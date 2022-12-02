Lavash | SF2BAY imageView gallery

Jaranita | SF2BAY Kentfield

review star

No reviews yet

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield, CA 94904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cebiche

Cebiche Classico

Cebiche Classico

$26.00

Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.

Cebiche Mariscos

$26.00

Our freshest catch of the day, shrimp and octopus marinated in rocoto leche de tigre accompanied with choclo corn and sweet potatoes.

D Fiesta de Cebiche (includes 2 Cebiche plus Causa cocktail)

D Fiesta de Cebiche (includes 2 Cebiche plus Causa cocktail)

$36.00

Our freshest Cebiche clasico, Cebiche de mariscos and Causa cocktail

Salads & Starters

Jaranita Salad

Jaranita Salad

$16.95

Steamed and fresh veggies, avocado, queso fresco and a baby lettuce mix; tossed with our rotisserie dressing.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$18.00

An special mix of Peruvian organic red and white quinoa, heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese. Tossed with our Peruvian pesto dressing.

Empanadas

Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$15.75
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$14.50
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$14.50
Empanada Sampler (includes 3 empanadas)

Empanada Sampler (includes 3 empanadas)

$19.00

A tasting of our three empanadas.

Grill & Rotisserie

Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)

Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)

$41.00

World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad

Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)

Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and yuca fries)

$26.50

World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with yuca fries and green salad

Churrasco Jarana

Churrasco Jarana

$95.00

Grilled 1lb. of New York steak accompanied with fried potatoes, green salad and sweet pepper chimichurri.

More Entrees

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$22.99

Cliantro and aji amarillo based wok fried rice. Topped with a quarter of pollo a la brasa, criolla salad and huancaina sauce. (choose between white or dark meat)

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$37.51

Traditional Peruvian style stir fry beef tenderloin mixed in with potato fries, tomatoes, cilantro and served with rice & choclo.

Arroz Con Mariscos

Arroz Con Mariscos

$36.00

Mixed seafood including calamari, octopus and shrimp tossed and wok fried with rice in an aji panca and aji amarillo base. Topped with criolla salad and rocoto aioli

QUINOA CHAUFA

$23.00

Peruvian organic wok-fried quinoa, bell peppers, seasonal vegetables and fried egg.

Sides

White Rice

$7.25

Serves 1-2 people

House Salad

$8.50

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.50

seasonal vegetables cooked on a wok

Yuca Fries

$8.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$13.25

Sponge cake soaked in a mix of three different type of milk served with whipped cream strawberries.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$13.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

Website

Location

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904

Directions

Gallery
Lavash | SF2BAY image
Lavash | SF2BAY image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beit Rima | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Half Day Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
848 College Ave Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Left Bank - Larkspur
orange starNo Reviews
507 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Marinitas - 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,498
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kentfield

Jamba - 000070 - Greenbrae
orange star4.8 • 1,231
301 Bon Air Shopping Center Greenbrae, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marin
orange star4.8 • 429
310 Bon Air Center Greenbrae, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kentfield
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston