- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- SF Hole in the Wall - Irving - 1825 Irving St
SF Hole in the Wall - Irving
No reviews yet
1825 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza Creations
Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Cheese Pizza Large 16" (10 Slices)
Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Cheese Pizza Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Half/Half Pizza Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Half/Half Pizza Large 16" (10 Slices)
Half/Half Pizza Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Half/Half Pizza Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Specialty Medium 14"
Margherita Glaze Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Meat Lovers Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken Medium 14" (8 Slices)
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions
Combo Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage
Vegetarian Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic
Chicken Pesto Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Pesto sauce, chicken
Pizza Aloha Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Marinara, ham, pineapple
No Hangover Aloha Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers
Veggielicious Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted pepper
Specialty Large 16"
Margherita Glaze Large 16" (10 Slices)
Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Meat Lovers Classic Large 16" (10 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken Large 16" (10 Slices)
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions
Combo Classic Large 16" (10 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage
Vegetarian Classic Large 16" (10 Slices)
Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic
Chicken Pesto Large 16" (10 Slices)
Pesto sauce, chicken
Pizza Aloha Large 16" (10 Slices)
Marinara, ham, pineapple
No Hangover Aloha Large 16" (10 Slices)
Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers
Veggielicious Large 16" (10 Slices)
Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers
Specialty Wagon Wheel 20"
Margherita Glaze Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Meat Lovers Classic Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions
Combo Classic Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage
Vegetarian Classic Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic
Chicken Pesto Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Pesto sauce, chicken
Pizza Aloha Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Marinara, ham, pineapple
No Hangover Aloha Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers
Veggielicious Wagon Wheel 20" (16 Slices)
Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers
Specialty Cauliflower Crust 12"
Margherita Glaze Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Meat Lovers Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage
BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions
Combo Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage
Vegetarian Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic
Chicken Pesto Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Pesto sauce, chicken
Pizza Aloha Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Marinara, ham, pineapple
No Hangover Aloha Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers
Veggielicious Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers
Salad Bowls
Specialty Salads
Green Salad Bowl
Lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad Bowl
Lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, croutons, feta, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Spinach Bowl
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, feta, ranch dressing
Caesar Bowl
Romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, lemon juice, caesar dressing
Chicken Run Salad Bowl
Green leaf lettuce, olives, cherry tomatoes, crispy chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, ranch dressing
Moo Walk Salad Bowl
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, diced burger patty, fresh mozzarella cheese, caesar dressing
Make Your Own Salad Bowl
Appetizers
Appetizers
Traditional Buffalo Wings
Bowl of Meatballs
Garlic Bread
Open face 6" bread loaf topped with fresh garlic spread and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven, garnished with parmesan cheese, oregano, and parsley
Chicken Strips with Fries
5 pieces of chicken tenders, served with fries
Fries
Specialty Fries
Cheese Fries
Garlic Fries
Wild Fries
Fries with melted cheese, bacon and garlic
Cheesy Garlic Fries
No Hangover Fries
Fries with melted cheese, bacon, jalapeños and pineapples
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Fries with melted cheese and buffalo sauce, chicken and green onions
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Fries topped with Philly cheesesteak meat, sautéed green pepper and onion topped with melted cheese
Pasta Bowls
Specialty Pastas
Primavera in the Hole
Penne and creamy pesto sauce with mushrooms, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sun dried tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley
Spaghetti Meat Lover
Spaghetti bolognese with sausage, bacon, and meatballs, topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley
Chicken Run Pasta
Fettuccine and alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, topped with Parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley
Moo Walk Pasta
Fusilli and creamy tomato sauce with diced burger patties, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley
Hill Bomb Pasta
Spaghetti and creamy bolognese with bacon, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, meatballs, topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and parsley
Mac & Cheese
Bacon, Sausage Mac & Cheese
Crispy Chicken Mac & Cheese
Make Your Own Pasta
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce
Meatball Sandwich
Mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce
BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions
Philly Cheese Steak
Strip loin, sautéed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, with provolone cheese
Wine
Wine by Bottle
Sean Minor 2020 Sauvignon Blanc California BTL
It's so easy to sip, with soft but expressive aromas of melon and maybe some citrus. It's a mouthwatering wine that makes you think of sunsets and good company
Sean Minor Chardonnay 2020 Central Coast BTL
On the entry, pear and green apple flavors are framed by nice acidity which integrates well with the medium body mouth feel
Sean Minor Pinot Noir 2020 California BTL
Enticing aromas of ripe plum, bouquet of violets and cocoa powder. Generous flavors of dark cherry and blackberry play the lead role mid palate with earthy floral notes and a touch of cedar spice
Sean Minor 2019 Nicole Marie Red Blend North Coast BTL
Deep ruby in color and displays aromas of dark cherry, cassis and vanilla
Vegan Pizza
Vegan Create Your Own Pizza
Vegan Specialty Medium 14"
Vegan Margherita Glaze Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Vegan Meat Lovers Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, vegan meatballs, vegan ham
Vegan BBQ Chicken Medium 14" (8 Slices)
BBQ sauce, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, green onions, red onions
Vegan Combo Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, vegan sausage soyrizo
Vegan Vegetarian Classic Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic
Vegan Chicken Pesto Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Vegan pesto sauce, vegan chicken
Vegan Pizza Aloha Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Vegan marinara, vegan ham, pineapple
Vegan Veggielicious Medium 14" (8 Slices)
Vegan pesto sauce, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers
Vegan Specialty Cauliflower Crust 12"
Vegan Margherita Glaze Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Vegan Meat Lovers Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, vegan meatballs, vegan ham
Vegan BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
BBQ sauce, vegan chicken, vegan sausage soyrizo, green onions, red onions
Vegan Combo Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Vegan marinara, vegan pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, vegan sausage soyrizo
Vegan Vegetarian Classic Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, garlic
Vegan Chicken Pesto Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Vegan pesto sauce, vegan chicken
Vegan Pizza Aloha Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Vegan marinara, vegan ham, pineapple
Vegan Veggielicious Cauliflower Crust 12" (6 Slices)
Vegan veggielicious: vegan pesto sauce, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, vegan pizza
1825 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122