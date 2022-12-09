Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY Lafayette

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coconut Rice
Tea Leaf Salad (gf)
Mango Chicken

Appetizers

Burmese Samusas - Vegetarian

Burmese Samusas - Vegetarian

$10.50

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce

Burmese Samusas - Chicken

$11.00

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce

Burmese Samusas - Beef

$12.00

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce

Fried Yellow Bean Tofu

Fried Yellow Bean Tofu

$11.00

Homemade tofu made with fresh yellow beans. Crisp on the outside, silken center. Served with a soy-chili sauce

Platha and Dip

Platha and Dip

$11.00

Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip

Bsprouts

Bsprouts

$14.50

Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & parmesan

Sticky Fingers

Sticky Fingers

$15.00

Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone-in.

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.

Salad

Tea Leaf Salad (gf)

$15.00

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp. It's a party in your mouth.

Tea Leaf Salad - Vegetarian (gf)

$15.00

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. It's a party in your mouth.

Rainbow Salad

$15.00

Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp and a tamarind dressing.

Ginger Salad

$14.00

Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried shrimp (or vegetarian), fried garlic, sesame seeds, and split yellow peas

Burmese Style Chicken Salad

$14.50

Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$14.00

Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers

Soup

Vegetarian Samusa Soup

Vegetarian Samusa Soup

$16.50

Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.

Moh Hinga (Catfish Chowder)

Moh Hinga (Catfish Chowder)

$17.00

Fish chowder w/ rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili

Oh Noh Kauswer

Oh Noh Kauswer

$17.00

Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken, onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili

Chicken

Mint Chicken with String Beans (not available mild)

Mint Chicken with String Beans (not available mild)

$18.50

Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic,cilantro and jalapenos

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$19.00

Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chil sauce

Chicken Curry Dahl

Chicken Curry Dahl

$18.50

Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).

Fiery Chicken with Vegetables

Fiery Chicken with Vegetables

$18.50

Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce

Pork

Pork Curry with Pickled Mangos

Pork Curry with Pickled Mangos

$18.00

Braised tender pork curry with potatoes, marinated with pickled mangos

Pumpkin Pork Stew

Pumpkin Pork Stew

$18.00

Tender pork stew slow-cooked with kabocha squash and ginger

Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)

Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)

$18.50

Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions

Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Mustard Greens

Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Mustard Greens

$22.00

Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce

Vegetable/Tofu

Wok Tossed Broccoli

Wok Tossed Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fried with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions

Vegetable Curry Deluxe (not available mild)

$15.50

Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint

Okra Tofu (not available mild)

Okra Tofu (not available mild)

$17.00

Fried tofu with fresh okra in a wok-fire, dry chili stir fry

Okra Egg Curry (not available mild)

Okra Egg Curry (not available mild)

$17.00

Burmese-style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra

Eggplant & Tofu Curry

Eggplant & Tofu Curry

$15.00

Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made with Thai & Japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild)

Fiery Vegetables with Tofu

$15.50

Stir-fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions

Noodle

SuperStar Noodle Salad (room temperature and not available mild)

SuperStar Noodle Salad (room temperature and not available mild)

$15.00

Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage and dried shrimp

SuperStar Noodle Salad (room temperature and not available mild) - Vegetarian

$15.00

Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage Vegetarian option

Nan Pia Dok

$16.50

Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.

Nan Gyi Dok

Nan Gyi Dok

$16.50

Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions

Beef/Lamb

Beef Burmese Style Curry

Beef Burmese Style Curry

$19.00

Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro

Lamb Burmese Style Curry

$19.50

Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro

Fiery Beef

$19.00

stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce

Chili Lamb

$19.50

Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.

Seafood

Garlic Chili Shrimp

Garlic Chili Shrimp

$21.00

Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro

Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped w/ roasted walnuts and sesame seeds

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$22.00

Stir-fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce

SuperStar Shrimp

SuperStar Shrimp

$21.00

Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce

Lemongrass Salmon

$25.00

Fresh salmon steamed with basil, lemongrass, and chili pepper

Burmese Style Shrimp Curry

$21.00

Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy

Side Dishes

Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian

$12.00

Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce

Garlic Noodles - Duck

$14.00

Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$4.50
Tea Leaf Rice

Tea Leaf Rice

$4.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.50

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Burmese Style Fried Rice

$11.00
Platha

Platha

$6.50

Drinks

Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$6.00

Bushido Premium Sake 6oz

$11.00
Pliny The Elder

Pliny The Elder

$11.00
Singha

Singha

$8.00

Coredo Pilsner

$8.00
Burma Ale

Burma Ale

$10.00
2018 Fess Parker Chardonnay

2018 Fess Parker Chardonnay

$37.00

Refreshing, bright and balanced with citrus, lemon and honey aromas. Must be 21 to purchase.

2017 Indaba Chenin Blanc

2017 Indaba Chenin Blanc

$35.00

Light lemon and melon aromas. Crisp and slightly tart, very refreshing. Must be 21 to purchase.

2019 Campuget Rose

2019 Campuget Rose

$35.00

The Rose has a nice appearance with a light and fresh pink color. This particularly fruity taste of raspberries and strawberries, typical of the Campuget style, has a good and refreshing acidity. Must be 21 to purchase.

Dressing and Condiments

Burmese Hot and Spicy Seasoning

Burmese Hot and Spicy Seasoning

$9.00

Burma Superstar housemade seasoning includes dried shrimp, fried garlic, fried onion, and chili flakes. Great with curry, noodles, salad, and seafood.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Known for its bustling tables and legendary wait times, the Burma Superstar has become a Bay Area institution. Established in 1992, Burma Superstar introduced the bold flavors of Burma (Myanmar) to the Bay Area and beyond. With influences from neighboring India and China, as well as Thailand and Laos, Burmese food is a unique blend of flavors, and Burma Superstar includes such stand-out dishes as the iconic Tea Leaf Salad, Platha (a buttery layered flatbread), and Mohinga, a rice noodle soup served in a savory fish broth that is arguably Myanmar’s national dish.

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

