Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seven Slot Grille

1,162 Reviews

$

113 N Chestnut St

Reed City, MI 49677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Salad Plate
Build Your Own Omelet
Wood Cutters

EGGS

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$5.50
Eggs, Potatoes, & Toast

Eggs, Potatoes, & Toast

$7.50
Eggs, Meat, Toast

Eggs, Meat, Toast

$8.50
Eggs, Potatoes, Meat, & Toast

Eggs, Potatoes, Meat, & Toast

$10.00

PANCAKES/ FRENCH TOAST

(2) French Toast

(2) French Toast

$5.75

Choice of 2 or 3 pc french toast made from your choice of homemade bread.

(3) French Toast

$7.99
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.25+

Buttermilk pancakes loaded with juicy blueberries

Chocolate Cherry Pancakes

Chocolate Cherry Pancakes

$5.99+

Buttermilk pancakes loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips & cherries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.25+

Buttermilk pancakes loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips

Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.25+

Buttermilk pancakes

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$6.99+

Buttermilk pancakes with cherries, pineapples and brown sugar

MORE GOOD FOOD

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.50

Sausage gravy over 2 homemade biscuits.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onion and cheese, with a side of your choice potatoes.

Corn Beef Hash

Corn Beef Hash

$8.25

Two eggs, canned corn beef hash and toast.

Hippie Hash

Hippie Hash

$6.75

Hashbrowns with sauteed onion, green pepper and mushroom. Topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Wood Cutters

Wood Cutters

$13.99

Short stack of pancakes served with three eggs, potatoes, meat and toast.

Hub Cap

Hub Cap

$4.99

One egg, cheese, and choice of meat on a grilled English muffin.

Spare Tire

Spare Tire

$7.75

Two eggs, cheese, and choice of meat on a homemade onion or whole wheat bagel.

Sunrise

Sunrise

$8.50

Homemade sausage gravy over two biscuits, served with two eggs.

Latkes

Latkes

$6.75

A small pancake made with potatoes. (jewish)

5oz Steak and Eggs

$11.25

10oz Steak and Eggs

$14.50

ORGANIC OATS

Organic STEEL CUT Oats

Organic STEEL CUT Oats

$6.00

Organic oatmeal served with milk & brown sugar

Oatmeal Raisin Mud Pit

$7.00

Organic old fashioned oatmeal mixed with raisins, nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

Apple Cinnamon Mud Pit

$7.00

Organic old fashioned oatmeal mixed with apples, nuts, allspice, and ginger.

Cup of Oatmeal

$5.00

OMELETS

Country Omelet

Country Omelet

$12.00

Sausage, hash browns, onion, and cheese. smothered in homemade sausage gravy. Served with a side of potatoes and toast.

Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

American, Swiss, pepper-jack, or cheddar.

Ham+Cheese Omelet

Ham+Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Double smoked ham, with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Irish Omelet

$10.50

Corned beef hash, hash browns, and pepper jack cheese.

Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$10.50

Seasoned and grilled tomato, onion, potato, and fetta. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Momlet

Momlet

$10.50

Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Gobbler Omelet

Gobbler Omelet

$10.50

Kettle fried turkey breast, onion, baby bella mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Gyro Omelet

Gyro Omelet

$10.50

Gyro meat and grilled onion inside, topped with tzatziki sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Western Omelet

$10.50

Diced ham, green peppers, onion, and cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Tex Mex Omelet

Tex Mex Omelet

$10.50

Sauteed bell peppers, onion, banana peppers, chorizo and pepper jack cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Garden Omelet

$10.50

Healthy blend of broccoli, baby bella mushrooms, onion, tomato, carrots and cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Spartan Omelet

$10.50

Fresh spinach, onion, baby bella mushrooms and fetta cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Philly Omelet

$12.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, baby bella mushrooms, colored bell peppers, onion, and choice of cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.00

Cheese omelet with your choice of 5 ingredients. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$8.50

SENIORS & KIDS

Kid Biscuits and Gravy

$5.25

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.25

1 Egg, 1 Meat, & Toast

$5.25

Kid French Toast

$5.25

BREAKFAST SIDES

American Fries

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.50

HashBrowns with Onion

$4.25

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.75

American Fries with Onion

$3.99

Canadian Fries

$3.50

Toast

$2.75

Meat

$3.25

Canadian Fries with Onion

$3.75

Corned Beef Hash

$3.75

1 Slice toast

$1.50

(1) Egg

$1.50

(2) Eggs

$3.50

(3) Eggs

$4.50

(4) Eggs

$5.50
Biscuits

Biscuits

$2.75

English Muffin

$2.25
O-Bagel

O-Bagel

$4.00

WW-Bagel

$4.00

Side Sour cream

$0.75

Side salsa

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side of tzatziki

$1.25

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

2oz real maple syrup

$1.75

4oz real maple syrup

$2.75

Crispy HB

$3.50

Crispy AF

$3.50

Tomato Slices

$0.75

Hashbrowns with gravy

$6.25

Waffles

Waffle

$5.75

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/2lb burger with cheese. Burger comes plain with cheese- you must select what toppings you would like added (additional charge)

