B Star | SF2BAY imageView gallery
Caterers

Nippon Curry | SF2BAY Mill Valley

review star

No reviews yet

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees (includes white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry)

Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$18.75

Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$18.75

Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Karaage Curry

Karaage Curry

$18.75

Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Ebi Fry Curry (Prawns)

$21.00

breaded prawns with tartar sauce Served with white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Vegetable Croquette Curry

Vegetable Croquette Curry

$19.00

potato-vegetable croquette. Served with white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Kaki Fry Curry (Oysters)

Kaki Fry Curry (Oysters)

$21.00

Three (3) Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with curry, rice, pickles, and tartar sauce Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Kani Cream (Crab) Croquette Curry

$21.00

Two (2) Crab and cream-filled deep-fried croquettes with rice and curry. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Popeye Curry Pork & Spinach

$21.00

This dish pairs spinach and our classic pork katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. Spinach contains iron, and it makes Popeye strong! Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Plain Curry Rice

$13.25

Our award-winning beef curry with rice, and pickles. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Karaage Donburi

$14.50

Our house-marinated chicken Karaage cut into bite-sized pieces and served on a bed of finely shredded cabbage, with Kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce, fukujinzuke (red pickles) and rice. Curry and rakkyo (white onion pickle) not included. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Sides

Side Fukujinzuke

$2.25

Side Rakkyo (5 pcs)

$2.25

Side Pork Katsu

$11.00

Our hand-made pork katsu fried to perfection

Side Chicken Katsu

$11.00

Our hand-made chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection

Side 3 pieces Karaage

Side 3 pieces Karaage

$9.00

Three (3) pieces of our karaage fried chicken. We marinate chicken thighs for 48 hours and fry the pieces in a gluten-free coating which comes out light and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.

Side 5 pieces Karaage

Side 5 pieces Karaage

$12.25

Five (5) pieces of our karaage fried chicken. We marinate chicken thighs for 48 hours and fry the pieces in a gluten-free coating which comes out light and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.

Side Kaki Fry (Oysters 5 pcs)

Side Kaki Fry (Oysters 5 pcs)

$15.50

Five (5) Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Large Rice

$6.75
Side Full Portion Curry Roux (Beef)

Side Full Portion Curry Roux (Beef)

$7.75

A full portion of our award-winning curry roux. Contains beef and peanuts.

Side Full Portion Curry Roux (Vegetarian)

Side Full Portion Curry Roux (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Beverages

Hoptonic Sparkling Jasmine Tea

Hoptonic Sparkling Jasmine Tea

$4.50

Ito-En Oolong Tea

$3.50
Ito-En Green Tea

Ito-En Green Tea

$3.50

Ito-En Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50
Choya Ume (Plum) Soda

Choya Ume (Plum) Soda

$3.50
Choya Yuzu Soda

Choya Yuzu Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nippon Curry, one of Tokyo’s most popular curry chains launched in San Francisco’s Marina in early 2021. Owners Barry Louie and Thomas Uehara say that curry is just as popular and ubiquitous as ramen in Japan. “We want to make Japanese curry more mainstream — like ramen or sushi or wonton noodles,” Louie says. Nippon’s curry is a mix of both sweet and spicy. Their menu is concise with just 7 items including Chicken Katsu Curry, Pork Katsu Curry, Chicken Karaage Curry, Oyster Curry and Vegetable Croquette Curry. All dishes include the award-winning Hinoya curry, rice and Japanese pickles. Note, most items are fried but packaged in a way that travels well. Also, the curry is spicy.

Website

Location

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Gallery
B Star | SF2BAY image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oren's Hummus - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
707 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Lavash | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Calabria Bros
orange star5.0 • 220
4763 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94112
View restaurantnext
Chop Bar
orange starNo Reviews
190 4th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Havana Catering
orange starNo Reviews
2385 Pacheco Blvd Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mill Valley

Piazza D'Angelo
orange star4.4 • 3,400
22 Miller Ave. Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
orange star4.4 • 3,240
800 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
orange star4.0 • 1,277
382 Miller Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
The Cantina - Mill Valley
orange star4.2 • 787
651 East Blithedale Avenue Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - Mill Valley
orange star4.1 • 685
247 Shoreline Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Coffee Shop
orange star4.3 • 655
221 Shoreline Hwy Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mill Valley
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston