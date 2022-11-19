Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Seven Saints

1,209 Reviews

$$

32 E Chester St

Champaign, IL 61820

Popular Items

Waffle Fries
Buffalo Chicken Slider
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.99

Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara

Bavarian Pretzels (Full Order)

Bavarian Pretzels (Full Order)

$11.99

Salted Bavarian-style pretzels served with jalapeño cheese sauce and spicy brown mustard, four per order

Bavarian Pretzels (Half Order)

Bavarian Pretzels (Half Order)

$6.99

Salted Bavarian-style pretzels served with jalapeño cheese sauce and spicy brown mustard, two per order

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.99

Five scrumptious hand-battered boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of two sauces

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$17.99

Two lump crab cakes served on field greens with mango mint salsa and spicy remoulade

Breaded Green Beans

Breaded Green Beans

$10.99

Lightly seasoned and breaded green beans served with chipotle ranch

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.99

Homeade hummus served with toasted pita

7 Saints Platter

7 Saints Platter

$14.99

Homeade hummus, olive tapenade, and tomato bruschetta served with toasted pita and baguette

7 Sinners Platter

7 Sinners Platter

$14.99

Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds, breaded green beans, and onion rings served with marinara and chipotle ranch

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$14.99

Peppered grilled chicken with cheddar-jack cheese and black bean and corn salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, and served with mango pineapple salsa and jalapeño sweet sauce

Onion Rings Platter

Onion Rings Platter

$10.99

Beer-battered onion rings served with chipotle ranch

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$10.99

Homeade diced tomato herb spread served with toasted baguette

Sweet Potato Fries Appetizer

Sweet Potato Fries Appetizer

$10.99

Crinkle cut sweet potato fries served with homemade goat cheese cream.

Shrimp Cakes

$13.99Out of stock

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

4-Grain Power Bowl with Grilled Chicken

4-Grain Power Bowl with Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken served over a blend of ancient grains and kale with cherry tomatoes and steamed broccoli

4-Grain Power Bowl with Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Marinated salmon served over a blend of ancient grains and kale with cherry tomatoes and steamed broccoli

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.99

Carrots, green onions, mandarin oranges, and spring greens topped with crunchy chow mein noodles served with sweet ginger-sesame vinaigrette on the side

Black and Blue Salad

Black and Blue Salad

$14.49

Romaine hearts, roasted portobello mushrooms, and grilled onions, topped with gorgonzola cheese and slices of blackened ribeye served with blue cheese dressing on the side

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$12.49

Spring greens tossed in creamy garlic dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, and cracked black pepper bacon

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.49

Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese

Country Fried Chicken Salad

Country Fried Chicken Salad

$15.99

Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.99

Spring greens with strawberries, red grapes, and candied walnuts, topped with goat cheese and served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side

House Salad

House Salad

$10.99

Spring greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with choice of dressing on the side

Seven Saints Salad

Seven Saints Salad

$13.99

Seasoned tri-tip sirloin, fresh jalapeños, toasted cashews tossed in lime juice and sesame oil

Southwest Chipotle Salad

Southwest Chipotle Salad

$13.49

Spring greens with black bean sweet corn salsa, grilled onions, green and red bell peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese served wth chipotle ranch dressing on the side

Summer Salmon Salad

Summer Salmon Salad

$16.99

Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Platter

Tuna Salad Platter

$13.99

Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad

1/2 Asian Salad

1/2 Asian Salad

$5.99

Carrots, green onions, mandarin oranges, and spring greens topped with crunchy chow mein noodles served with sweet ginger-sesame vinaigrette on the side

1/2 Black and Blue Salad

1/2 Black and Blue Salad

$6.99

Romaine hearts, roasted portobello mushrooms, and grilled onions, topped with gorgonzola cheese and slices of blackened ribeye served with blue cheese dressing on the side

1/2 BLT Salad

1/2 BLT Salad

$6.49

Spring greens tossed in creamy garlic dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, croutons, and cracked black pepper bacon

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese

1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad

1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad

$7.99

Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side

1/2 Goat Cheese Salad

1/2 Goat Cheese Salad

$5.99

Spring greens with strawberries, red grapes, and candied walnuts, topped with goat cheese and served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side

