Seventh & Dolores imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Seventh & Dolores

793 Reviews

$$$

SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores

Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921

Popular Items

10 oz. Filet Mignon
Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Belgium Style Fries

Starters

Ahi Tuna Tartar

$26.00

Puttanesca Spice, Olives, Green Garlic Aioli, Seeded Crackers Olives contain pits

Charred Octopus

$26.00

Coconut-Curry Butter, Mint, Basil, Cilantro, Pickled Chilies & Toasted Coconut Gluten Free

Prawns a la Plancha

$24.00

Pepperonata, Green Chile Crema, Meyer Lemon Gluten Free

Hand Cut Steak Tartar

$37.00

Niman Ranch Beef, Salata Verde, Egg Yolk, 7D Ruffles

Focaccia Bread

$10.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$32.00

Caviar Experience

$125.00

Soups & Salads

Dungeness Crab Cake

$36.00

Saffron Rouille, Fennel Fronds & Flowers

Red White & Blue

$21.00

Endive, Radicchio, Comice Pear, Rogue Creamery, Bleu Cheese Crema, Crispy Bacon GF

Seasonal Soup

$12.00

The 7D Caesar Salad

$20.00

Heirloom Tomato & Bufala Mozz

$26.00

Niman Ranch Steak

14 oz. New York Strip

$62.00

21 Day Wet Aged Gluten Free

10 oz. Filet Mignon

$73.00

21 Day Wet Aged Steak Gluten Free

24 oz. Bone in Ribeye

$87.00

21 Day Wet Aged Steak Gluten Free

20 oz. Kansas City

$109.00

36 Day Dry Aged Steak Gluten Free

Dry Aged Rib Chop

$99.00+

36 Day Dry Aged Steak Gluten Free

Boneless Ribeye 16oz Dry Aged

Out of stock

Wet Aged 16oz Kansas City

$85.00Out of stock

Sides

Soy Roasted Mushrooms & Pearl Onions

$16.00

Blistered Broccolini, Peperonata, Benne Seeds

$15.00

Miso Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Agrodolce

$15.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$17.00

Belgium Style Fries

$15.00

Triple Cream Potatoes

$16.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$20.00

Shaved Burgundy Truffle

$40.00

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

$20.00

Creamy Grits

$16.00

Caviar Add

$58.00

Sauce Flight

$30.00

Chermoula Roasted Squash

$15.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$20.00

Entrees

Marmalade Glazed Niman Ranch Pork Chop

$48.00

Cream Grits, Cracked Olives, Cara Cara Orange & Baby Kale

Miso Butter Basted Sea Bass

$56.00

Kimchi Soubise, Charred Cabbage & Bomba Rice

Niman Ranch Lamb Rack

$62.00

Buttered Roasted Sunchokes, Hazelnut & Pomegranate Pistou Gluten Free

Red Wine Braised Niman Ranch Short Rib

$58.00

Buttered Roasted Sunchokes, Hazelnut & Pomegranate PIstou

Portobello Mushroom Bourguignon

$42.00

Cashew "Polenta" & Fine Herbs Gluten Free and Vegan

Steak Frites

$70.00

Niman Ranch New York Steak, Belgian Fries, Bearnaise Aioli & Sauce Bordelaise

7D Ultimate Burger

$32.00

Dry & Wet Aged Niman Ranch Ground Beef infused with Bone Marrow, Caramelized Cognac Onions, Aioli, Pickles, Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Bun, Belgium Style Fries, Truffle Aioli

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$13.00

Goat Cheese Beignets

$15.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$14.00

Chocolate Espresso Terine

$13.00

Artisanal Ice Cream One Scoop

$4.50

Daily Creme Brulee

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, or 7D, is founded on a commitment to quality and honesty – naturally farmed and humanely raised foods prepared in simple, soulful ways. While the heart of the restaurant is a classic steakhouse, we imagine an experience and menu that is fun and contemporary. The rich, fertile land of California and the spectacular Pacific Ocean dictate the seasonally changing menu, but as victims of wanderlust, we also want to bring the energy and influences of our travels back to our home in Monterey County. We want 7D to be the restaurant that makes every occasion special, becomes your favorite place to gather with family and friends, and is always the neighborhood spot that feels warm and inviting. It’s both comfortable and full of possibility every time you enter. It’s our celebration of a Carmel that is evolving in exciting ways. More than anything the goal of Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse and every member of our team is to put a smile on your face.

Website

Location

SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921

Directions

Gallery
Seventh & Dolores image

Map
