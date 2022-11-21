Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

San Francisco Brewing Co.

823 Reviews

$$

3150 Polk St

San Francisco, CA 94109

Order Again

Spirits

Aberlour 18yr

$30.00

Aberlour A'Bunadh Alba

$21.00

Auchentoshen Triple Wood

$22.00

Balvenie

$15.00Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Blantons

$23.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Bulleit Rye 12 yr

$17.00

Bushmill's Black Bush

$9.00

Bushmill's Red Bush

$9.00

Bushmills 16yr 3 wood

$30.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Evan Willams Single Barrel

$11.00

Glendalough Irish Pot Still Whiskey

$21.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.50

Glenmorangie 10yr

$17.00

Gold Bar

$19.00

Hakushu 12yr

$30.00

Hibiki 'Harmony'

$18.00

High West American Prairie

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Iwai Whiskey

$19.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Cask IPA

$12.00

Johnny Walker blk lbl

$13.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Laphroaig 10

$13.00

Larceny

$12.00

MacCallan 12

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

McKenna BIB

$13.00

Nikka 'Whiskey from the Barrel'

$22.00

Oban 14yr

$22.00

Old Potrero 18th Century

$21.00

Old Potrero Rye

$21.00

Piggy Back

$12.00

Powers Gold Label

$11.00

Red Breast 12yr Irish Whiskey

$20.00

Rittenhouse 100

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Skrewball peanut butter

$10.00

Suntory Toki 86

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Rye

$8.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Wellers Special RSV

$13.00

Wellers 12 year

$17.00Out of stock

Wellers Antique 107

$22.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$21.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$35.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$90.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodinville

$14.00

Build Your Own Flight

5oz Haight St Hefe

$4.00

5oz Revenge Of The Nerds

$4.00

5oz Polk St Pale Ale

$4.00

5oz Italian Pilsner

$4.00

5oz Marzen

$4.00

5oz La Mission

$4.00

5oz Halfway To Hell

$6.00

5oz Ukrainian Bronze

$4.00

5oz Marina Blonde

$4.00Out of stock

5oz Broadway IPA

$4.00

N/A & Soda

Refill

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer N/A

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Cocktails A to Z

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

B-52

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.50

Cape Cod

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark-n-Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$10.00

John Daly

$10.00

Kamikazi

$11.00

Kir

$11.00

Kir Royal

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Michelada

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

White Wine Spritzer

$11.00

House Cocktails

Smoke on the Bay

$14.00

Sailor Jerry spiced rum, pineapple juice, float ancho chili puree' Served over ice in a highball glass

Out to Sail

$14.00

Don Q rum, Disaronno amaretto & fresh juices

Strawberry Dreams

$14.00

Tito's vodka, strawberry puree, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda Served over ice

'Ancho Glad To See Me'

$15.00

3 pepper infused house 100% blanco tequila, ancho chili puree', peppercorn syrup, lime juice

Grapefruit Mule

$12.00

SFBCo Margarita

$14.00

Casamigo's blanco 100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, blue agave nectar. Shaken well and served over ice in a salt rimmed bucket glass

Wake up the Bay

$15.00

Tito's vodka, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, Kahlua

Cool Breeze

$16.00

vodka, muddled cucumber, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and a float of sparkling rose'

Glass of Wine

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Greedy Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley, Sonoma, CA

Glass Red Blend

$11.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$14.00
Glass Zinfandel

Glass Zinfandel

$12.00

'FREAKSHOW' Zinfandel by Michael David, Lodi This medium bodied Zinfandel spotlights blazing huckleberry and oak aromas while flirting with notes of anise. Flavors of strawberry, pomegranate and clove amaze the tongue with a spice-laced and tantalizing finish.

Glass Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Glass Rose

$11.00

Glass Sparkling

$12.00

Glass Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Hot Drinks

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Keoki Coffee

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Frangelico Coffee

$11.00

Disarrono Coffee

$11.00

Kahlua Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$11.00

B52 Coffee

$11.00

Nutty Irishman Coffee

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hot Brandy

$9.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

BOTTLE WINE

Bottle Sparkling

Bottle Sparkling

$48.00

MUMM PRESTIGE, NAPA Features fine bright citrus, red apple, stone fruit and creamy vanilla aromas, with hints of toast, honey and gingerbread spice. Its vibrant flavors are balanced by fine acidity and a rich, lingering finish.

