Severance 7950 Melrose Ave

166 Reviews

$$

7950 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Severance is a French inspired wine & cocktail bar offering a wide selection of esoteric wines, small batch, craft spirits, and a selection of Champagne punches. Plus a menu of small plates, snacks and raw bar items.

7950 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

