Señor Frog's Orlando 8747 International Dr #103

No reviews yet

8747 International Dr #103

ORLANDO, FL 32819

Order Again

Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$29.50

Delicious mix of 4 cheese quesadillas, 4 chicken taquitos, 8buffalo or chili BBQ wings and 4 jalapeño poppers, served with carrots, celery sticks and homemade ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Crispy cauliflower florets, served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice.

Cauliflower Wings

$13.00+

Crispy cauliflower florets, served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice.

Chicken Taquitos (5 pcs)

$10.00

Crunchy corn tortilla, filled with chicken, fresh guacamole, topped with sour cream, pasilla sauce, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and queso fresco. (GF)

Guacamole

$13.00

House Salsa

$11.00

Crunchy corn tortilla chips accompanied with our homemade chunky salsa.(V-VG-GF)

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Golden brown crispy jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, served with ranch dressing. (V-GF)

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$17.50

Gulf shrimp in our traditional tomato sauce topped with homemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, served with saltine crackers. (GF)

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

Traditional street corn OFF THE COBB topped with mayonnaise, fresh cheese, spicy Tajin® and lime (V-VG-GF)

Nachos

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Nachos w. Carne Asada

$20.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Nachos w. Chicken

$16.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Nachos w. Shrimp

$19.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Quesadilla w. Carne Asada

$19.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Quesadilla w. Pulled Chicken

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Quesadilla w. Shrimp

$19.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Queso Dip

$11.00

House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips

Queso Dip w. Chorizo

$12.00

House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips

Shrimp Ceviche Trio

$22.50

HOUSE: Topped with pico de gallo and citrus marinade. TROPICAL: Topped with our fresh mango salsa, red onion and spices. AGUACHILE: Topped with red onion, jalapeños, cucumber and cilantro, served with homemade corn tortilla chips and plantains.

Wings

$16.00+

Crispy wings, served with carrots,celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice. (GF)

Potato Loaded (Qso&chor)

$12.00

Soup and Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Traditional Mexican recipe: rice, pulled chicken, topped with chili-lime, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, pasilla chili, queso fresco, and a side of sour cream and lime. (GF)

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and homemade Caesar dressing. (V-GF)

Fiesta Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla shell, refried beans, rice, romaine lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, and queso fresco, served with chipotle ancho dressing. (V)

Tropical Mango Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced cucumber, topped with our fresh mango sauce and candied pecans, served with mango habanero dressing. (V-VG-GF)

Enchiladas and Fajitas

Enchiladas

$15.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, topped with 3 cheese blend, sour cream onions and queso fresco, served with rice and refried beans. (GF)

Fajitas trio

$27.00

Trio of chicken, shrimp, and carne asada. Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Carne Asada

$25.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Chicken

$19.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Shrimp

$25.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Veggies

$20.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.50

Corn tortillas, homemade guacamole, carne asada topped with cilantro, onions and lime. (GF)

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas, slow braised pork, homemade guacamole topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas, traditional Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, with pickled onion and lime. (GF)

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Corn tortillas, blackened grilled shrimp, homemade guacamole, chipotle ancho dressing cabbage with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Corn tortillas, grilled blackened mahi, homemade guacamole, chipotle dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime. (GF)

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas, chicken tinga, topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime (GF)

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Corn tortilla homemade guacamole, grilled mix of poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco and lime (VG-GF)

Fiesta Taco Plate

$50.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Chicken Burrito

$16.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$19.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, white rice, refried beans, blackened mahi, pico de gallo and chipotle dressing. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips.

Shimp Burrito

$19.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Veggie Burrito

$16.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$20.50

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, carne asada, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Carnitas Bowl

$17.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, braised pork, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$19.50

White rice, refried beans, blackened grilled mahi mahi, homemade guacamole, corn sauce, and chipotle dressing. GF

Shrimp Bowl

$20.50

White rice, beans, 3 cheese blend, blackened grilled shrimp, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle dressing. GF

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, grilled veggies, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.00

Tender pulled BBQ pork topped with fresh crispy onions and a side of freshly made slaw served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Fajita Burger

$17.00

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blends, homemade guacamole, grilled fajita veggies and chipotle-ancho dressing served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Spicy Chicken Blue

$17.00

Crispy chicken smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges.

surf & Turf

$20.00

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Mac & Cheese Burger

$17.00

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$19.00

Citrus marinated, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeños, served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips

Carnitas Torta

$16.00

Slow braise pork, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeño served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips

Cochinita Pibil Torta

$16.00

Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, refried beans, citrus red onions, served in ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips.

Main Entrees

Carne Asada Entree

$24.00

Citrus marinated, served with Mexica rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños and onions and corn tortillas (GF)

Carnitas Entree

$21.00

Slow braised pork, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and corn tortillas

Cochinita Pibil Entree

$21.00

Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, topped with citrus red onion served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and corn Tortillas. (GF)

Chicken Mole

$21.00

BBQ

BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Oven roasted chicken, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges

BBQ Combo

$26.50

Tender pork ribs, roasted chicken, and grilled shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges

BBQ Ribs

$25.00

Tender pork ribs, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw and potato wedges

BBQ Shrimp

$25.50

Gulf shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges

Seafood & Pasta

Cilantro Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

Fresh garlic, cilantro and butter, gulf shrimp, served with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and lime. GF

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, with tomato, mushrooms, parmesan cheese and garlic crostini.

