Sexton's Pizza - Gahanna 943 E Johnstown rd

23 Reviews

943 e Johnstown rd

Gahanna, OH 43230

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Kevin Bacon Pizza
Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.99

Fries n' Tots

1/2. Lb Curly Fries

$4.50Out of stock

1 Lb Curly Fries

$8.00Out of stock

1 LB Tots

$8.00

1/2 LB Tots

$4.50

Garlic Parm Tots

$8.50

Garlic Parm Curly Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Starters

Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

Boneless Wings ( Sauce Comes Onside)

$6.50+

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickle spears served with house made ranch

Pepperoni Chips

$8.00

cup and burn, basil, side of ranch

Cheese Bread!

$6.99

12" Cauliflower Crust (Not Vegan)

12” Cauliflower BYO

$14.75

12” Cauliflower Specialty

$17.50

Specialty Pizza

Bee Bee Q

$23.50

Garlic Sauce Base, Fried Chicken, Onion, with a Hot Honey BBQ and Ranch Drizzle.

Dairy Air

$23.50

Ezzo Cup N Char Pepperoni, Cream Cheese, Hot Honey ( Slice Cut )

I'M VEGAN

$23.50

Follow Your Heart Mozzarella Cheese, Beyond Vegan Sausage Crumble, Tomato, Garlic Oil.

In QUESO Emergency

$24.50

Queso, Candied Bacon, Jalapenos, Cayenne Pepper and Fried Chicken

Kevin Bacon Pizza

Kevin Bacon Pizza

$23.50

Candied bacon and pepperoni.

MIKE!

$23.50

7/11 ground tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cup and burn pepperoni, mikes hot honey

Smokey Robinson

$23.50

Ezzo cup and burn pepperoni, jalapeno, parmesan cheese and smoked honey drizzle

What The Dilly Yo!?

$23.50

You're OIL I need

$23.50

7/11 ground tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo infused mushrooms, onion

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$12.00

7/11 tomato’s, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning

Nashville Hot Chic

$23.50

Xtra Sauces

Homemade Ranch 2 oz

$1.25

Homemade Pizza Sauce 4 oz

$1.50

BBQ 2oz

$1.00

Garlic Sauce 2 oz

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$1.25

Nashville Hot Sauce

$2.75

Spicy Garlic

$3.00

Side Of Mikes Hot

$2.00

Italian

$3.00

Large Jar of Sexton's Ranch

$7.99

Mikes Hot Honey 12oz Bottle

$10.00

Bleu Cheese

$3.00

Dessert

8in Cookie

$7.99Out of stock

Tudies Salted Caramel Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Tudies Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Hoagies

Tony SUBprano

Tony SUBprano

$7.99

smoked ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, creamy Italian dressing and pepperoni on a made in-house hoagie roll!

Chicken Parm

$7.99

Buckeye bread, boneless chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning

Ham And Cheese Sub

$7.99

Salad

House salad (full)

$9.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, pepperoni chips*, and tomatoes with your choice of blue cheese, golden Italian, or honey french dressing on the side

Bottled Beer & Wine

19 Crimes Hard Chard Wine Single Serve

$6.00Out of stock

19 Crimes Red Wine Single Serve

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Can

$2.50

Busch Lite

$2.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Conrona Premier

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

Bohdi

$5.50

Elvis Tall Boy

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$3.50

Mango

$3.00

Pumpkin Ale

$3.50

Bud Light

$2.00

Soda Pop

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Fountain

$2.75

Bottled Soda 20oz

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25Out of stock

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna, OH 43230

Directions

Sexton's Pizza image
Sexton's Pizza image
Sexton's Pizza image

