SF Hole in the Wall - Irving

review star

No reviews yet

1825 Irving St

San Francisco, CA 94122

Pizza Creations

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pizza Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$22.00

Cheese Pizza Large 16" (10 Slices)

$27.00

Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$32.00

Cheese Pizza Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$27.00

Half/Half Pizza Medium 14" (8 Slices)

Half/Half Pizza Large 16" (10 Slices)

Half/Half Pizza Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

Half/Half Pizza Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

Specialty Medium 14"

Margherita Glaze Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$31.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Meat Lovers Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$33.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$33.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Combo Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$35.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

Vegetarian Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$35.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$26.00

Pesto sauce, chicken

Pizza Aloha Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$26.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

No Hangover Aloha Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$31.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

Veggielicious Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$37.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted pepper

Specialty Large 16"

Margherita Glaze Large 16" (10 Slices)

$39.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Meat Lovers Classic Large 16" (10 Slices)

$41.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken Large 16" (10 Slices)

$41.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Combo Classic Large 16" (10 Slices)

$44.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

Vegetarian Classic Large 16" (10 Slices)

$44.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto Large 16" (10 Slices)

$33.00

Pesto sauce, chicken

Pizza Aloha Large 16" (10 Slices)

$33.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

No Hangover Aloha Large 16" (10 Slices)

$39.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

Veggielicious Large 16" (10 Slices)

$46.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

Specialty Wagon Wheel 20"

Margherita Glaze Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$45.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Meat Lovers Classic Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$48.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$48.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Combo Classic Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$52.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

Vegetarian Classic Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$52.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$41.00

Pesto sauce, chicken

Pizza Aloha Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$41.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

No Hangover Aloha Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$45.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

Veggielicious Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)

$54.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

Specialty Cauliflower Crust 12"

Margherita Glaze Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$36.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Meat Lovers Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$38.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$38.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Combo Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$41.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

Vegetarian Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$41.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$30.00

Pesto sauce, chicken

Pizza Aloha Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$30.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

No Hangover Aloha Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$36.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

Veggielicious Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$43.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Chicken Pesto Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Combo Slice

$7.00

Aloha Slice

$6.00

No Hangover Aloha Slice

$7.00

Veggielicious Slice

$7.00

Meat Lovers Classic Slice

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$7.00

Pepperoni Sausage Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Mushrooms Slice

$6.00

Calzones

Ham Calzone

$13.00

With tomatoes and mushroom

Spinach Calzone

$13.00

With feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and kalamata olives

Pepperoni Salami

$13.00

With feta cheese and kalamata olive

Create Your Own Calzone

$13.00

Choose from our pizza toppings first 4 toppings free

Salad Bowls

Specialty Salads

Green Salad Bowl

$10.00

Lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad Bowl

$11.00

Lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, croutons, feta, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Bowl

$9.00

Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, feta, ranch dressing

Caesar Bowl

$7.00

Romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, lemon juice, caesar dressing

Chicken Run Salad Bowl

$13.00

Green leaf lettuce, olives, cherry tomatoes, crispy chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, ranch dressing

Moo Walk Salad Bowl

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, diced burger patty, fresh mozzarella cheese, caesar dressing

Make Your Own Salad Bowl

$7.00

Appetizers

Traditional Buffalo Wings

$12.00+

Bowl of Meatballs

$11.00+

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Open face 6" bread loaf topped with fresh garlic spread and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven, garnished with parmesan cheese, oregano, and parsley

Chicken Strips with Fries

$15.00

5 pieces of chicken tenders, served with fries

Fries

$7.00

Specialty Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$11.00

Wild Fries

$13.00

Fries with melted cheese, bacon and garlic

Cheesy Garlic Fries

$11.00

No Hangover Fries

$15.00

Fries with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños and pineapples

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Fries with melted cheese and buffalo sauce, chicken and green onions

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$15.00

Fries topped with Philly cheesesteak meat, sautéed green pepper and onion topped with melted cheese

Pasta Bowls

Specialty Pastas

Primavera in the Hole

$13.00

Penne and creamy pesto sauce with mushrooms, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sun dried tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley

Spaghetti Meat Lover

$18.00

Spaghetti bolognese with sausage, bacon, and meatballs, topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley

Chicken Run Pasta

$11.00

Fettuccine and alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, topped with Parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley

Moo Walk Pasta

$14.00

Fusilli and creamy tomato sauce with diced burger patties, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley

Hill Bomb Pasta

$18.00

Spaghetti and creamy bolognese with bacon, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, meatballs, topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon, Sausage Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Make Your Own Pasta

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce

BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Strip loin, sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, with provolone cheese

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double Cheeseburger

$19.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Burger

$14.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, ranch dressing

Sliders (3 Per Order) with Cheese

$13.00

Sliders (3 Per Order) No Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.00+

Double Rainbow Ice Cream 1 Pint

$11.00

It's a goody, dulce de leche, vanilla & mango tangerine frozen custard & fruit ice, strawberry cheesecake

Beverages

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Root Beer Can

$2.50

Orange Soda Can

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier Water

$3.50

Sides

Small Ranch

$1.00

Small BBQ

$1.00

Small Marinara

$1.00

Small Pesto

$1.00

Small Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Large Ranch

$2.00

Large BBQ

$2.00

Large Marinara

$2.00

Large Pesto

$2.00

Large Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Medium Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

$4.00

WW Dough

$5.00

Cauliflower Crust Dough

$4.00

Wine

Wine by Bottle

Sean Minor 2020 Sauvignon Blanc California BTL

$22.00

It's so easy to sip, with soft but expressive aromas of melon and maybe some citrus. It's a mouthwatering wine that makes you think of sunsets and good company

Sean Minor Chardonnay 2020 Central Coast BTL

$20.00

On the entry, pear and green apple flavors are framed by nice acidity which integrates well with the medium body mouth feel

Sean Minor Pinot Noir 2020 California BTL

$27.00

Enticing aromas of ripe plum, bouquet of violets and cocoa powder. Generous flavors of dark cherry and blackberry play the lead role mid palate with earthy floral notes and a touch of cedar spice

Sean Minor 2019 Nicole Marie Red Blend North Coast BTL

$22.00

Deep ruby in color and displays aromas of dark cherry, cassis and vanilla

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Create Your Own Pizza

Vegan Cheese Pizza Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$24.00

Vegan Cheese Pizza Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$29.00

Vegan Specialty Medium 14"

Vegan Margherita Glaze Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$30.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Vegan Meat Lovers Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$34.00

Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, vegan meatballs, vegan ham

Vegan BBQ Chicken Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$34.00

BBQ sauce, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, green onions, red onions

Vegan Combo Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$34.00

Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, vegan sausage soyrizo

Vegan Vegetarian Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$34.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic

Vegan Chicken Pesto Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$27.00

Vegan pesto sauce, vegan chicken

Vegan Pizza Aloha Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$27.00

Vegan marinara, vegan ham, pineapple

Vegan Veggielicious Medium 14" (8 Slices)

$36.00

Vegan pesto sauce, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

Vegan Specialty Cauliflower Crust 12"

Vegan Margherita Glaze Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$38.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Vegan Meat Lovers Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$42.00

Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, vegan meatballs, vegan ham

Vegan BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$42.00

BBQ sauce, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, green onions, red onions

Vegan Combo Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$42.00

Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, vegan sausage soyrizo

Vegan Vegetarian Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$43.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic

Vegan Chicken Pesto Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$34.00

Vegan pesto sauce, vegan chicken

Vegan Pizza Aloha Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$34.00

Vegan marinara, vegan ham, pineapple

Vegan Veggielicious Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)

$45.00

Vegan veggielicious: vegan pesto sauce, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

Vegan Pizza by the Slice

Vegan Cheese Slice

$5.00

Vegan Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Vegan Combo Slice

$7.00

Vegan Meat Lovers Classic Slice

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, vegan pizza

Location

1825 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

