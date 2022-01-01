Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

100 Hooper Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Order Again

7S Beer To-Go (10% Off)

Pilsner 6-pack - $9! (normally $10)

Czech-Style Pilsner - 5.5% ABV

$9.00

Czech-Style Pilsner - 5.5% ABV

Kölsch 6-pack - $9! (normally $10)

$9.00

Apricot Wheat 6-pack - $5.40! (normally $6)

$5.40

IPA 6-pack - $11.70! (normally $13)

$11.70
Muttville Adopt-A-Can 2 Hazy IPA 4-pack $17.10 (normally $19)

Muttville Adopt-A-Can 2 Hazy IPA 4-pack $17.10 (normally $19)
$17.10

$17.10

Lil Whipper IPA 4-pack $17.10! (normally $19)

$17.10

Mok7 Double Hazy IPA $18! (normally $20)

$18.00

New World Ales Beary Hazy IPA $18! (normally $20)

$18.00

Hype Can Mixed 4-pack $19.8! (normally $22)

$19.80

7S Spirits To-Go

California Courage Vodka

$20.00

Devil's Thicket Immature Brandy

$26.00

Wood Isle Gin (750ml)

$30.00
Chocasmoke (750ml Bottle)

Chocasmoke (750ml Bottle)

$50.00Out of stock

Chocolate Oatmeal Stout Whiskey tasting notes: chocolate, smokey, caramel

1.21 Gigawatts Whiskey (375ml Bottle)

1.21 Gigawatts Whiskey (375ml Bottle)

$36.00

Tioga-Sequoia X Seven Stills Imperial Oatmeal Stout whiskey, aged 26+ months, bottled at 47% Flavors: fresh baked sugar cookies with spice, sweet almond, chewed cocoa nibs, coffee, roquefort cheese rine Artwork by Dean McKeever

Czar (375ml Bottle)

$36.00
Eau De Oyster (750ml Bottle)

Eau De Oyster (750ml Bottle)

$50.00

Distilled from HenHouse’s Oyster Stout & aged in new American Oak Barrels. Aroma: Banna Bread, Caramel, Used Coffee Filter Palate: Fudge, Mineral Mouth Feel, Confectioner’s Sugar Finish: Taro Root, Vanilla, More Fudge Artist: DANIEL CASTRO MAIA, IG: @dcmaia.art

Five Pounds (375ml Bottle)

$36.00
Secret Ingredient (750ml Bottle)

Secret Ingredient (750ml Bottle)

$50.00Out of stock

Brewed and distilled in collaboration with Temescal Brewing of Oakland. Secret Ingredient refers to the secret ingredient they gave us to add to the whiskey - Lime Tree Honey! Distilled in 2018. Aroma: Passionfruit, Lime Palate: Oozing honey, perfumed old fashioned Finish: Maraschino cherries, liqueur like, hop oils linger long after Artist: David Polka

Sour Swap (750ml Bottle)

Sour Swap (750ml Bottle)

$50.00

Flanders Red Ale distilled, aged 14 months in the same sour beer barrels, collaboration with Drakes

Whipnose (375ml Bottle)

Whipnose (375ml Bottle)

$40.00Out of stock

a whip of aromatic citrus hops balanced by rich Vermont maple sugar and malted rye, collaboration with Pac Brew Lab

Whipnose (375ml Bottle)

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The buzzy local brewery and distillery offering exciting pub food and local seasonal fare.

Website

Location

100 Hooper Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

Gallery
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image

Map
