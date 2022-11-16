China Live | SF2BAY Woodside

Restaurant info

China Live is an interactive culinary and cultural destination in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an in-depth exploration of Greater Chinese gastronomy. Its mission is to demystify Chinese ingredients and recipes while educating guests on the rich history and influence. Menu highlights include Sichuan "Working Hands" Pork or Impossible Dumplings, Peking Duck with Kumquat Glaze, Kurobuta Pork Char Si, House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Chicken or Tofu and Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein.