Bottle Pinot Grigio

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$40.00

SEAGLASS, CENTRAL COAST Unmistakable aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle reveal the ocean influence of their Santa Barbara County vineyards. A hint of minerality frames a crisp palate of lush ripe pear, apple and tangerine. A classic food wine.

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

MICHAEL DAVID, LODI This summer sipper opens with a bouquet of green apple, lychee fruit, and a hint of grapefruit. A slightly herbaceous wine with crisp flavors of papaya, apricot and pineapple and medium acidity make for a fresh, light, summer wine!

Bottle Chardonnay

Bottle Chardonnay

$48.00

FERRARI CARANO, SONOMA This Chardonnay delights with aromas of citrus, white peach, orange blossom, vanilla, graham cracker and butter perfectly balanced by vibrant and refreshing flavors of Meyer lemon, minerality, cinnamon and pears. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the finish.

Bottle Rose

Bottle Rose

$44.00

ANGELINE, SONOMA This mouthwatering Rosé will be certain to exceed expectations. With delicious aromas of peach, dried apricot, and mandarin zest, complemented by fragrant orange blossoms, we challenge you Not to be delighted. A fresh front palate of tart cherry, wild strawberry, and honeyed cantaloupe lead into a crisp citrus mid, and closes beautifully with a clean, concise acidity on the finish

Bottle Zinfandel

Bottle Zinfandel

$48.00

'FREAKSHOW' by Michael David, Lodi This medium bodied Zinfandel spotlights blazing huckleberry and oak aromas while flirting with notes of anise. Flavors of strawberry, pomegranate and clove amaze the tongue with a spice-laced and tantalizing finish.

Bottle Red Blend

Bottle Red Blend

$44.00

CONUNDRUM, CALIFORNIA A rich, dark red, it offers aromas of ripe berries and plums, warmed by a hint of cocoa. Dried fruit and the taste of chocolate-covered cherries come through on the palate, while a wisp of smokiness makes this wine – created from dark red varietals including Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon – the perfect complement to grilled meats and full-flavored dishes. Tannins are rounded out by the ripeness of the berries for a texturous but smooth mouth feel.

Bottle Pinot Noir

Bottle Pinot Noir

$52.00

HESS COLLECTION, SONOMA This is a stainless-steel fermented wine aged in moderate amounts of French oak that is thick and richly full bodied on the palate. Dark-berry flavor, cola and a touch of herb combine around a density of tannin.

Bottle Sparkling Rose

Bottle Sparkling Rose

$48.00

GERARD BERTRAND 'Thomas Jefferson' CREMANT DE LIMOUX, FRANCE Beautiful, salmon-pink robe with glimmering reflections A complex bouquet with long-lasting aromas of red fruit (strawberry and raspberry), backed with hints of toasted bread Delicate bubbles and an extraordinary vivacity on the palate, with a rich, indulgent texture

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

CORKAGE

$15.00

Kids Food

Kid's Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids OJ

$3.00

Kids Coke

$3.00

Kids Root Beer

$3.00

Kids Sprite

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$4.00

Kids Diet Coke

$3.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00

HATS

SNAPBACK BLACK/ORANGE HAT

$25.00

SNAPBACK BLUE/GOLD HAT

$25.00

SNAPBACK RED/GOLD HAT

$25.00

TRUCKER BROWN/PATCH HAT

$28.00

TRUCKER BLACK/PATCH HAT

$28.00

GRAY PATCH BEANIE

$30.00

ORANGE PATCH BEANIE

$30.00

SWAG

GLASS CAN

$6.00

UKRAINE Pint Glass

$4.00

PINT GLASS ORANGE

$5.00

PINT GLASS BLACK

$5.00

KOOZIE

$4.00

SFBCo MAGNET

$10.50

Large Bottle Opener

$8.00

Small Bottle Opener

$5.00

Patch B&W

$11.00

Enamel Pin

$7.00

Golf Ball Pro V1X

$18.00

SOCKS

$12.00

STICKER

$0.92

THERMAL TRAVEL MUG

$30.00

TAP HANDLE

$55.00

FOODS

SFBCo Sticky Asian Wing Sauce

SFBCo Sticky Asian Wing Sauce

$9.25

Our wildly popular signature wing sauce, now available to take home today 12 size

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3150 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Directions

Gallery
San Francisco Brewing Co. image
San Francisco Brewing Co. image
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

