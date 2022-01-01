Caterers
SFCS Pastry Treat Boxes
The Pro Pastry students are loading boxes full of the best homemade treats you can imagine. Sweet, savory, and indulgent, each box contains a wide variety of items that will not disappoint! Boxes are available for pick-up on Friday December 10th between 2-3pm. Need help? support@sfcooking.com
690 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