Fettucine Alfredo w. Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Cedar Salmon

$27.00

Cedar wood grilled salmon, cooked to perfection, accompanied with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and special chipotle honey sauce. GF

Mango Tropical Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Chargrilled blackened mahi, topped with our fresh made mango salsa, served with corn, white rice, and lime. GF

Pineapple Shrimp

$26.00

A half grilled pineapple base, filled with shrimp, sauteed peppers, onions, and homemade sauce, topped with 3 cheese blend and mango salsa. GF

Shrimp a la Diabla

$25.00

Gulf shrimp with our spicy chipotle butter, served with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and lime. GF

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.50

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Special cake with homemade chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream, Mazapan, Ferrero Rocher ® chocolate and waffle straws (V)

Churros

$11.00

Golden brown deep-fried crispy churros served with caramel, coated in cinnamon sugar, served with traditional Mexican chocolate sauce

Strawberry & Cream

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh banana with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel, chocolate and whipped cream served with tropical fruit and candied sweet pecans

Cutting Fee

$19.50

Kids Menu

KID BURRITO

$8.99

K CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

K CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

K HAMBURGER

$8.99

K QUESADILLA

$8.99

K TAQUITOS

$8.99

K Ck Finger

$8.99

Soft Drinks

* CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.75

* MILK

$3.75

BOTTLE WATER

$4.00

PEPSI

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

DIET PEPSI

$3.75

GINGERALE

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

MNT DEW

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

PINNEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

REDBULL

$4.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.75

SWEET TEA

$3.75

TONIC WATER

$3.75

UNSWEET TEA

$3.75

DR. PEPPERS

$3.75

ROOT BEER

$3.75

Yard Soda

$9.90

Pitcher Soda

$6.00

Yard Souvenir

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Emp Btl Water

$2.50

Virgin Drinks

Virgin

$6.00+

Accessories

CAP JEANS AND WHITE

$25.00

CAP GREY BLACK

$25.00

CAP BROWN

$25.00

CAP SF DARK BLUE

$25.00

CAP RED

$25.00

CAP PURPLE

$25.00

CAP COLORFUL

$25.00

CAP ORANGE NEON

$25.00

CAP YELLOW NEON

$25.00

BEER BONG

$28.00

UMBRELLA

$13.00

SHOT GLASS

$5.00

HOODIE

$56.00

BANDANAS

$9.00

KEYCHAINS

$6.00

LANYARD

$12.00

Mens

WHITE SHIRT TEQUILA

$25.00

BLACK SEE YOU...

$25.00

KID NEW YORK

$12.00

NAVY SHIRT ORLANDO

$25.00

RED T-SHIRT POLO

$27.00

RED SHIRT HOUSE RULES

$27.00

YELLOW SHIRT ORLANDO

$25.00

LIGHT BLUE WORRY LESS

$25.00

BEIGE TOMORROW I'LL BE SOBER

$25.00

Ladies

DRINKING TEAM

$23.00

PARADISE TANK

$23.00

BLACK TANK

$23.00

BLUE DEAR KARMA TANK

$23.00

YELLOW UNIVERSITY SF TANK

$23.00

WHITE UNIVERSITY SF TANK

$23.00

RED SF FAMOSO TANK

$23.00

Covers

CP 5

$5.00

CP 10

$10.00

5

$4.68

10

$9.38

15

$14.07

20

$18.77

25

$23.47

30

$28.16

OTHER INCOME

$20.00

40

$37.55

50

$46.94

60

$56.33

Staff

Chx Burrito s

$9.00

Chx Enchilada S

$10.00

Asada Burrito S

$12.00

Chx Caesar S

$10.00

Chx Taco Salad S

$11.00

Tortilla Soup S

$8.00

Chx Fettucc S

$11.00

Cheese Burger S

$11.00

Chx Nachos S

$10.00

Asada Nachos S

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla S

$10.00

Asada Quesadilla S

$12.00

Chx Quesadilla S

$11.00

Asada Bowl S

$13.00

Chx Bowl S

$11.00

Chx Fajitas S

$12.00

Asada Fajitas S

$14.00

Side Asada & Mac&Cheese S

$6.00

Blue

Bowl Chicken

Burro Asada

Burro Carnitas

Chesse Burger

Burro Chx

Burro Veggie

Quezadilla Chz

Tacos Chx

Salad App

Tacos Carnitas

Fajita burger

Churros

Cedar Salmon

Enchilada Verde

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchilada Mole

Fajitas Chx

Fajita Beef

Fettuccini Shrimp

Tropical Mahi

Entrée Pibil

Entrée Asada

Fettuccine Chx

Fettuccine Alf

Garlic Shrimp

Package Type

Folder

$25.00

Postal

$15.00

Photo

$10.00Out of stock

360 Video

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come and celebrate with us!

Location

8747 International Dr #103, ORLANDO, FL 32819

Directions

Gallery
582be5b3-a3b8-4c06-bc55-c7242894d80f image
582be5b3-a3b8-4c06-bc55-c7242894d80f image
Main pic

