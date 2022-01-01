Señor Frog's Orlando 8747 International Dr #103
8747 International Dr #103
ORLANDO, FL 32819
Starters
Appetizer Sampler
Delicious mix of 4 cheese quesadillas, 4 chicken taquitos, 8buffalo or chili BBQ wings and 4 jalapeño poppers, served with carrots, celery sticks and homemade ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings
Cauliflower Wings
Crispy cauliflower florets, served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice.
Chicken Taquitos (5 pcs)
Crunchy corn tortilla, filled with chicken, fresh guacamole, topped with sour cream, pasilla sauce, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and queso fresco. (GF)
Guacamole
House Salsa
Crunchy corn tortilla chips accompanied with our homemade chunky salsa.(V-VG-GF)
Jalapeno Poppers
Golden brown crispy jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, served with ranch dressing. (V-GF)
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Gulf shrimp in our traditional tomato sauce topped with homemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, served with saltine crackers. (GF)
Mexican Street Corn
Traditional street corn OFF THE COBB topped with mayonnaise, fresh cheese, spicy Tajin® and lime (V-VG-GF)
Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
Nachos w. Carne Asada
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
Nachos w. Chicken
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
Nachos w. Shrimp
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
Quesadilla w. Carne Asada
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
Quesadilla w. Pulled Chicken
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
Quesadilla w. Shrimp
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole
Queso Dip
House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips
Queso Dip w. Chorizo
House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips
Shrimp Ceviche Trio
HOUSE: Topped with pico de gallo and citrus marinade. TROPICAL: Topped with our fresh mango salsa, red onion and spices. AGUACHILE: Topped with red onion, jalapeños, cucumber and cilantro, served with homemade corn tortilla chips and plantains.
Wings
Crispy wings, served with carrots,celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice. (GF)
Potato Loaded (Qso&chor)
Soup and Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Traditional Mexican recipe: rice, pulled chicken, topped with chili-lime, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, pasilla chili, queso fresco, and a side of sour cream and lime. (GF)
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and homemade Caesar dressing. (V-GF)
Fiesta Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, refried beans, rice, romaine lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, and queso fresco, served with chipotle ancho dressing. (V)
Tropical Mango Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced cucumber, topped with our fresh mango sauce and candied pecans, served with mango habanero dressing. (V-VG-GF)
Enchiladas and Fajitas
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, topped with 3 cheese blend, sour cream onions and queso fresco, served with rice and refried beans. (GF)
Fajitas trio
Trio of chicken, shrimp, and carne asada. Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
Fajitas w. Carne Asada
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
Fajitas w. Chicken
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
Fajitas w. Shrimp
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
Fajitas w. Veggies
Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Corn tortillas, homemade guacamole, carne asada topped with cilantro, onions and lime. (GF)
Carnitas Tacos
Corn tortillas, slow braised pork, homemade guacamole topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)
Cochinita Pibil Tacos
Corn tortillas, traditional Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, with pickled onion and lime. (GF)
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas, blackened grilled shrimp, homemade guacamole, chipotle ancho dressing cabbage with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Corn tortillas, grilled blackened mahi, homemade guacamole, chipotle dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime. (GF)
Pulled Chicken Tacos
Corn tortillas, chicken tinga, topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime (GF)
Veggie Tacos
Corn tortilla homemade guacamole, grilled mix of poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco and lime (VG-GF)
Fiesta Taco Plate
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
Carnitas Burrito
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
Chicken Burrito
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
Mahi Mahi Burrito
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, white rice, refried beans, blackened mahi, pico de gallo and chipotle dressing. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips.
Shimp Burrito
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
Veggie Burrito
Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips
Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, carne asada, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
Carnitas Bowl
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, braised pork, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
Chicken Bowl
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
Mahi Mahi Bowl
White rice, refried beans, blackened grilled mahi mahi, homemade guacamole, corn sauce, and chipotle dressing. GF
Shrimp Bowl
White rice, beans, 3 cheese blend, blackened grilled shrimp, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle dressing. GF
Veggie Bowl
Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, grilled veggies, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender pulled BBQ pork topped with fresh crispy onions and a side of freshly made slaw served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
Fajita Burger
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blends, homemade guacamole, grilled fajita veggies and chipotle-ancho dressing served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
Spicy Chicken Blue
Crispy chicken smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges.
surf & Turf
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
Mac & Cheese Burger
Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges
Tortas
Carne Asada Torta
Citrus marinated, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeños, served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips
Carnitas Torta
Slow braise pork, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeño served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips
Cochinita Pibil Torta
Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, refried beans, citrus red onions, served in ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips.
Main Entrees
Carne Asada Entree
Citrus marinated, served with Mexica rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños and onions and corn tortillas (GF)
Carnitas Entree
Slow braised pork, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and corn tortillas
Cochinita Pibil Entree
Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, topped with citrus red onion served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and corn Tortillas. (GF)
Chicken Mole
BBQ
BBQ Chicken
Oven roasted chicken, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges
BBQ Combo
Tender pork ribs, roasted chicken, and grilled shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges
BBQ Ribs
Tender pork ribs, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw and potato wedges
BBQ Shrimp
Gulf shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges
Seafood & Pasta
Cilantro Garlic Shrimp
Fresh garlic, cilantro and butter, gulf shrimp, served with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and lime. GF
Fettucine Alfredo
Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, with tomato, mushrooms, parmesan cheese and garlic crostini.
Fettucine Alfredo w. Chicken
Grilled Cedar Salmon
Cedar wood grilled salmon, cooked to perfection, accompanied with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and special chipotle honey sauce. GF
Mango Tropical Mahi Mahi
Chargrilled blackened mahi, topped with our fresh made mango salsa, served with corn, white rice, and lime. GF
Pineapple Shrimp
A half grilled pineapple base, filled with shrimp, sauteed peppers, onions, and homemade sauce, topped with 3 cheese blend and mango salsa. GF
Shrimp a la Diabla
Gulf shrimp with our spicy chipotle butter, served with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and lime. GF
Shrimp Alfredo
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse
Special cake with homemade chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream, Mazapan, Ferrero Rocher ® chocolate and waffle straws (V)
Churros
Golden brown deep-fried crispy churros served with caramel, coated in cinnamon sugar, served with traditional Mexican chocolate sauce
Strawberry & Cream
Fresh banana with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel, chocolate and whipped cream served with tropical fruit and candied sweet pecans
Cutting Fee
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
* CHOCOLATE MILK
* MILK
BOTTLE WATER
PEPSI
CRANBERRY JUICE
DIET PEPSI
GINGERALE
LEMONADE
MNT DEW
ORANGE JUICE
PINNEAPPLE JUICE
REDBULL
SIERRA MIST
SWEET TEA
TONIC WATER
UNSWEET TEA
DR. PEPPERS
ROOT BEER
Yard Soda
Pitcher Soda
Yard Souvenir
Ginger Beer
Emp Btl Water
Virgin Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
8747 International Dr #103, ORLANDO, FL 32819