Pizza
Sexton's Pizza - Columbus 360 W 3rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

360 West Third Avenue

A

Columbus, OH 43201

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza | 16"
Kevin Bacon Pizza
Skillet Knots

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza | 16"

$17.50

Tot's

Side Of Tot's

Starters

On our house made hoagie roll!

Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

Boneless Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)

$7.00+

Fried Pickles

$8.00

fried pickle spears served with house made ranch

Garlic Parmesan Tot's

$8.00

1 LB of Hand cut fries topped with garlic oil and parmesan cheese!

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Pepperoni Chips

$8.00

cup and burn, basil, side of ranch

Skillet Knots

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Beans that are green and fried

12" cauliflower crust

12” Cauliflower BYO

$14.75

12” Cauliflower Specialty

$17.50

Specialty Pizza | 16"

Tomato Pie

$12.00

Bee Bee Q

$23.00

Garlic Sauce Base, Fried Chicken, Onion with a Hot Honey BBQ and Ranch Drizzle.

Dairy Air

$23.00

Ezzo Cup N Char Pepperoni, Cream Cheese with a Hot Honey Drizzle.

In QUESO Emergency

$25.00

Queso, Fried Chicken, Candied Bacon, Jalapenos, and Cayenne Pepper Seasoning.

Kevin Bacon Pizza

$23.00

Candied bacon and pepperoni.

Smokey Robinson

$23.00

Ezzo cup and burn pepperoni, jalapeño, parmesan cheese, hot honey drizzle

What's The Dilly Yo!?

$23.00

garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, local pickles, Italian seasoning

I'M VEGAN

$23.00

MIKE!

$23.00

You're Oil I Need

$23.00

Bruschetta Pizza

$23.00

North Shore

$23.00

Weekly Specials

Tuesday's Free Skillet Knot (w any pizza)

Out of stock

1 per order.

Wednesday's $3 Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Wing Thing Thursday (1 order Per Pizza)

Xtra Sauces

Homemade Ranch 2oz

$1.25

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

BBQ 2oz

$1.25

Garlic Sauce 2oz

$1.25

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$1.25
Galaxy Pickes (jar)

Galaxy Pickes (jar)

$9.99

Mikes Hot Honey Bottle (12oz)

$10.00

Large Jar of Sexton's Ranch

$7.99

Side Of Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00

Dessert

Salted Caramel Brownie From Sugar Rush

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies and Cream Brownie From SUGAR RUSH

$5.00

Buckeye Brownie from SUGAR RUSH

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Coors lt Can

$2.50

Elvis Tall Boy

$5.00

Miller Lt Bottle

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bodhi

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Soda Pop

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Bottled Soda 20oz

$2.25
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

360 West Third Avenue, A, Columbus, OH 43201

Map
