Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY Lafayette

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Order Again

Popular Items

Bibimbab
Mushroom Tofu Soup
(10pcs)yang Nyum Chicken Wings- Half

Appetizers

Mung Bean Pancakes

Mung Bean Pancakes

$18.75

Traditional Korean pureed bean pancake (2pcs)

Kimchi Pancake

Kimchi Pancake

$19.75

Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$24.25

Traditional Korean style seafood (squid, mussel, clam) pancake, prepared with flour batter

Extra Banchan (side-dishes)

$12.25

AVAILABLE 3 DIFFERENT SIZE 8OZ / 12OZ / 16OZ Extra Set of Banchan (Side Dishes) will vary EVERYDAY.

Tofu Soups (includes rice & banchan)

Original Tofu Soup

$21.00

Soft tofu stew with beef or pork & onion

Combo Tofu Soup

$22.00

Soft tofu stew with combination of beef & seafood (squid, clam & shrimp)

Seafood Tofu Soup

Seafood Tofu Soup

$22.00

Soft tofu stew with assorted seafood (shrimp, clam, mussel & squid)

Kimchi Tofu Soup

$21.00

Soft tofu stew with kimchi & beef or pork

Dumpling Tofu Soup

$21.00

Soft tofu stew with beef & kimchi dumplings

Soybean Tofu Soup

$22.00

Soft tofu stew with soybean paste (combination with assorted seafood)

Mushroom Tofu Soup

$21.00

Soft tofu stew with with beef, shiitake mushroom & enoki mushroom

Squid Tofu Soup

$21.00

Soft tofu stew with squid & enoki mushroom

Vegetarian Tofu Soup

$21.00

Soft tofu stew with onion, zucchini, shiitake mushroom & dried seaweed

Oyster Tofu Soup

$23.00

Soft tofu stew with oyster

Chicken

(10pcs) Original fried chicken Wings

$18.75

(10pcs) Original fried chicken Wings

(20pcs)fried Chicken Wings- Full

$32.95

(20pcs) Original fried chicken Wings

(10pcs)yang Nyum Chicken Wings- Half

$19.95

(10pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ sweet & korean chili sauce

Yang Nyum Chicken Wings- Full

$34.00

(20pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ sweet & korean chili sauce

(10pcs)soy Garlic Chicken Wings- Half

$19.95

(10pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ soy & fresh garlic sauce

(20pcs)soy Garlic Chicken Wings- Full

$34.00

(20pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ soy & fresh garlic sauce

Bibimbab (includes soup & banchan)

Bibimbab

Bibimbab

$23.00

Steamed mixed vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg on top. Your choice of tofu or beef

Spring Greens Bibimbap

Spring Greens Bibimbap

$25.25

Radishoots, spring mix, carrot, sliced cucumber & egg over white or barely rice

Kimchi Bibimbap

Kimchi Bibimbap

$24.25

Diced-kimchi, vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg. Your choice of tofu or beef

Bean Sprout Bibimbab

Bean Sprout Bibimbab

$24.25

Bean sprouts, radishoots over rice & house soy sauce on the side (Your choice of fried egg, beef or tofu)

Do-Si-Rak

Bulgogi D S R

$21.99

All Day Special Do-Si-Rak. Two side dishes and rice included

Spicy Pork D S R

$21.99

All Day Special Do-Si-Rak. Two side dishes and rice included

BBQ Chicken D S R

$21.99

All Day Special Do-Si-Rak. Two side dishes and rice included

Bibimbap D S R

$21.99

All Day Special Do-Si-Rak. Two side dishes included

BBQ Meats (includes soup, rice & banchan)

BBQ Short Ribs

BBQ Short Ribs

$44.00

Grilled beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$42.00

Juicy tender grilled beef rib eye marinated in special house sauce

BBQ Spicy Pork

BBQ Spicy Pork

$42.00

Grilled sliced pork belly marinated in house spicy sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$40.00

Grilled chicken marinated in special house sauce

Cold Noodle (includes banchan)

Zaru Soba

Zaru Soba

$23.00

Buckwheat noodles, dried seaweed, green onion & house dipping sauce made with pureed daikon radish and ponzu sauce

Mo Mil Kong Guk Su

Mo Mil Kong Guk Su

$23.00

Chilled soymilk buckwheat noodle soup

Kimchi Bibim Guk Su

Kimchi Bibim Guk Su

$24.00

Kimchi, spring mix with house spicy sauce, your choice of white or buckwheat noodles

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine … ”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon. (pancakes) Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”

Website

Location

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

