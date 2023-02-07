Burma Superstar | SF2BAY imageView gallery
Beit Rima | SF2BAY Lafayette

review star

No reviews yet

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Popular Items

Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread
Fattoush
A la Carte Chicken Skewer

Mezze (mezze items come w/ one pita)

Mezze sampler

Mezze sampler

$23.25

lebna, muhammara, baba ganoush, hummus, pickles, 2 falafel

Lebna

Lebna

$8.95

strained yogurt, zaa’tar, & olive oil

Ful

Ful

$11.00

smashed fava bean spread with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & olive oil

Muhammara

Muhammara

$12.25

roasted pepper spread with walnuts, almonds, pomegranate molasses, & spices

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

fire roasted eggplant, tahini, mint

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

chickpea tahini dip topped with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & spices

Hummus ma' Lehma

Hummus ma' Lehma

$16.50

warm hummus topped with spiced beef, pine nuts

Fattoush

Fattoush

$12.25

mixed greens, charred dates, pita rusks, sumac onions, & pomegranate vin

Batata Harra

Batata Harra

$10.00

fried potatoes, garlic, cilantro, spices

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$13.25

brown butter lebna, pine nut dukkah

Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00

Proteins

Falafel! (A La Carte)

Falafel! (A La Carte)

$1.75

cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$24.25

spiced kabobs, grilled tomatoes, tehina, mom’s rice, hummus, half pita Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Chicken Shish Tawook Plate

Chicken Shish Tawook Plate

$24.25

yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Whole Fried Branzino

Whole Fried Branzino

$40.00

spiced semolina dredge, herb/onion salad, tehina, shutta Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Grilled Hanger Steak

Grilled Hanger Steak

$33.00

moked freekeh, green zhug, marash Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Gazan Braised Lamb Shank

Gazan Braised Lamb Shank

$34.25

garlic, peppers, tomatoes, spices, maftool (hand rolled couscous pasta from Palestine) Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

A la Carte Chicken Skewer

A la Carte Chicken Skewer

$7.75

Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Beef A la Carte

Beef A la Carte

$7.75

Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Thing to dip with!

Vegetable Crudité

Vegetable Crudité

$7.75

watermelon radish, carrots, persian cucumber

Pita

Pita

$1.25
Green Olives

Green Olives

$9.95
Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread

Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread

$6.75

fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac

Hamleh

$6.75

blistered green chickpeas

Dessert

Muhalabia

Muhalabia

$6.75

floral milk pudding seasoned with orange blossom water, mastic topped with pistachio

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs. If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

Website

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