1/2 Greek Salad

1/2 Greek Salad

$5.99

Spring greens with cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, and fire-roasted artichoke hearts topped with feta cheese served with a traditional Greek vinaigrette on the side

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$5.49

Spring greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Seven Saints Salad

1/2 Seven Saints Salad

$6.79

Seasoned tri-tip sirloin, fresh jalapeños, toasted cashews tossed in lime juice and sesame oil

1/2 Southwest Chipotle Salad

1/2 Southwest Chipotle Salad

$6.79

Spring greens with black bean sweet corn salsa, grilled onions, green and red bell peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese served wth chipotle ranch dressing on the side

1/2 Summer Salmon Salad

1/2 Summer Salmon Salad

$7.99

Marinated salmon served with romaine hearts, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and tomato topped with tortilla strips and served with honey-poblano salsa vinaigrette

1/2 Tuna Salad Platter

1/2 Tuna Salad Platter

$6.79

Albacore tuna with cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery served with toasted baguette over a spring salad

Soups

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.79

Ask your server for today's selection

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99

Ask your server for today's selection

Tomato Bisque Cup

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.79

Creamy bisque with tomato, spinach, orzo, and parmesan

Tomato Bisque Bowl

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.99

Creamy bisque with tomato, spinach, orzo, and parmesan

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$5.99

Hearty beef chili with kidney beans and vegetables

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$7.99

Hearty beef chili with kidney beans and vegetables

Sides

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$4.19

Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onion, bacon, raisins, sunflower seeds in a creamy slaw dressing

Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$4.19
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.19

Mandarin oranges, pineapple slices, grapes

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.39

Beer-battered onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.19

Crinkle cut, seasoned sweet potato fries

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.19

Cross-cut, seasoned fries

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$12.49

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted sourdough bread, served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked turkey, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted sourdough bread, served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Tomato and Pesto Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Tomato and Pesto Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, and melted cheddar and swiss cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled chicken diced with candied walnuts, red grapes, red onions, and celery on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted provolone and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Thinly sliced capicola ham, sweet carmelized onions, and smoked gouda on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper pesto, and melted provolone and swiss on toasted sourdough served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Hand-cut ribeye, blackened or grilled, with grilled onions and melted horseradish-white cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.49

Tuna salad (cottage cheese, capers, dill, red onion, and celery) with melted pepperjack and provolone cheese on toasted sourdough, served with a side (onion rings +$1)

Tilapia Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

$11.49

Seasoned tilapia fillets with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy tartar sauce on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free

Shrimp Avocado Tacos

Shrimp Avocado Tacos

$14.49

Sauteed achiote shrimp with lettuce, avocado cucumber salsa, and chipotle sour cream on white corn tortillas, two per order, gluten-free

Tofu Tacos

$10.99

Sliders

Classic Slider

Classic Slider

$4.29

Seasoned and hand-pattied ground beef

Classic Slider with Cheese

Classic Slider with Cheese

$4.99

Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese

Bacon and Cheese Slider

Bacon and Cheese Slider

$5.49

Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Asian Slider

Asian Slider

$5.49

Hand-pattied beef with wasabi aioli, crunchy chow mein noodles, and Asian broccoli slaw

Smokey BBQ Slider

Smokey BBQ Slider

$5.79

Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring

Black Jack Slider

Black Jack Slider

$5.79

Hand-pattied beef with melted pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, ancho aioli, topped with fried jalapeños

Bratwurst Slider

Bratwurst Slider

$5.29

Ground bratwurst from Old Time Meat and Deli topped with sauerkraut and dijon mustard

Buffalo Chicken Slider

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$5.29

Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in habanero sauce served with a side of ranch

California Turkey Slider

California Turkey Slider

$5.99

Ground turkey from Old Time Meat and Deli with Boursin cheese, applewood smoke bacon, avocado slices, and red bell pepper pesto

Chicago-Style Hot Dog Slider

Chicago-Style Hot Dog Slider

$5.79

Vienna all-beef frank with tomato, onion, pickle, green relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard, and celery salt on a poppy seed bun

