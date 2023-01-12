- Home
Sfizi 800 West Broad St
No reviews yet
800 West Broad St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Brunch Corner
Colazione Classica
Three eggs, any style, with sausage, potatoes and onions. Served with focaccia.
Frittate
Build your own omelette! Served with salad and potatoes & onions.
Bruschetta & Crostini
Bruschetta and toasted baguette with artichoke pate, served with chunks of parmigiano reggiano cheese and olives.
Bufala & Prosciutto Di Parma
Mozzarella di Bufala with prosciutto di Parma served on a bed of mixed greens and. olives.
Homemade Specialties
Spaghetti Con Polpette
A classic - Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in a San Marzano tomato sauce.
Penne Primavera
Sauteed assorted vegetables, fresh garlic, and XVOO sauce.
Tortellini Alla Panna
Cheese-filled pasta in a parmigiano reggiano cream sauce.
Spinaci Ravioli Bolognese
Spinach-filled ravioli in a light meat sauce.
Spaghetti Aglio Olio
Spaghetti with garlic, XVOO, and dried hot pepperoncino.
Lasagna Casalinga
Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese, and ground beef, topped with mozzarella and baked.
Orechiette Broccoli Di Rape
Sauteed with rapini, fresh garlic, XVOO, and a touch of dried hot pepper.
Rigatoni Alla Norma
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana
Layers of battered eggplant, basil, tomatoes, and ricotta salata.
Manicotti
Pasta filled with ricotta, light marinara sauce, and baked with mozzarella.
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
Pecorino romano and parmigiano reggiano and freshly ground black pepper
Pollo Alla Parmigiana
Baked chicken breast in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella with spaghetti.
Petto Di Pollo Piccata
Chicken scallopini with capers in a light lemon sauce, served with spaghetti.
Salsicce Della Festa
Sausage, onion, mushrooms and pepper in light marina over penne.
Linguini Carbonara
Pancetta, onion, egg and parmigiano reggiano.
Panini Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella.
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of eggplant with touch of marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella.
Sausage and Peppers
Sweet and spicy sausage, peppers, and onions with melted mozzarella.
Fellini
Grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers and fontina cheese.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and XVOO.
Build Your Own
Pizza Rustica
Insalate
Insalata Mista
Our mixed house salad with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Insalata Alla Cesare
A classic homemade caesar salad with crostini
Insalata Di Vegetali
String beans, eggplant, and roasted red peppers seasoned with XVOO and balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Contenta
Arugula with shaved parmigiano reggiano and cherry tomatoes
Insalata Di Spinaci
Fresh spinach in a warm balsamic reduction with pancetta and sauteed mushrooms.
Sfizioso Salad
Chopped romaine with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olives, salami, basil and onion, tossed with XVOO and a touch of balsamic vinegar.
Salata Caprese
Dessert
Tiramisu Cake
Zabaione cream divided by a three layers of espresso soaked sponge cake, dusted cocoa powder
Grandmother Cake
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with Pine nuts and almonds
Mixed Berry Cake
Short pastry base filled with chantilly cream topped with mixed berry
Triple Chocolate Mouse
Composed of rich and smooth white chocolate mousse, mocha mousse and dark chocolate mousse set in a shortbread
Chocolate Ganache Cake
The best of both worlds: NY Cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache.
Coppa Pistachio
Custard gelato swirled together with chocolate and pistachio
Coppa Stracciatella
Chocolate chip gelato swirled together with chocolate syrup
Coppa Spagnola
Vanilla and Amerena cherry gelato swirled together topped with real Amerena cherry
Flute Limoncello
Refreshing lemon gelato
Profiteroles
Cream puff filled with chantilly
Ripieno Lemon & Peach
Sorbetto in the natural fruit shell
Bomba
Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato
Kids Bear
Cookies
Cannoli
Mini Cannoli
Millefoglie
Baba Rum
Antipasta
Zuppa Del Giorno
Homemade soup. Ask your server for today's choices. (Seasonal)
Crostini Sfiziosi
Oven-toasted baguette with artichoke, olives, fresh garlic, parsley, and topped with melted mozzarella
Avvoltini Di Melanzane
Eggplant filled with ricotta and a touch of tomato, baked with mozzarella on top.
Calamari Alla Griglia
Charcoal-grilled calamari served on a bed of mixed greens and lemon wedges.
Cozze A Piacere
Mussels in your choice of a white wine and garlic or San Marzano tomato sauce, with a touch of peperoncino.
Sfizi Di Antipasti (For 2)
Selection of fine Italian cured meats and cheeses along with assorted vegetables and olives.
Bufala & Prosciutto Di Parma
Mozzarella di Bufala with prosciutto di Parma served on a bed of mixed greens and olives.
Grilled Shrimp Or Salmon
Your choice of shrimp or salmon, grilled to perfection and served on a bed of
Contorni
Patate & Cipolle Al Forno
Baked layers of sliced potatoes and onions, garnished with XVOO and seasonings.
Funghi Trifolati
Sautéed mushrooms.
Broccoli Di Rape
Sautéed rapini with garlic and XVOO.
Verdure Assortite
Zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and peppers sautéed with garlic and XVOO.
Side Polpette
Meatballs or sausage served with marinara sauce.
Side Salsicce
Melanzane Alla Griglia
Charcoal-grilled marinated eggplant.
Asparagi Grilled
Basket Bread -XV OO
Salad Upgrade
Daily Specials
Ravioli Special
Lobster Crab Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli
Rigatoni Al Salmone
Tagliatelle e Cinguiale
Gnocchi Burro Salvia
Risotto w/Gamberi
Risotto Lobster Tail
Baby Pork Scallopini
Lamb Ossobucco
Lamb Chops
Veal Chop
Veal Scallopini
Veal Ossobucco
Pollo Alla Cacciatore
Filet of Flounder
Salmone Puttanesca
Lobster tail Special
Orata Alla Brace
Langoustine Fradiavol
Branzino All Grigli
Lamb Ragu
Insalate
Primi Piatti
Spaghetti Con Polpette
A classic - Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in a San Marzano tomato sauce.
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
Long tube pasta in a sauce of grated pecorino cheese and freshly-ground black pepper.
Rigatoni Amatriciana
Short tube pasta tossed with pancetta, tomatoes, onions, and light tomato sauce.
Gnocchi Bolognese
Homemade dumplings in a San Marzano meat sauce.
Lasagna Casalinga
Ravioli Alla Gorgonzola
Spinach ravioli with sun-dried tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese sauce.
Tortellini Con Salsiccia & Crema
Cheese tortellini in parmigiano cream sauce with sausage and peas.
Cavatelli Salsiccia & Broccoli Di Rape
Homemade short pasta with sausage, rapini, fresh garlic, XVOO, and a touch of peperoncino.
Linguini Alle Vongole
Fresh baby clams, garlic, XVOO, with a touch of white wine and peperoncino,
Tagliatelle Mare E Monti
Homemade long pasta with jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and XVOO.
Assagi Di Pasta For 2
Second Piatti
Melanzane Rollatine
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta and a touch of marinara then baked with mozzarella.
Petto Di Pollo Fiorentino
Grilled breast of chicken, topped with sun dried tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella, on a bed of spinach with garlic and lemon sauce.
Maialino Saltimbocca
Baby pork medallions with prosciutto di Parma and fresh sage, served on a bd of spinach in a lemon garlic sauce.
Pollo Alla Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast baked in a tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara - a classic!
Gamberi Vernaccia
Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a Vernaccia white wine, garlic, and EVOO sauce, with a touch of lemon, served over spaghettini.
Salmone Genovese
Grilled fillet of salmon in lemon sauce with a hint of pesto, served with spaghettini.
Frutti Di Mare Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari in a spicy marinara sauce, served over linguini.
Bistecca Grigliata
Charcoal-grilled flank steak cooked to your preference, served with assorted sauteed vegetables.
Braciola Alla Napoletana
Rolled beef stuffed with parmigiano, garlic, and herbs, slowly cooked in San Marzano tomato sauce.
Agnello Scottadito
Bone in Australian lamb, charcoal-grilled to your liking, served with patate e cipolle al forno.
Domestic Beverages
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta
Sprite
Reg Iced Tea
Nestea Lemon
Nesquik Choc
Small Apricot Juice
Large Apricot Juice
Small Orange-Apple Juice
Large Orange-Apple Juice
Small Pear Juice
Large Pear Juice
Small Pear Juice
Large Pear Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Coke BTL
Sprite BTL
Diet Coke BTL
Ginger Ale BTL
Sunkist Orange BTL
Club Soda
Pink Lemonade
Coffee
Classic House Reds
Classic House Whites
Finer Italian Reds
Finer Italian Whites
Rose
Sweet/Sparkling Wines
Rack 1 Wine BTL
Malbech Savian BTL
Cesanese Volpetti BTL
Franconia Cabert BTL
Aglianico Fremonda BTL
Avelium Del Monte BTL
Nero D'avola Cassara BTL
Sangue Di Giuda Vitea BTL
Sangiovese La Lecciaia BTL
Chianti Riserva Terra di Bo BTL
Chianti Rufina IL Lago BTL
Carignano del Suicis Teree Palme BTL
Nebbiolo D'Alba MonticelloBTL
Ciro' Classico Lazzolini BTL
Pinot Noir Degli Angeli BTL
Verona Rosso Monteforte BTL
Annonau Donore BTL
Monsalaia Castellani BTL
Salice Salentino Parione BTL
Dolcetto D'Asti Casata Monticello BTL
Montepilciano d'Abruzzo Vespucci BTL
Barbera D'Alba Casata Monticello BTL
Chianti Arbos BTL
Nero D'Avola BTL
Pinot Noir Rimola BTL
Negroamaro Donna Elena BTL
Aglianico Conti Zecca BTL
Toscana Rossa Fassini BTL
Merlot Impero BTL
Primitivo Conti BTL
Cabarnet Sauvignon Impero BTL
American Liquor
Well Vodka
Skyy
Smirnoff Cherry
Tangueray
Triple Sec
Vodka Tonic
Pinnacle Whipped
Original Smirnoff
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker
Seagreams 7
Well Whiskey
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo 1800
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron
Well Gin
Beefeater
Long Island
Screwdriver
Italian Liquor
AMARO M ENTENEGRO
AMARO NONINO
AMARETO
APEROL
AVERNA
ANISETTE
CAMPARI
CYNAR
DISARONNO
FRANGELICO
GALLIANO
GRAPPA
LAZZARONI 125G
RAIL MARTINI
RAMAZZOTTI
ROMANA BLACK SAMBUCA
SAMBUCASA
SAMBUCA ROMANA
STREGA
VECCHIA ROMAGNA
LIMONCELLO
kids Ravioili Panna e Parm.
kids Penn's burro e parmagiana
kids Rigatoni boglonese
kids Bucatini cacio e peppe
kids Spaghetti con Polpette
Come in and enjoy!
800 West Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046
Photos coming soon!