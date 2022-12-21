La Méditerranée | SF2BAY Kentfield
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Consistently voted “Best Middle Eastern” and “Best Mediterranean” in the San Francisco Bay Area. Levon Der Bedrossian opened La Méditerranée in 1979 with the goal of serving good food in a pleasant environment, with warm and friendly service. Now celebrating its 42nd year, their family-owned and operated restaurant continues to meet that commitment and is a local favorite. La Med’s Mid-East and Mediterranean cuisine is inspired by Armenian and Lebanese family recipes. Each dish is made from scratch daily, using only the finest spices and freshest ingredients.
Location
143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904
Gallery
