and served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
1/2 Greek Salad
Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side
1/2 House Salad
Spring greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Seven Saints Salad
Seasoned tri-tip sirloin, fresh jalapeños, toasted cashews tossed in lime juice and sesame oil
1/2 Southwest Chipotle Salad
Spring greens with black bean sweet corn salsa, grilled onions, green and red bell peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese served wth chipotle ranch dressing on the side
1/2 Summer Salmon Salad
Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette
1/2 Tuna Salad Platter
Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad
Soups
Soup of the Day Cup
Ask your server for today's selection
Soup of the Day Bowl
Ask your server for today's selection
Tomato Bisque Cup
Creamy bisque with tomato, spinach, orzo, and parmesan
Tomato Bisque Bowl
Creamy bisque with tomato, spinach, orzo, and parmesan
Chili Cup
Hearty beef chili with kidney beans and vegetables
Chili Bowl
Hearty beef chili with kidney beans and vegetables
Sides
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onion, bacon, raisins, sunflower seeds in a creamy slaw dressing
Cottage Cheese
Fruit Cup
Mandarin oranges, pineapple slices, grapes
Onion Rings
Beer-battered onion rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkle cut, seasoned sweet potato fries
Waffle Fries
Cross-cut, seasoned fries
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted sourdough bread, served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted sourdough bread, served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Tomato and Pesto Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, and melted cheddar and swiss cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled chicken diced with candied walnuts, red grapes, red onions, and celery on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Grilled Cheese
Melted provolone and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thinly sliced capicola ham, sweet carmelized onions, and smoked gouda on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Portobello Sandwich
Roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper pesto, and melted provolone and swiss on toasted sourdough served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Hand-cut ribeye, blackened or grilled, with grilled onions and melted horseradish-white cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad (cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery) with melted pepperjack and provolone cheese on toasted sourdough, served with a side (onion rings +$1)
Tilapia Tacos
Seasoned tilapia fillets with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy tartar sauce on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free
Shrimp Avocado Tacos
Sauteed achiote shrimp with lettuce, avocado cucumber salsa, and chipotle sour cream on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free
Tofu Tacos
Sliders
Classic Slider
Seasoned and hand-pattied ground beef
Classic Slider with Cheese
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese
Bacon and Cheese Slider
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Asian Slider
Hand-pattied beef with wasabi aioli, crunchy chow mein noodles, and Asian broccoli slaw
Smokey BBQ Slider
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
Black Jack Slider
Hand-pattied beef with melted pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, ancho aioli, topped with fried jalapeños
Bratwurst Slider
Ground bratwurst from Old Time Meat and Deli topped with sauerkraut and dijon mustard
Buffalo Chicken Slider
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in habanero sauce served with a side of ranch
California Turkey Slider
Ground turkey from Old Time Meat and Deli with Boursin cheese, applewood smoke bacon, avocado slices, and red bell pepper pesto
Chicago-Style Hot Dog Slider
Vienna all-beef frank with tomato, onion, pickle, green relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard, and celery salt on a poppy seed bun
Grilled Chicken Slider
Grilled chicken breast fillet served with honey mustard
Fried Chicken Slider
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and served with a side of honey mustard
Honey Dijon Slider
Grilled chicken breast fillet with applewood smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, gorgonzola, and honey dijon sauce
Salmon Slider
Marinated salmon fillet served with sliced cucumbers and creamy dill suce
Tropical Stack Slider
Hand-pattied beef with grilled pineapple and spicy peanut sauce
Combos
Slider and Soup
One slider and a cup of soup
Slider and 1/2 Salad
One slider and a half portion of salad
1/2 Salad and Soup
A cup of soup (chili +$0.50) and a half portion of salad
1/2 Sandwich and Soup
A cup of soup (chili +$0.50) and a half portion of a sandwich (ribeye and tacos not available)
1/2 Sandwich and 1/2 Salad
A half sandwich (ribeye and tacos not available) and a half portion of salad
Veggie Lasagna
Triple "S" Combo Online
Choose 3 items - 1 each from 3 categories: slider, half portion of salad, cup of soup (chili +$0.50), side (onion rings +$1)
Desserts
Drunken Pecan Pie with Chocolate
Pecan pie baked with Bourbon and chocolate
Seven Saints Ding Dong Tribute Cake
Our take on a traditional dessert favorite, chocolate with cream filling and raspberry
Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cake
Warm oatmeal cake topped with brown sugar frosting and carmelized coconut topping
Seasonal Cheesecake
Ask the staff for availalbe selection
Sauces and Extras
Bleu Cheese
LG Bleu Cheese
Ranch
LG Ranch
Honey Mustard
LG Honey Mustard
BBQ Sauce
LG BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
LG Buffalo Sauce
Marinara
LG Marinara
Goat Cheese Cream
LG Goat Cheese Cream
Chipotle Ranch
LG Chipotle Ranch
Jalapeño Cheese Sauce
LG Jalapeño Cheese Sauce
Caramel
Apricot Spread
Chipotle Sour Cream
Jalapeño Sweet Sauce
Remoulade
Tartar Sauce
Horseradish
Extra Baguette
Extra Pita
SUB Cucumber for Pita
ADD Cucumber
NA Beverages
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
CHERRY PEPSI
SIERRA MIST
GINGER ALE
ROOT BEER
MOUNTAIN DEW
RASPBERRY ICED TEA
ICED TEA
LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
CLUB SODA
TONIC
HOT TEA
COFFEE
MILK
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
APPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
RED BULL
RED BULL SUGAR FREE
FEVER TREE TONIC
FEVER TREE LEMON SODA
FEVER TREE GINGER ALE
GOSLING'S GINGER BEER
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Menu Unlike Any Other. Enjoy Sliders, Salads, Sandwiches and Your Favorite Appetizers Every Day of the Week
32 E Chester St, Champaign, IL 61820