Appetizers

Sliders
$12.99

Fresh ground chuck, lean turkey ground, fresh cut chicken breast

Spinach Dip
$9.99

Spinach, artichoke hearts, sautéed onions blended peppers, with Romano & parmigiana cheeses served with warm crisp tosada chips

Jumbo Hot Dog
$7.99

Plump all beef frank

Chicken Tenders
$9.99

Hand breaded mozzarella topped with parmesan & Romano cheeses, served with marinara sauce

Quesadillas
$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Calamari App
$8.99

Salads

Cobb
$8.00

Chopped chicken breast, over chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, and smoked bacon with a choice of dressing

House
$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheese

Ceasar
$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed Romano cheese, creamy dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & fresh ground black pepper with ceasar dressing

Greek
$8.00

Tomatoes, red and green peppers, black olives, feta cheese, pita bread, & vinaigrette

Pasta

Chicken Pasta
$14.99
Shrimp Pasta
$21.99
Lobster Pasta
$21.99
Lobster/Shrimp pasta
$27.99
Veggie Pasta
$12.00
Salmon Pasta
$23.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos
$9.00
Shrimp Tacos
$11.00
Beef Tacos
$10.00

Entrées

T-bone
$28.99

Hand, cut prime beef, seasoned in our chef's special ingredients & served with your choice of two sides

Lamb Chops
$35.99

Hand cut, marinated in zesty gourmet wine sauce, served with your choice of two sides

Chicken & Waffles
$15.99

Hand-breaded chicken tossed in the chef's special seasoning

Pork Chop
$15.99

Served with your choice of two sides

Ribeye
$23.99

Seafood

Salmon
$21.99

Blackened

Catfish
$17.99

Grilled or fried

Shrimp
$19.99

Grilled or fried

Lobster Tails
$35.99

2 pieces

Shrimp & Grits
$17.99
Calamari
$14.99
Shrimp Po Boi & Fries
$14.99
Fish Po Boi & Fries
$12.99
Crab Legs
$27.99

Wings

10 Pieces Wings
$14.99
15 Pieces Wings
$18.99
20 Pieces Wings
$22.99

Nachos

Chicken Nachos
$12.99
Beef Nachos
$13.99
Shrimp Nachos
$14.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger
$12.99

Fresh ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sweet Hawaiian bun

Steak Sandwich
$15.99
Beef Philly
$12.99

Chopped steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone

Chicken Philly
$11.99

Chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone

Fish Sandwich
$12.99

Fried, grilled or blackened. Lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle with special aioli sauce on a sweet Hawaiian roll

Veggie Burger
$10.99

Southwestern chipotle black bean burger, green & red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on toasted buttery bun

Pork Chop Sandwich
$10.99
Chicken Sandwhic
$12.99
Turkey Burger
$10.99

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowls
$12.99

Sides

Rice
$5.00

Yellow

Asparagus
$7.00

Sautéed in lemon butter

Broccoli
$6.00

Freshly cut & seasoned

Red Potatoes
$6.00

Home fries tossed with onions, peppers & seasoned

Corn on the Cobb
$4.00

Hand-picked, sweet Georgia corn

Rice & Gravy
$5.99
Mac & Cheese
$7.99

A chef fantastico creation

Mixed Vegetables
$5.99

Zucchini, squash, broccoli, onions, & lemon sauce

Regular Fries
$5.99
Sweet Fries
$6.99
Creamed Spinach
$5.99
Add Shrimp
$6.99
Add Chicken
$5.99
Add Salmon
$7.99
Add Catfish 1Pc
$6.00
Add Cheese
$1.00
Xtra Sauce
$0.50
Mash potatoes
$5.00
Side salad
$4.00
Side Salad Up Charge
$2.99
Garlic Bread
$1.00
Extra Sauce
$0.50

$2 Tuesday

3 Tacos
$6.00
6 Wings
$2.00

Drinks

House Gin
$2.00
House Rum
$2.00
House Tequila Gold
$2.00
House Tequila Silver
$2.00
House Vodka
$2.00
House Whiskey
$2.00
Lemon Drop
$2.00