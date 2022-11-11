Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY Mill Valley

Den (500ml)

$50.00

Our original flagship ‘Den’ is brewed using a single origin rice varietal called Calhikari which is grown by Rue & Forsman Ranch (www.rueandforsmanranch.com) in the Sacramento Valley. Our goal was to make a sake with higher acidity which would pair beautifully with California cuisine. The higher acidity is created by tweaking the temperature of the mash during the fermentation process. Low temperature fermentation results in a sake with a subtle, elegant, fruity aroma. Each batch is slightly different. However, the core characteristics are always similar since we use the same ingredients (yeast, koji, rice and water) with every batch.