Grilled Chicken Slider

Grilled Chicken Slider

$5.29

Grilled chicken breast fillet served with honey mustard

Fried Chicken Slider

Fried Chicken Slider

$5.29

Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and served with a side of honey mustard

Honey Dijon Slider

Honey Dijon Slider

$5.99

Grilled chicken breast fillet with applewood smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, gorgonzola, and honey dijon sauce

Salmon Slider

Salmon Slider

$5.99

Marinated salmon fillet served with sliced cucumbers and creamy dill suce

Tropical Stack Slider

Tropical Stack Slider

$5.29

Hand-pattied beef with grilled pineapple and spicy peanut sauce

Combos

Slider and Soup

$9.99

One slider and a cup of soup

Slider and 1/2 Salad

$10.99

One slider and a half portion of salad

1/2 Salad and Soup

$10.49

A cup of soup (chili +$0.50) and a half portion of salad

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$10.49

A cup of soup (chili +$0.50) and a half portion of a sandwich (ribeye and tacos not available)

1/2 Sandwich and 1/2 Salad

$11.99

A half sandwich (ribeye and tacos not available) and a half portion of salad

Veggie Lasagna

$13.99Out of stock

Triple "S" Combo Online

$13.99

Choose 3 items - 1 each from 3 categories: slider, half portion of salad, cup of soup (chili +$0.50), side (onion rings +$1)

Desserts

Drunken Pecan Pie with Chocolate

Drunken Pecan Pie with Chocolate

$8.99

Pecan pie baked with Bourbon and chocolate

Seven Saints Ding Dong Tribute Cake

Seven Saints Ding Dong Tribute Cake

$7.99

Our take on a traditional dessert favorite, chocolate with cream filling and raspberry

Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cake

Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cake

$8.99

Warm oatmeal cake topped with brown sugar frosting and carmelized coconut topping

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.99

Ask the staff for availalbe selection

TBD

Sauces and Extras

Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$1.00
LG Bleu Cheese

LG Bleu Cheese

$1.50
Ranch

Ranch

$1.00
LG Ranch

LG Ranch

$1.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.00
LG Honey Mustard

LG Honey Mustard

$1.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.00
LG BBQ Sauce

LG BBQ Sauce

$1.50
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00
LG Buffalo Sauce

LG Buffalo Sauce

$1.50
Marinara

Marinara

$1.00
LG Marinara

LG Marinara

$1.50
Goat Cheese Cream

Goat Cheese Cream

$2.00
LG Goat Cheese Cream

LG Goat Cheese Cream

$4.00
Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00
LG Chipotle Ranch

LG Chipotle Ranch

$1.50
Jalapeño Cheese Sauce

Jalapeño Cheese Sauce

$1.50
LG Jalapeño Cheese Sauce

LG Jalapeño Cheese Sauce

$3.00
Caramel

Caramel

$1.50
Apricot Spread

Apricot Spread

$2.00
Chipotle Sour Cream

Chipotle Sour Cream

$1.50

Jalapeño Sweet Sauce

$2.00
Remoulade

Remoulade

$1.50
Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Horseradish

Extra Baguette

Extra Baguette

$2.00
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$2.00

SUB Cucumber for Pita

$3.00

ADD Cucumber

$4.00

NA Beverages

PEPSI

PEPSI

$3.99
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$3.99
CHERRY PEPSI

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.99
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$3.99

GINGER ALE

$3.99
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.99
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.99
RASPBERRY ICED TEA

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.99
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.99
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.99

CLUB SODA

$3.99

TONIC

$3.99

HOT TEA

$3.29

COFFEE

$3.99

MILK

$4.19

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$4.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.49

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.49

ORANGE JUICE

$4.49

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.49
RED BULL

RED BULL

$5.00
RED BULL SUGAR FREE

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00
FEVER TREE TONIC

FEVER TREE TONIC

$5.00
FEVER TREE LEMON SODA

FEVER TREE LEMON SODA

$5.00
FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$5.00
GOSLING'S GINGER BEER

GOSLING'S GINGER BEER

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Menu Unlike Any Other. Enjoy Sliders, Salads, Sandwiches and Your Favorite Appetizers Every Day of the Week

Website

Location

32 E Chester St, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery
Seven Saints image
Seven Saints image
Seven Saints image

