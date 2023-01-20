La Méditerranée | SF2BAY Mill Valley

Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY imageView gallery

3154 Woodside Road

Woodside, CA 94062

Popular Items

Pomegranate Chicken
Avgolemono Soup - Quart
Baba Ghanoush

Appetizers (All come with pita bread)

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Our award winning hummus! Garbanzo bean and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegan, gf)

Roasted Red Pepper Hummos

Roasted Red Pepper Hummos

$10.00

Roasted red pepper garbanzo bean dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. Gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$10.00

Roasted eggplant and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (gf, vegan)

Tabuleh

Tabuleh

$10.00

Parsley, tomato, bulgar wheat, fresh herbs, and lemon juice. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegetarian, vegan)

Djajiki Cucumber Yogurt Dip

Djajiki Cucumber Yogurt Dip

$10.00

Cucumber, yogurt dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (gluten free, vegetarian)

Harissa Tomato Walnut Dip (gf, vegan)

Harissa Tomato Walnut Dip (gf, vegan)

$10.00

Tomato, eggplant, walnut dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. Gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan.

Falafel Appetizer

Falafel Appetizer

$10.00

Four falafel served over organic greens with tahini sauce. (vegan, gf)

Dolma

Dolma

$10.00

our rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, lemon & herbs. (vegan, gf)

Fillo Appetizer - Spinach and Feta

Fillo Appetizer - Spinach and Feta

$4.50

Flaky fillo pastry filled with Spinach & Feta; one pastry included

Fillo Appetizer - Chicken Cilicia

Fillo Appetizer - Chicken Cilicia

$4.50

Chicken Cilicia flaky fillo pastry; one pastry included

Za'atar Pita chips (Full Bag)

Za'atar Pita chips (Full Bag)

$9.00

Rice - Quart (serves 5-10)

$12.75

House made rice pilaf with garbanzo, saffron, and currants. (vegan, gf)

Soup Du Jour

Avgolemono Soup - Bowl

Avgolemono Soup - Bowl

$9.50

Our famous traditional Greek chicken, lemon and rice soup. (gf)

Avgolemono Soup - Quart

Avgolemono Soup - Quart

$18.25

Our famous traditional Greek chicken, lemon and rice soup. (gf)

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$19.75

Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Breast Kabob over organic greens, tomato, cucumber, egg & feta (gf)

Dinner Entrees

Middle Eastern Plate Dinner with Pomegranate Chicken

Middle Eastern Plate Dinner with Pomegranate Chicken

$21.50

Our most popular combination plate. Includes Chicken Cilicia Fillo, Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Levant Sandwich, and Chicken Pomegranate. Comes with hummus and green salad.

Middle Eastern Plate Dinner with Lamb Lule

$21.50

Our most popular combination plate. Includes Chicken Cilicia Fillo, Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Levant Sandwich, and Lamb Lule. Comes with hummus and green salad.

Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Falafel

Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Falafel

$20.95

Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and your choice of Falafel or Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.

Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich

Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich

$20.95

Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.

Pomegranate Chicken

Pomegranate Chicken

$21.50

Our award-winning house favorite! Four sustainably-sourced drumsticks marinated in pomegranate sauce, slow baked with wild herbs, served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.

Lamb Lule

Lamb Lule

$24.25

Superior Farms halal grass-fed ground lamb meatballs with a tomato onion sauce served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.

Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab

Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab

$24.25

Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.

Salmon Kebabs

Salmon Kebabs

$25.95

Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.

Moussaka - Lamb

Moussaka - Lamb

$25.25

Layered Greek Casserole Dish, with lamb, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms in a cinnamon tomato sauce, topped with a bechamel. Served with rice pilaf, hummus, and green salad.

Moussaka - Veggie

$25.25

Layered Greek Casserole Dish, with bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms and walnuts in a cinnamon tomato sauce, topped with a bechamel. Served with rice pilaf, hummus, and green salad.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.25

Spiced baked chicken served with a cucumber yogurt sauce. Served with green salad.

Grilled Lamb Shawarma Plate

$22.50

Superior farms seasoned and sliced lamb with lettuce, veggies, & djajiki sauce. Comes with hummus and green salad.

Falafel Plate

$21.00

Crisp falafel balls served with organic greens & tahini sauce. Vegan, vegetarian.

Sides

Red Chili Hot Sauce (12 oz)

$9.95

12 oz.

Salad Dressing (12 oz)

$9.95

12 oz

Pita (1/2 bag)

$6.75

1/2 bag - serves 5

Heavenly Baklava (full order)

$8.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Consistently voted “Best Middle Eastern” and “Best Mediterranean” in the San Francisco Bay Area. Levon Der Bedrossian opened La Méditerranée in 1979 with the goal of serving good food in a pleasant environment, with warm and friendly service. Now celebrating its 42nd year, their family-owned and operated restaurant continues to meet that commitment and is a local favorite. La Med’s Mid-East and Mediterranean cuisine is inspired by Armenian and Lebanese family recipes. Each dish is made from scratch daily, using only the finest spices and freshest ingredients.

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside, CA 94062

