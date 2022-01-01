Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seven Suns Creperie
417 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee Roasters, Single Origin, Organic Selection, Loose Leaf Teas, Sweet & Savory Crepes, Bagels & Breakfast Sandwiches Made to Order, Fruit Smoothies, Organic Raw Juices
Location
21 Railroad Ave, Po Box 1536, Wolfeboro, NH 03894
Gallery