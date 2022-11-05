Caterers
Kitava | SF2BAY Lafayette
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Kitava serves Modern American cuisine with a local twist, with meals centered around nutritious veggies, healthy fats, and mindful proteins. Their menu features comforting meals for any diet, with a focus on serving real food everyone can enjoy. Kitava uses health-promoting ingredients sourced from trustworthy vendors, with a heavy emphasis on supporting local, sustainable, and regenerative farming practices. How it works: 1. Choose your Bowl 2. Choose your Sides/Add-Ins 3. Choose your (Extra) Sauce 4. Mix together, warm and enjoy!
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549
