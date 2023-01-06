Lavash | SF2BAY imageView gallery

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY Lafayette

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Popular Items

Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada
Spicy Curried Couscous
Thai Curry Squash Soup

Sandwiches

Peruvian Steak Sandwich

Peruvian Steak Sandwich

$16.25

Spicy aji amarillo marinated steak with Oaxacan cheese, herb aioli, red onions, tomatoes, shredded romaine on a toasted potato roll can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option

Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich

Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option

Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi

Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi

$14.75

Our Chef’s playful take on the popular Vietnamese sandwich with braised, caramelized pork belly, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, sriracha mayo on panini-pressed ciabatta

Chicken Pesto Caprese

Chicken Pesto Caprese

$13.25

shaved, roasted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta

Vegetarian Pesto Caprese

Vegetarian Pesto Caprese

$13.25

fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta

The Farm Club Sandwich

The Farm Club Sandwich

$14.25

shaved, roasted turkey breast, smashed avocado, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, herb aioli, tomatoes, mixed greens, pickled red onions on Mom’s seeded whole wheat can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option

A Sandwich Study of Heat Sandwich

A Sandwich Study of Heat Sandwich

$13.95

Shaved, roasted turkey breast, smoked gouda, smashed avocado, sriracha mayo, housemade jalapeno salsa verde, tomatoes, romaine lettuce on panini-pressed rustic white served with an extra side of jalapeno salsa verde can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option

Chimichurri Steak & Bacon

Chimichurri Steak & Bacon

$16.25

roasted, carved steak and nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon topped with marinated red peppers, caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, shredded romaine, herb aioli on a toasted sesame roll

Vegan Banh Mi

Vegan Banh Mi

$13.00

Organic marinated, baked tofu with vegan aioli, sweet chili sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, cilantro on panini-pressed ciabatta Please note: gluten-free bread is NOT vegan

Salads

Thai Mango Salad

Thai Mango Salad

$16.25

Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing

Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada

Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada

$14.25

Chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa & millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado with chipotle vinaigrette vegetarian & gluten free

Pink Lady Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

Pink Lady Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.75

Shaved, roasted chicken breast, honey and herb marinated goat cheese, pink lady beets, green apples, dried cranberries, crushed honey roasted almonds, red onions, mixed greens, chopped romaine with citrus vinaigrette gluten free

The Impossible Taco Salad

The Impossible Taco Salad

$15.75

Plant-based Impossible chorizo, housemade superfood krunchies, chopped romaine, curly kale, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, grape tomatoes, avocado with house vegan chipotle ranch vegan & gluten free

Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad

Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.75

shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu! contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free

The Modern Caesar Salad

The Modern Caesar Salad

$12.25

Curly kale, chopped romaine, housemade superfood krunchies, shaved Grana Padano cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, lemon squeeze with classic Caesar dressing gluten free

Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi - Salad Style!

Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi - Salad Style!

$15.95

Our chef's special "salad style" recipe for our Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi sandwich - braised, caramelized pork belly, housemade pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, chopped romaine, napa cabbage & kale slaw mix, and cilantro, with miso vinaigrette

Bowls

Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl

Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl

$16.95

Roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam & chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers with broccolini, tomatoes & red onions, grilled lemon

Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl

Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl

$15.75

al pastor chicken, smoky corn & guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage, topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime Please note: The smoky corn & guajillo broth and tortilla strips come on the side to ensure the freshness and quality of the dish. Please mix together to enjoy!

Half Sandwich Combos

1/2 The Farm Club Sandwich

1/2 The Farm Club Sandwich

$12.75

shaved, roasted turkey breast, smashed avocado, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, herb aioli, tomatoes, mixed greens, pickled red onions on Mom’s seeded whole wheat can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option

1/2 Chicken Pesto Caprese

1/2 Chicken Pesto Caprese

$12.75

shaved, roasted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta

1/2 Vegetarian Pesto Caprese Sandwich

1/2 Vegetarian Pesto Caprese Sandwich

$12.75

fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta

1/2 Vegan Banh Mi

1/2 Vegan Banh Mi

$12.75

organic marinated, baked tofu with vegan aioli, sweet chili sauce, housemade pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro on panini-pressed ciabatta vegan & can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option

1/2 Chimichurri Steak & Bacon

1/2 Chimichurri Steak & Bacon

$12.75

roasted, carved steak and nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon topped with marinated red peppers, caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, shredded romaine, herb aioli on a toasted sesame roll

Deli Sides & Soups

Greek Lemon Chicken & Farro Soup

Greek Lemon Chicken & Farro Soup

$5.50

Hearty chicken soup with farro and baby spinach

Thai Curry Squash Soup

Thai Curry Squash Soup

$5.50

Butternut squash with coconut milk and red curry (vegan & gluten-free)

Mediterranean Bean Salad

Mediterranean Bean Salad

$3.30

a marinated bean salad of chickpeas, cannellini beans, cucumber, bell pepper, pickled peppadew peppers, kale, and feta cheese, in a basil-red wine vinaigrette vegetarian, gluten-free

Pickles & Dill Potato Salad

Pickles & Dill Potato Salad

$3.30

classic creamy potato salad with a little kick from sweet-hot mustard, chopped pickles, and fresh dill vegan, gluten-free

Spicy Curried Couscous

Spicy Curried Couscous

$3.30

roasted cauliflower & carrots with Mendo's signature spice mix vegan

Kale & Apple Rainbow Salad

Kale & Apple Rainbow Salad

$3.30

kale, granny smith apples, rainbow carrots, candied pecans, dried cranberries, toasted coconut, Thai basil vinaigrette vegetarian, gluten-free, contains nuts

Basil Pesto Shells

Basil Pesto Shells

$3.30

pasta shells, basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, parmesan, arugula

Cookies

Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.25
Lemon Cheesecake Cookie

Lemon Cheesecake Cookie

$3.25
Plant-Based Oat Hemp Date Cookie

Plant-Based Oat Hemp Date Cookie

$3.25

Chips

Joe's Classic Chips

Joe's Classic Chips

$3.25
Dill Pickle Chips

Dill Pickle Chips

$3.25
Mama Zuma's Habanero Chips

Mama Zuma's Habanero Chips

$3.25
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$3.25

Marketplace

Bottle of Chipotle Vinaigrette

Bottle of Chipotle Vinaigrette

$6.95

Bottle size: 12oz

Bottle of Miso Mustard Vinaigrette

Bottle of Miso Mustard Vinaigrette

$6.95

Bottle size: 12oz

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients (many of them local). Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 42 locations and counting in California and Texas.

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

