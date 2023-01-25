Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY Lafayette

Lavash | SF2BAY imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

$17.75

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

$22.00

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$17.75

Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Chicken Paitan DX

$23.75

Chicken Ramen with Rich White “Paitan” Broth Regular toppings (chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) & grilled chicken leg on a sizzling plate, sweet corn, and nori seaweed*. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Spicy TanTan

$19.25

Spicy Ramen with Creamy Chicken Paitan Broth Topped with Chili-flavored Ground Chicken Tantan chicken(spicy ground chicken), bean sprouts, green onions, one boiled egg, and spring mix.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$18.25

Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

$2.00

KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

$2.00

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach) Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

$8.25

Hakata Style Rich Pork Broth Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Extra Chicken Broth

$8.25

Rich White “Paitan” Broth Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Extra Veggie Broth

$8.75

Creamy Vegetable Broth Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Extra Thick noodle

$2.00

Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Extra TanTan Broth

$8.25

Small Bites

Edamame

$5.00

Large Salad

$12.25

Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor

Small Salad

$8.25
Marufuku Bites (2 pc)

Marufuku Bites (2 pc)

$10.00

Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu

Rice Bowls

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.75

Chopped pork belly over rice.

Kakuni Bowl

Kakuni Bowl

$7.75

Braised thick pork belly over rice.

Beer

Asahi Super Dry ( Small Bottle )

$7.00

Pale golden yellow in color, Asahi Super dry is light beer with a grainy/fruity nose. It is light-bodied with a clean dry finish. This brew is very easy to drink.

Temescal Hazy IPA

$11.00

Juicy Hazy IPA Our quintessential Hazy IPA contains everything we love about the style: tropical hop aromatics, a juicy-soft mouthfeel, and wonderful approachability. We set out to brew a “desert island” Hazy IPA, drawing on everything we’ve learned from the last few years of obsessive brewing, peer review, and customer feedback. Expect aromas and flavors of mango, guava, pineapple, grapefruit zest, and subtle pine. Appearance: Hazy Yellow Aroma: Mango, guava, pineapple, grapefruit, pine Mouthfeel: Medium and Soft Flavor: Juicy and tropical hop oil sweetness, tang, Kerns nectar

Sake

Den (500ml)

$50.00

Our original flagship ‘Den’ is brewed using a single origin rice varietal called Calhikari which is grown by Rue & Forsman Ranch (www.rueandforsmanranch.com) in the Sacramento Valley. Our goal was to make a sake with higher acidity which would pair beautifully with California cuisine. The higher acidity is created by tweaking the temperature of the mash during the fermentation process. Low temperature fermentation results in a sake with a subtle, elegant, fruity aroma. Each batch is slightly different. However, the core characteristics are always similar since we use the same ingredients (yeast, koji, rice and water) with every batch.

Den "Giant Bottle" (1.8L)

$125.00

1.8L bottle (61 oz)

Den "Blanc" (500ml)

$50.00

Den Blanc is a new expression of sake made using white koji to create a pleasant citrus-like sourness together with gentle umami flavors. White koji is commonly used for shochu making and naturally produces a higher amount of citric acid. Due to this natural high acid production, the shubo (yeast starter) is made without adding any lactic acid. Just like our original flagship Den, we use Calhikari rice grown by Rue & Forsman Ranch.

Sequoia "Nigori" (375ml)

$37.00

This lightly cloudy Nigori has delicate aromas of lychee and apricot, reminiscent of spring flowers, a creamy, supple mouthfeel and a clean finish due to the use of more highly refined sake lees. The Bunny is soft and approachable, and this refreshing and utterly drinkable style Nigori strikes an excellent balance between sweet and dry. Try with strawberries other fresh fruit desserts. In a few words: Creamy, smooth, lychee, yogurt Style: Junmai-nigori

Marufuku Junmai Daiginjo(720ml)

$67.00

Wonderful collection of fruity and floral elements from green apple and olive.

Nanbu Bijin "Shinpaku" (720ml)

$67.00

This sake is no exception. It has a smooth aroma of pears and a structured sweetness in taste that is mild yet ends dry.

Dassai 45 (720ml)

$67.00

Refreshing, engaging, round flavor

Kanchiku(720ml)

$67.00

Smooth and clean. Ripe fruit flavors and a hint of mineral as in green vegetables.

Shimehari Tsuru "Jun" (720ml)

$72.00

Soft and rounded flavor, and well-balanced and refreshing finish

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”. In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers

Website

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

