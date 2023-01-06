Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY Kentfield

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY imageView gallery
143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield, CA 94904

Rotisserie - Pollo a la Brasa

Whole Chicken (Cut In 8 Pieces)

$33.00

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces. To be warmed.

1/2 Chicken (Cut In 4 Pieces)

$24.25

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces. To be warmed.

1/4 Chicken White

$18.75

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken white meat only. To be warmed.

1/4 Chicken Dark

$17.75

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken. Dark meat only. To be warmed.

Whole Chicken [Only]

$24.25

Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included

Ceviches

Ceviche mixto

$23.25

Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

El pescador

$22.00

Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

Camarón

$24.25

Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

Taro Chips

$4.50

Made fresh daily, Taro Chips.

Salads

Kale Salad

$14.50

Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan. Tossed in a Rocoto miso dressing.

The Classics

Arroz Con Pollo

$24.25

Cilantro-huacatay braised rice, carrots, & English peas. Served with a quarter rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla & Ají Amarillo sauce. Contains: dairy & egg (in sauce). To be warmed

Lomo saltado

$32.00

Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. *Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Saltado de Pollo

$27.50

Wok stir-fried chicken tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in a ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with Jasmine rice. *NOT Gluten Free *Contains shellfish (oyster sauce) & Soy Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$13.25

Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins. To be heated.

Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$13.25

Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce. To be heated

Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$13.25

Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese. To be heated.

Cheese Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)

$13.25

Filled with: Oaxaca cheese. To be heated.

Sides

Tacu Tacu

$11.00

Tradiconal Peruvian favorite! Pan Fried mixed rice and beans, Aji Amarillo, Aji Panca and garlic. Served with plantains & salsa criolla.

Chifa Vegetables

$8.95

Stir fry Zucchini. Contains: shellfish (Oyster sauce) & Soy

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$14.50

To be warmed.

Jasmine Rice

$4.50

Yuca Fries

$7.75

Fried yucca.

Side Salad

$6.75

Chopped romaine salad, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, Aji Amarillo sesame dressing. Contains: Gluten & Soy in dressing.

Aji Sauces

Ají Amarillo Sauce (2 oz)

$2.50

Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [2oz]

Rocoto (Hot) 2oz

$2.50

Peruvian Hot Pepper Sauce [2oz]

Chimichurri (2 oz)

$2.50

Parsley, Oregano, & Chili Flakes [2oz]

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Executive chef, Martín Castillo, and his brothers opened their first restaurant "Limon" in 2002 on 17th Street in the Mission. The goal was simple: introduce the dynamic flavors of Peruvian cuisine to the renowned San Francisco food scene. The restaurant quickly gained recognition from top restaurant critics and national publications. Today, the Castillo family continues to own & operate multiple Limon Rotisserie locations in the Bay Area & beyond. On October 25th we happily celebrate Limón Day – declared by San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee in 2011.

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904

