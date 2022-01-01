Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seven Suns Creperie

417 Reviews

$$

21 Railroad Ave

Po Box 1536

Wolfeboro, NH 03894

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Cold Brew Coffee
Iced Latte

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cortado

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Warmer

$5.50

Pour Over

$2.25

Affogato

$5.00

Mulled Cider

$2.50+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Nitro

$5.50+

Kombucha

$5.25+Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced chai tea is caffeinated

Lemonade

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.50+

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Bottled Water

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

White Milk

$2.50

Smoothie

$6.00

Iced Special

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Gingerade

$4.50+

Bagels and Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Back Bay Bagel

$12.00

Smoked Salmon, sliced tomato, lemon-caper chive cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

Veggie Sam

$8.00

Toasted Bagels & More

$2.75

Banana

$1.25

Savory Crepes

Wentworth - Turkey, Brie, Pear

$12.00

Abenaki - Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli

$12.00

Mt. Major - Ham, Brie, Tarragon Dijon

$12.00

Monte Cristo - Ham, Egg & Gruyere

$12.00

Washington - Brie, Spinach, Cranberries, Walnuts

$12.00

Chocorua - Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Caper Chive Cream Cheese

$14.00

Custom Crepe

$5.50

Sweet Crepes

Nutella Bomb

$12.00

S'mores

$11.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

The Elvis- Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana

$12.00

Cinnamon Bun

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

French Monkey

$11.00

The Classics

$8.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Red White And Blue Special

$11.00

B B & F

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee Roasters, Single Origin, Organic Selection, Loose Leaf Teas, Sweet & Savory Crepes, Bagels & Breakfast Sandwiches Made to Order, Fruit Smoothies, Organic Raw Juices

Website

Location

21 Railroad Ave, Po Box 1536, Wolfeboro, NH 03894

Directions

