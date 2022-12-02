Burma Superstar | SF2BAY imageView gallery
Lavash | SF2BAY Lafayette

review star

No reviews yet

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Popular Items

Shiraz Salad
Skewer of Koobideh
Joojeh

To Start

Sabzi Panir

$13.25

Fresh organic herbs, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, walnuts & grapes served with Lavash bread

Kashk-e Bademjan

$10.00

Seasoned roasted eggplant, garnished with sun-dried yogurt, sautéed onion, roasted garlic, mint flakes & saffron

Kookoo Sabzi

$10.00

Crustless oven-baked herbs garnished with barberries and sun-dried yogurt

Dolma

$10.00

Mix of ground beef, rice, split peas & herbs wrapped in grape leaves

Tahdig with Stew

$15.50

Crispy rice served with your choice of stew (Khoresh)

Salads

Shiraz Salad

$6.75

Diced cucumber, tomato, onion with lime & olive oil dressing

Yogurt Salad

$6.75

Borani

$8.95

Yogurt with roasted spinach, garlic, onions, garnished with walnut & saffron

Mast-o Musir

$10.00

Creamy lebni with shallot

Green Salad

$10.00

Spring mix with beets, cucumber & bell pepper tossed with olive oil & lime dressing

Lavash Salad

$13.25

Spring mix with feta, walnut, raisin, fresh herbs & apple served with a special house dressing

Khoresh (Stews served with Basmati rice)

Bademjan

$29.75

Lean beef simmered in tomato sauce with roasted eggplant, unripe grapes cooked in tomato sauce

Bademjan - Vegetarian

$24.50

Mushroom simmered in tomato sauce with roasted eggplant, unripe grapes cooked in tomato sauce

Fesenjan

$29.75

Chicken with ground walnut & sour-sweet pomegranate sauce

Ghormeh Sabzi

$29.00

Lean beef stew with finely chopped fresh herbs, kidney beans & sun-dried lime

Gheymeh Bademjan

$29.00

Lean beef simmered in tomato sauce with roasted eggplant & yellow split peas topped with potato crisps

Jeweled Rice

Zereshk Polo

$24.00

Basmati rice with barberries, raisin & sautéed onions served with chicken spiced with cumin, turmeric & saffron

Zereshk Polo - Vegetarian

$22.00

Basmati rice with barberries, raisin & sautéed onions served with a skewer of vegetables

Adas Polo

$24.00

Basmati rice mixed with lentil, sautéed pitted dates, raisins, onions, orange peel zest and cinnamon served with saffron chicken

Adas Polo - Vegetarian

$22.00

Basmati rice mixed with lentil, sautéed pitted dates, raisins, onions, orange peel zest and cinnamon served with a skewer of vegetables

Baghali Polo

$31.00

Pot roast lamb shank seasoned with turmeric and saffron served with basmati rice with fresh dill and lima beans

Baghali Polo - Vegetarian

$25.00

Basmati rice with fresh dill and lima beans served with a skewer of vegetables

Kabobs (Served on Lavash bread with Basmati rice, grilled tomato & sumac)

Joojeh

$19.00

Chicken breast & thigh meat marinated in lime, olive oil & saffron seasoning

Koobideh

$21.00

Two skewers of mixed ground beef & lamb with saffron seasoning

Barg

$31.00

Sliced fillet of beef brushed with saffron seasoning

Shishlik Kabob

$42.00

Four lamb chops brushed with saffron seasoning, lime & spices

Mahi (Salmon) Kabob

$29.00

Salmon, bell pepper & onion brushed with saffron seasoning

Prawns Kabob

$26.50

Large tiger prawns with bell pepper & onion brushed with saffron seasoning

Veggie Kabob

$20.00

Bell pepper, zucchini, portobellini mushroom & onion brushed with olive oil

Combinations (Served on Lavash bread with Basmati rice, grilled tomato & sumac)

Soltani

$36.50

Skewer of Barg & skewer of Koobideh

Joojeh Soltani

$28.00

Skewer of Joojeh & skewer of Koobideh

Bakhtiari Kabob

$40.00

Skewer of Barg & skewer of Joojeh

Shah Kabob

$42.00

Three pieces of Shishlik & skewer of Koobideh

Darya Special

$50.00

Skewers of Salmon, Prawns and vegetables served with two green salads

Lavash Special (Serves 2)

$55.00

Two pieces of Shishlik, skewer of Joojeh, skewer of Koobideh, skewer of vegetables served with two basmati rice plates

Taste of Persia (Serves 2)

$60.00

Skewer of Barg, skewer of Joojeh, skewer of Koobideh & skewer of vegetables served with two basmati rice plates

Sides

Skewer of Koobideh

$8.95

Skewer of Joojeh

$12.25

Skewer of Barg

$27.00

Skewer of Mahi (Salmon)

$21.00

Skewer of Prawns

$19.95

Skewer of Vegetables

$9.95

Shishlik a piece

$9.95

Rice (White)

$6.75

Mix Rice

$10.00

Tomato

$1.25

Persian Pickles

$5.50

Pickled baby Persian cucumbers

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the Inner Sunset, Lavash is a family-owned Persian-Iranian restaurant. With a reputation for paying attention to seasoning details, using fresh herbs, and serving high-quality meat and vegetables, it's no wonder that Lavash is no longer San Francisco's best-kept secret. Lavash's menu offers a range of Appetizers (like Tadig - saffron flavored crispy golden rice), Soup & Salad (including a hearty lentil soup), Khoresh (stews served with Basmati Rice), Jeweled Rice (which may include raisins, lentils, sauteed onions, spiced chicken, barberries, orange peel, and cinnamon) and Sides (such as rice or a skewer of prawns).

Website

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

