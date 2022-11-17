Seven Slot Grille
1,162 Reviews
$
113 N Chestnut St
Reed City, MI 49677
Popular Items
EGGS
PANCAKES/ FRENCH TOAST
(2) French Toast
Choice of 2 or 3 pc french toast made from your choice of homemade bread.
(3) French Toast
Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes loaded with juicy blueberries
Chocolate Cherry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips & cherries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips
Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes
Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes with cherries, pineapples and brown sugar
MORE GOOD FOOD
Biscuits and Gravy
Sausage gravy over 2 homemade biscuits.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onion and cheese, with a side of your choice potatoes.
Corn Beef Hash
Two eggs, canned corn beef hash and toast.
Hippie Hash
Hashbrowns with sauteed onion, green pepper and mushroom. Topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Wood Cutters
Short stack of pancakes served with three eggs, potatoes, meat and toast.
Hub Cap
One egg, cheese, and choice of meat on a grilled English muffin.
Spare Tire
Two eggs, cheese, and choice of meat on a homemade onion or whole wheat bagel.
Sunrise
Homemade sausage gravy over two biscuits, served with two eggs.
Latkes
A small pancake made with potatoes. (jewish)
5oz Steak and Eggs
10oz Steak and Eggs
ORGANIC OATS
Organic STEEL CUT Oats
Organic oatmeal served with milk & brown sugar
Oatmeal Raisin Mud Pit
Organic old fashioned oatmeal mixed with raisins, nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.
Apple Cinnamon Mud Pit
Organic old fashioned oatmeal mixed with apples, nuts, allspice, and ginger.
Cup of Oatmeal
OMELETS
Country Omelet
Sausage, hash browns, onion, and cheese. smothered in homemade sausage gravy. Served with a side of potatoes and toast.
Cheese Omelet
American, Swiss, pepper-jack, or cheddar.
Ham+Cheese Omelet
Double smoked ham, with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Irish Omelet
Corned beef hash, hash browns, and pepper jack cheese.
Greek Omelet
Seasoned and grilled tomato, onion, potato, and fetta. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Momlet
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Gobbler Omelet
Kettle fried turkey breast, onion, baby bella mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Gyro Omelet
Gyro meat and grilled onion inside, topped with tzatziki sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Western Omelet
Diced ham, green peppers, onion, and cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Tex Mex Omelet
Sauteed bell peppers, onion, banana peppers, chorizo and pepper jack cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Garden Omelet
Healthy blend of broccoli, baby bella mushrooms, onion, tomato, carrots and cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Spartan Omelet
Fresh spinach, onion, baby bella mushrooms and fetta cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Philly Omelet
Thinly sliced prime rib, baby bella mushrooms, colored bell peppers, onion, and choice of cheese. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Build Your Own Omelet
Cheese omelet with your choice of 5 ingredients. Served with potatoes and homemade toast.
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
SENIORS & KIDS
BREAKFAST SIDES
American Fries
Hashbrowns
HashBrowns with Onion
Side of Sausage Gravy
American Fries with Onion
Canadian Fries
Toast
Meat
Canadian Fries with Onion
Corned Beef Hash
1 Slice toast
(1) Egg
(2) Eggs
(3) Eggs
(4) Eggs
Biscuits
English Muffin
O-Bagel
WW-Bagel
Side Sour cream
Side salsa
Cream Cheese
Side of tzatziki
Peanut Butter
Honey
2oz real maple syrup
4oz real maple syrup
Crispy HB
Crispy AF
Tomato Slices
Hashbrowns with gravy
Waffles
BURGERS
Cheeseburger
1/2lb burger with cheese. Burger comes plain with cheese- you must select what toppings you would like added (additional charge)
Hamburger
1/2lbs burger. Burger comes plain- you must select what toppings you would like added (additional charge)
Patty Melt
1/2lbs burger patty, swiss cheese and sauteed onions on grilled homemade rye.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2lbs burger pattie smothered In fresh baby portabella mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese.
Southwestern Burger
1/2lbs burger pattie topped with jalapenos, sauteed onion, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese.
Olive & Mozz Burger
1/2lbs burger pattie smothered in green olives and mozzarella cheese.
Triple Whammy
1/2lbs burger patty topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, olives and swiss cheese. On homemade grilled sourdough.
Cheddar Bacon Burger
1/2lb burger pattie, topped with bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.
Napkin Burger
1/2lbs burger pattie topped with bacon, sauteed onion, homemade barbeque sauce and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.
SANDWICHES
Seven Slot Sub #1
Roast beef, grilled onions, peppers, horse radish sauce and swiss cheese on a grilled homemade sub bun.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Stacked Ham
Stacked Turkey
BLT
Seat BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled homemade sub bun.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese, Tomato & Onion
Grilled cheese with, grilled onions and tomatoes.
Italian Chicken Breast Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce tomato and mayonnaise on a homemade bun.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast
Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with pineapple, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and swiss cheese on a homemade bun.
Fish Sandwich
Fried crunchy cod, with cheese and tartar sauce on a homemade bun.
Reuben
Corned beef, sour kraut, swiss cheese and thousand Island dressing on grilled homemade rye.
Jeep Chick Sandwich
Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a homemade bun.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of homemade bread.
Club Sub
Turkey, bacon lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a grilled homemade sub bun.
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Grilled and roasted ribeye, sauteed mushrooms, onion, banana peppers, and american or swiss cheese on a homemade sub bun.
BASKETS
SENIORS & KIDS
LUNCH SIDES
SALADS
Italian Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast, char-boiled and sliced, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan cheese over a fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.
Garlic Pepper Steak Salad
5oz steak grilled to order with our special steak seasoning, sliced with, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, over our fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.
Greek Salad
Sliced beets, fetta cheese, onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, and banana peppers, over a fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.
Chef Salad Plate
Turkey, ham, cheese, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, and red onion over fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Sliced smoked marinated chicken breast, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and pineapple rings,served over a fresh garden salad. Served with a roll and butter.
Dinner Salad
Fine diced purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, romaine, spinach and shredded carrots. Topped with tomato, cucumber and red onion.
Apparel
Merchandise
Gift Cards
Muffins
Coffee beans
Maple Syrup
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
(2) French Toast And Sausage Links
2 slices of french toast served on your choice of home made Whole Wheat, White, Rye, Raisin or Sour Dough. Served with 3 sausage links
Breakfast Burrito
Count Fried Steak
Eggs Benedict
Waffle
(2) Eggs, (1) Latke, Toast
Jeep FK
Huevos Ranchero
LUNCH SPECIALS
Wet Burrito
Taco salad
#3 Turkey Sub Special
Kettle fried turkey, honey mustard, deluxe & purple onion served on a delicious home made bun. Have a Great Day:)
French Dip Basket
Thinly sliced ribeye steak , grilled homemade sub bun. Side of au jus cooked with sliced onions for dipping served with homemade fries and cole slaw.
Jeep Chick
Jeep chick sandwich served with chips and a pickle
Chicken N Waffle
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Come for breakfast...... Stay for lunch 😊
113 N Chestnut St, Reed City, MI 49677