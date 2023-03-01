Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY Lafayette
Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients (many of them local). Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 42 locations and counting in California and Texas.
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549
