Sandwiches
Sexy Sammies
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh. Natural. Local. Chicken sandwiches & tenders made with love.
Location
4318 9th Street Rd., Greeley, CO 80634
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
No Reviews
4609 S. Timberline Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greeley
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant