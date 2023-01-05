B Star | SF2BAY imageView gallery
Caterers

Beit Rima | SF2BAY Lafayette

review star

No reviews yet

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Mezze (mezze items come w/ one pita)

Mezze sampler

Mezze sampler

$23.25

lebna, muhammara, baba ganoush, hummus, pickles, 2 falafel

Lebna

Lebna

$8.95

strained yogurt, zaa’tar, & olive oil

Ful

Ful

$11.00

smashed fava bean spread with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & olive oil

Muhammara

Muhammara

$12.25

roasted pepper spread with walnuts, almonds, pomegranate molasses, & spices

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

fire roasted eggplant, tahini, mint

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

chickpea tahini dip topped with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & spices

Hummus ma' Lehma

Hummus ma' Lehma

$16.50

warm hummus topped with spiced beef, pine nuts

Fattoush

Fattoush

$12.25

mixed greens, charred dates, pita rusks, sumac onions, & pomegranate vin

Batata Harra

Batata Harra

$10.00

fried potatoes, garlic, cilantro, spices

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$13.25

brown butter lebna, pine nut dukkah

Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00

Proteins

Falafel! (A La Carte)

Falafel! (A La Carte)

$1.75

cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$24.25

spiced kabobs, grilled tomatoes, tehina, mom’s rice, hummus, half pita Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Chicken Shish Tawook Plate

Chicken Shish Tawook Plate

$24.25

yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Whole Fried Branzino

Whole Fried Branzino

$40.00

spiced semolina dredge, herb/onion salad, tehina, shutta Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Grilled Hanger Steak

Grilled Hanger Steak

$33.00

moked freekeh, green zhug, marash Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Gazan Braised Lamb Shank

Gazan Braised Lamb Shank

$34.25

garlic, peppers, tomatoes, spices, maftool (hand rolled couscous pasta from Palestine) Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

A la Carte Chicken Skewer

A la Carte Chicken Skewer

$7.75

Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Beef A la Carte

Beef A la Carte

$7.75

Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Thing to dip with!

Vegetable Crudité

Vegetable Crudité

$7.75

watermelon radish, carrots, persian cucumber

Pita

Pita

$1.25
Green Olives

Green Olives

$9.95
Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread

Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread

$6.75

fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac

Hamleh

$6.75

blistered green chickpeas

Dessert

Muhalabia

Muhalabia

$6.75

floral milk pudding seasoned with orange blossom water, mastic topped with pistachio

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs. If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

Website

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
B Star | SF2BAY image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oren's Hummus - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
707 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Calabria Bros
orange star5.0 • 220
4763 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
Chop Bar
orange starNo Reviews
190 4th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mill Valley

Piazza D'Angelo
orange star4.4 • 3,400
22 Miller Ave. Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
orange star4.4 • 3,240
800 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
orange star4.0 • 1,277
382 Miller Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
The Cantina - Mill Valley
orange star4.2 • 787
651 East Blithedale Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - Mill Valley
orange star4.1 • 685
247 Shoreline Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Coffee Shop
orange star4.3 • 655
221 Shoreline Hwy Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mill Valley
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston