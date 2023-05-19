Main picView gallery

Sexton's Pizza - Harrison West

360 West 3rd Avenue

Columbus, OH 43201

Popular Items

16" Pepperoni

$22.50

16" Half Pepperoni Half Cheese

$20.75

16" Cheese

$18.99


Dipping Sauce

Ranch cup

$1.25

Ranch Jar

$8.99

Mikes Hot Honey Cup

$1.25

Mikes Hot Honey Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Dessert

Tudies Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
360 West 3rd Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201

Main pic

