SFCS Pastry Treat Boxes

690 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94102

Pastry

Treat Box

Treat Box

$30.00Out of stock

These seasonal and classic pastries, sweets, & savories highlight techniques and favorites from the Pro Pastry class. Only the most delicious made the cut - this box will surprise you in all the best ways. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy, egg, nuts

The Pro Pastry students are loading boxes full of the best homemade treats you can imagine. Sweet, savory, and indulgent, each box contains a wide variety of items that will not disappoint! Boxes are available for pick-up on Friday December 10th between 2-3pm. Need help? support@sfcooking.com

690 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102

