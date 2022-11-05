B Star | SF2BAY imageView gallery
Kitava | SF2BAY Lafayette

review star

No reviews yet

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Popular Items

Mezze Harvest Bowl
Power Bowl

Small Plates

Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus

Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus

$7.75

Cauliflower florets tossed with za’atar spices, served over chickpea hummus, topped with sesame seeds and green goddess dressing.

Plantains

Plantains

$6.75

Naturally sweet plantains cooked in sustainbly sourced palm oil served with chipotle aioli.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Brussels sprouts cooked in sustainably sourced palm oil served with chipotle aioli.

Chicken Nuggets with Ketchup

Chicken Nuggets with Ketchup

$9.00

Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house ketchup sauce. Good for: gluten-free and paleo.

Signature Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.25

A base of farmer's greens and ancient grains, topped with chickpea hummus, sweet potatoes, pickled onions, sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing.

Evolved Caesar Salad

Evolved Caesar Salad

$11.00

Farmer’s greens, marinated fennel, sliced radish, pastured egg, cashew “parmesan”, turmeric coconut ranch.

Sweet Plantain Bowl (vegan) with Jasmine Rice

Sweet Plantain Bowl (vegan) with Jasmine Rice

$12.25

Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, cilantro, romesco sauce.

Sweet Plantain Bowl (vegan) with Cauliflower Rice

$14.50

Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, cilantro, romesco sauce and cauliflower rice.

Sesame Chicken Bowl with Jasmine Rice

Sesame Chicken Bowl with Jasmine Rice

$15.50

Heritage breed pasture raised chicken with crispy cassava flour breading served over jasmine rice, charred broccoli, sesame togarashi, scallions, ginger ponzu sauce.

Sesame Chicken Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

$17.75

Heritage breed pasture raised chicken with crispy cassava flour breading served over cauliflower rice, charred broccoli, sesame togarashi, scallions, ginger ponzu sauce.

Mezze Harvest Bowl

Mezze Harvest Bowl

$13.25

Ancient grain mix, za’atar-spiced chickpeas and cauliflower, israeli salad (tomato, cucumber, red onion), sweet potatoes, pickled carrots, romesco sauce.

Spring Noodle Bowl

Spring Noodle Bowl

$14.50

Rice noodles, marinated mushrooms, pickled carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, sliced radish, crushed cashew mix, mint, cilantro, green goddess dressing.

Sides

Herb Chicken - Side

Herb Chicken - Side

$6.75

Free-range organic chicken thigh roasted with salt, thyme, and extra-virgin olive oil.

Pulled Pork - Side

Pulled Pork - Side

$7.75

Pasture-raised heritage breed pork shoulder from Marin Sun Farms roasted and shredded with onion, garlic, and citrus

Barbacoa Beef - Side

$8.95

100% grass-fed and grass-finished pasture-raised beef slowly

Portobello Mushroom - Side

$5.50

Locally grown portobello mushrooms with a balsamic marinade

Chickpeas - Side

$4.50

Tender chickpeas in a za'atar spice marinade

Cumin Beans - Side

Cumin Beans - Side

$4.50

A blend of red & mayocoba beans, soaked overnight and cooked with cumin, onion, garlic, and bay leaf.

Kale Slaw - Side

$4.50

Fresh kale, shredded cabbage in a house-made vinaigrette.

Charred Broccoli - Side

$4.50

Fresh broccoli roasted with garlic, ginger and salt.

Jasmine Rice - Side

Jasmine Rice - Side

$4.50

Long-grain jasmine rice.

Turmeric Cauliflower Rice - Side

Turmeric Cauliflower Rice - Side

$4.50

Riced cauliflower sautéed with turmeric, onions, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

Hummus - Side

$4.50

Creamy chickpea hummus made with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon juice.

Israeli Salad - Size

$4.50

Diced tomato, cucumber, and red onion in a sumac marinade.

Za'atar Cauliflower - Side

$4.50

Cauliflower florets tossed with za’atar spices, cooked in sustainable palm fruit oil.

Ancient Grains - Side

$4.50

Buckwheat groats and quinoa, tossed with parsley and a light lemon vinaigrette.

Sweet Potatoes - Side

Sweet Potatoes - Side

$4.50

Sweet potatoes with salt and extra virgin olive oil.

Sauces

Chipotle Aioli - Side

Chipotle Aioli - Side

$1.25

Side portion of our dairy-free Chipotle Aioli, made with chipotle pepper, honey, and extra virgin olive oil.

Ginger Ponzu Sauce - Side

Ginger Ponzu Sauce - Side

$1.25

Side portion of our soy-free Ginger Ponzu Sauce, made with coconut aminos.

Turmeric Coconut Ranch - Side

Turmeric Coconut Ranch - Side

$1.25

Side portion of our creamy dairy-free ranch, made with turmeric, coconut cream, and nutritional yeast.

Green Goddess Dressing - Side

Green Goddess Dressing - Side

$1.25

Side portion of our Green Goddess Dressing, made with parsley, cilantro, tahini, ginger root, and extra virgin olive oil.

Romesco Sauce - Side

Romesco Sauce - Side

$1.25

Side portion of our Romesco Sauce, made with roasted bell pepper, cashews, garlic, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil.

Desserts & Snacks

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Made with all paleo and keto friendly ingredients. One serving size (2 cookies) contains only 4g net carbs, and 7g protein.

Keto Bar

Keto Bar

$3.75

A low-carb, keto-friendly treat made by perfect keto. Contains no added sugars or sugar alcohols and 10 g. of protein from nuts and collagen. Flavor: Almond Butter Brownie.

The Good Chocolate Bar - Himalayan Salt

The Good Chocolate Bar - Himalayan Salt

$9.00

100% organic bean to bar chocolate from the good chocolate. Sugar-free, paleo and keto-friendly, sweetened with stevia and mesquite powder.

The Good Chocolate Bar - Salted Almond

The Good Chocolate Bar - Salted Almond

$9.00

100% organic bean to bar chocolate from the good chocolate. Sugar-free, paleo and keto-friendly, sweetened with stevia and mesquite powder.

The Good Chocolate Bar - Signature Dark

The Good Chocolate Bar - Signature Dark

$9.00

100% organic bean to bar chocolate from the good chocolate. Sugar-free, paleo and keto-friendly, sweetened with stevia and mesquite powder.

Beverages

Teas' Tea - Organic Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.50

Pure, smooth, and unsweetened tea from Teas' Tea.

Marin Kombucha - Ginger Lemongrass

Marin Kombucha - Ginger Lemongrass

$5.50

Probiotic-rich fermented tea beverage from Marin Kombucha, with an organic tea blend, ginger, and lemongrass.

OLIPOP Sparkling Tonic - Strawberry Vanilla

OLIPOP Sparkling Tonic - Strawberry Vanilla

$4.50

A delicious and fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.

OLIPOP Sparkling Tonic - Classic Root Beer

$4.50

A delicious and fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kitava serves Modern American cuisine with a local twist, with meals centered around nutritious veggies, healthy fats, and mindful proteins. Their menu features comforting meals for any diet, with a focus on serving real food everyone can enjoy. Kitava uses health-promoting ingredients sourced from trustworthy vendors, with a heavy emphasis on supporting local, sustainable, and regenerative farming practices. How it works: 1. Choose your Bowl 2. Choose your Sides/Add-Ins 3. Choose your (Extra) Sauce 4. Mix together, warm and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