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.50

1/2lbs burger. Burger comes plain- you must select what toppings you would like added (additional charge)

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.75

1/2lbs burger patty, swiss cheese and sauteed onions on grilled homemade rye.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

1/2lbs burger pattie smothered In fresh baby portabella mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese.

Southwestern Burger

$9.00

1/2lbs burger pattie topped with jalapenos, sauteed onion, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese.

Olive & Mozz Burger

Olive & Mozz Burger

$9.00

1/2lbs burger pattie smothered in green olives and mozzarella cheese.

Triple Whammy

Triple Whammy

$10.00

1/2lbs burger patty topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, olives and swiss cheese. On homemade grilled sourdough.

Cheddar Bacon Burger

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$10.00

1/2lb burger pattie, topped with bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.

Napkin Burger

$10.50

1/2lbs burger pattie topped with bacon, sauteed onion, homemade barbeque sauce and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.

SANDWICHES

Seven Slot Sub #1

Seven Slot Sub #1

$11.00

Roast beef, grilled onions, peppers, horse radish sauce and swiss cheese on a grilled homemade sub bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.00

Stacked Ham

$7.00

Stacked Turkey

$7.00

BLT

$8.00

Seat BLT Sub

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled homemade sub bun.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese, Tomato & Onion

$7.00

Grilled cheese with, grilled onions and tomatoes.

Italian Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce tomato and mayonnaise on a homemade bun.

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$9.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with pineapple, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and swiss cheese on a homemade bun.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Fried crunchy cod, with cheese and tartar sauce on a homemade bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, sour kraut, swiss cheese and thousand Island dressing on grilled homemade rye.

Jeep Chick Sandwich

Jeep Chick Sandwich

$9.00

Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a homemade bun.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of homemade bread.

Club Sub

Club Sub

$11.00

Turkey, bacon lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a grilled homemade sub bun.

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.00

Grilled and roasted ribeye, sauteed mushrooms, onion, banana peppers, and american or swiss cheese on a homemade sub bun.

BASKETS

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$10.50
Gyro Basket

Gyro Basket

$10.50
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Hot Dog Basket

$7.25

Chili Dog Basket

$9.25

Corn Dog Basket

$7.50

SENIORS & KIDS

Sandwich & Soup

$6.50

Grilled Cheese, Pickle & Chips

$6.75

Dino Nuggets & Fries

$5.50

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00

Fish Sticks & Fries

$5.50

Corn Dog & Fries

$5.50

LUNCH SIDES

French Fries

$3.75

Fried Cauliflower

$6.75

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Onion Rings

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Applesauce

$3.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Tomato Slices

$2.25

Pickle spear

$0.75

BEVERAGES

Pop

$3.00

Hot Water

$1.25

Coffee

$2.50

TAKE OUT

$0.50

Hot Herbal Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Can

$1.75

Ice tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$3.75

Water

SALADS

All our salads have iceberg, romaine, spinach, carrots and purple cabbage. Made fresh daily.
Italian Chicken Salad

Italian Chicken Salad

$10.50

Marinated chicken breast, char-boiled and sliced, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan cheese over a fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.

Garlic Pepper Steak Salad

Garlic Pepper Steak Salad

$12.50

5oz steak grilled to order with our special steak seasoning, sliced with, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, over our fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.

Greek Salad

$9.50

Sliced beets, fetta cheese, onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, and banana peppers, over a fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.

Chef Salad Plate

Chef Salad Plate

$9.50

Turkey, ham, cheese, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, and red onion over fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.50

Sliced smoked marinated chicken breast, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and pineapple rings,served over a fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.

Dinner Salad

$5.25

Fine diced purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, romaine, spinach and shredded carrots. Topped with tomato, cucumber and red onion.

SOUPS

Cup

$4.75

Bowl

$5.75

Roll

$1.00

Apparel

Sm, Med, Lg, Xlg T-Shirts

Sm, Med, Lg, Xlg T-Shirts

$20.00

2 XL and up T- Shirts

$22.00

Onsie

$10.00

Specialty T Shirt

$20.00

Specialty Kids Shirt

$12.00

Specislty Hoodie

$35.00

Specialty Hoodie

$35.00

Merchandise

Campfire Mug

Campfire Mug

$8.99
Metal Key Chain

Metal Key Chain

$8.00
Decal

Decal

$5.00
Cloth face mask

Cloth face mask

$7.00
Can coozie

Can coozie

$5.00

20 oz tumer

$16.00

Mug Gift Set

$39.00

Glow Key Chains

$5.00

Kid tumbler

$16.00

Mommy & Me Cocoa Set

$10.00

12 oz mugs

$6.99

Hot Cocoa Kids Mug

$8.00

Gift Cards

Gift card

$5.00

Gift card

$10.00

Gift card

$15.00

Gift card

$20.00

Gift card

$25.00

Gift card

$30.00

Gift card

$35.00

Gift card

$40.00

Gift card

$45.00

Gift card

$50.00

Gift card

$55.00

Gift card

$60.00

Gift card

$65.00

Gift card

$70.00

Gift card

$75.00

Gift card

$80.00

Gift card

$85.00

Gift card

$90.00

Gift card

$95.00

Gift card

$100.00

Muffins

Cranberry Orange

$3.25
Banana Nut

Banana Nut

$3.25
Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.25

Delicious muffin loaded with blueberries

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

4 Muffins

$12.00

Apple spice muffin

$3.25
Pumpkin pecan

Pumpkin pecan

$3.25

Muffin and Coffee

$5.00

Banana Walnut

$3.25

Raspberry Lemon

$3.25

Lemon Poppy

$3.25

Specialty Muffin

$3.25

Bread loaf

Whole wheat

$7.00

White

$7.00

Raisin

$8.50

Rye

$8.50

Sour dough

$8.50

Dozen dinner rolls

$9.50

Coffee beans

Coffee beans

$5.00

Maple Syrup

Pint

$12.00

Quart

$20.00

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

(2) French Toast And Sausage Links

(2) French Toast And Sausage Links

$7.75Out of stock

2 slices of french toast served on your choice of home made Whole Wheat, White, Rye, Raisin or Sour Dough. Served with 3 sausage links

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75Out of stock

Count Fried Steak

$11.99Out of stock
Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.25

Waffle

$7.50Out of stock
(2) Eggs, (1) Latke, Toast

(2) Eggs, (1) Latke, Toast

$8.25Out of stock

Jeep FK

$10.00

Huevos Ranchero

$10.00Out of stock

LUNCH SPECIALS

Tender Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in a Wrap. Served with Chips and Pic
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$10.00Out of stock
Taco salad

Taco salad

$10.00Out of stock
#3 Turkey Sub Special

#3 Turkey Sub Special

$9.00Out of stock

Kettle fried turkey, honey mustard, deluxe & purple onion served on a delicious home made bun. Have a Great Day:)

French Dip Basket

French Dip Basket

$11.75Out of stock

Thinly sliced ribeye steak , grilled homemade sub bun. Side of au jus cooked with sliced onions for dipping served with homemade fries and cole slaw.

Jeep Chick

$8.75Out of stock

Jeep chick sandwich served with chips and a pickle

Chicken N Waffle

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.00+Out of stock

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.00+

Condiments

Ranch

$0.50+

Chipotle ranch

$0.50+

Thousand island

$0.50+

Blue cheese

$0.50+

Greek

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

French

$0.50+

Raspberry vin

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Honey mustard

$0.75

Honey

$0.50+

Mayo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Tzatziki

$1.25

Marinara

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75+

Split

———————

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come for breakfast...... Stay for lunch 😊

Website

Location

113 N Chestnut St, Reed City, MI 49677

Directions

Gallery
Seven Slot Grille image
Seven Slot Grille image
Seven Slot Grille image
Seven Slot Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Reed City Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 43
141 W Upton Ave Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Buckboard Bar and Grille - 108 W UPTON AVE
orange star4.4 • 215
108 W UPTON AVE Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Chase Creek Smoke House
orange star4.5 • 105
7143 S Depot St Chase, MI 49623
View restaurantnext
Mr. Pibs Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3780 N Mackinaw Trail LeRoy, MI 49655
View restaurantnext
Gypsy Nickel Lounge - 228 Baldwin St
orange star4.0 • 87
228 Baldwin St Big Rapids, MI 49307
View restaurantnext
The Green Gold Diner - 201 W 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
201 W 7th St Evart, MI 49631
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reed City

Sunny's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 335
122 W Upton Ave Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Buckboard Bar and Grille - 108 W UPTON AVE
orange star4.4 • 215
108 W UPTON AVE Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Reed City Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 43
141 W Upton Ave Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reed City
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston