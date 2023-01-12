Sfizi 800 West Broad St

A map showing the location of Sfizi 800 West Broad StView gallery

Brunch Corner

Colazione Classica

$14.95

Three eggs, any style, with sausage, potatoes and onions. Served with focaccia.

Frittate

$14.95

Build your own omelette! Served with salad and potatoes & onions.

Bruschetta & Crostini

$14.95

Bruschetta and toasted baguette with artichoke pate, served with chunks of parmigiano reggiano cheese and olives.

Bufala & Prosciutto Di Parma

$14.95

Mozzarella di Bufala with prosciutto di Parma served on a bed of mixed greens and. olives.

Zuppa Del Giorno

Zuppa Del Giorno

$7.95

Homemade soup. Ask your server for today's choices. (Seasonal)

Homemade Specialties

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$15.95

A classic - Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in a San Marzano tomato sauce.

Penne Primavera

$15.95

Sauteed assorted vegetables, fresh garlic, and XVOO sauce.

Tortellini Alla Panna

$15.95

Cheese-filled pasta in a parmigiano reggiano cream sauce.

Spinaci Ravioli Bolognese

$15.95

Spinach-filled ravioli in a light meat sauce.

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$15.95

Spaghetti with garlic, XVOO, and dried hot pepperoncino.

Lasagna Casalinga

$15.95

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese, and ground beef, topped with mozzarella and baked.

Orechiette Broccoli Di Rape

$15.95

Sauteed with rapini, fresh garlic, XVOO, and a touch of dried hot pepper.

Rigatoni Alla Norma

$15.95

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$15.95

Layers of battered eggplant, basil, tomatoes, and ricotta salata.

Manicotti

$15.95

Pasta filled with ricotta, light marinara sauce, and baked with mozzarella.

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

$15.95

Pecorino romano and parmigiano reggiano and freshly ground black pepper

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$15.95

Baked chicken breast in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella with spaghetti.

Petto Di Pollo Piccata

$15.95

Chicken scallopini with capers in a light lemon sauce, served with spaghetti.

Salsicce Della Festa

$15.95

Sausage, onion, mushrooms and pepper in light marina over penne.

Linguini Carbonara

$15.95

Pancetta, onion, egg and parmigiano reggiano.

Panini Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella.

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Layers of eggplant with touch of marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella.

Sausage and Peppers

$12.95

Sweet and spicy sausage, peppers, and onions with melted mozzarella.

Fellini

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers and fontina cheese.

Caprese

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and XVOO.

Build Your Own

$12.95

Pizza Rustica

Med Classica Pizza

$13.95

Med Bianca Pizza

$13.95

LG Classica Pizza

$19.95

LG Bianca Pizza

$19.95

Insalate

Insalata Mista

$7.95

Our mixed house salad with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Insalata Alla Cesare

$9.95

A classic homemade caesar salad with crostini

Insalata Di Vegetali

$10.95

String beans, eggplant, and roasted red peppers seasoned with XVOO and balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Contenta

$10.95

Arugula with shaved parmigiano reggiano and cherry tomatoes

Insalata Di Spinaci

$11.95

Fresh spinach in a warm balsamic reduction with pancetta and sauteed mushrooms.

Sfizioso Salad

$12.95

Chopped romaine with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olives, salami, basil and onion, tossed with XVOO and a touch of balsamic vinegar.

Salata Caprese

$12.95

Dessert

Tiramisu Cake

$9.95

Zabaione cream divided by a three layers of espresso soaked sponge cake, dusted cocoa powder

Grandmother Cake

$9.95

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with Pine nuts and almonds

Mixed Berry Cake

$9.95

Short pastry base filled with chantilly cream topped with mixed berry

Triple Chocolate Mouse

$9.95

Composed of rich and smooth white chocolate mousse, mocha mousse and dark chocolate mousse set in a shortbread

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$9.95

The best of both worlds: NY Cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache.

Coppa Pistachio

$10.95

Custard gelato swirled together with chocolate and pistachio

Coppa Stracciatella

$10.95

Chocolate chip gelato swirled together with chocolate syrup

Coppa Spagnola

$10.95

Vanilla and Amerena cherry gelato swirled together topped with real Amerena cherry

Flute Limoncello

$10.95

Refreshing lemon gelato

Profiteroles

$9.95

Cream puff filled with chantilly

Ripieno Lemon & Peach

$9.95

Sorbetto in the natural fruit shell

Bomba

$10.95

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato

Kids Bear

$6.95

Cookies

$1.50

Cannoli

$8.95

Mini Cannoli

$5.95

Millefoglie

$9.95

Baba Rum

$10.95

Antipasta

Crostini Sfiziosi

$9.95

Oven-toasted baguette with artichoke, olives, fresh garlic, parsley, and topped with melted mozzarella

Avvoltini Di Melanzane

$12.95

Eggplant filled with ricotta and a touch of tomato, baked with mozzarella on top.

Calamari Alla Griglia

$15.95

Charcoal-grilled calamari served on a bed of mixed greens and lemon wedges.

Cozze A Piacere

$14.95

Mussels in your choice of a white wine and garlic or San Marzano tomato sauce, with a touch of peperoncino.

Sfizi Di Antipasti (For 2)

$19.95

Selection of fine Italian cured meats and cheeses along with assorted vegetables and olives.

Bufala & Prosciutto Di Parma

$15.95

Mozzarella di Bufala with prosciutto di Parma served on a bed of mixed greens and olives.

Grilled Shrimp Or Salmon

$15.95

Your choice of shrimp or salmon, grilled to perfection and served on a bed of

Contorni

Patate & Cipolle Al Forno

$8.95

Baked layers of sliced potatoes and onions, garnished with XVOO and seasonings.

Funghi Trifolati

$10.95

Sautéed mushrooms.

Broccoli Di Rape

$10.95

Sautéed rapini with garlic and XVOO.

Verdure Assortite

$9.95

Zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and peppers sautéed with garlic and XVOO.

Side Polpette

$8.95

Meatballs or sausage served with marinara sauce.

Side Salsicce

$8.95

Melanzane Alla Griglia

$9.95

Charcoal-grilled marinated eggplant.

Asparagi Grilled

$10.95

Basket Bread -XV OO

$3.95

Salad Upgrade

$5.95

Daily Specials

Ravioli Special

$21.95

Lobster Crab Ravioli

$24.95

Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Rigatoni Al Salmone

$25.95

Tagliatelle e Cinguiale

$25.95

Gnocchi Burro Salvia

$21.95

Risotto w/Gamberi

$25.95

Risotto Lobster Tail

$27.95

Baby Pork Scallopini

$25.95

Lamb Ossobucco

$29.95

Lamb Chops

$29.95

Veal Chop

$42.95

Veal Scallopini

$26.95

Veal Ossobucco

$32.95

Pollo Alla Cacciatore

$25.95

Filet of Flounder

$28.95

Salmone Puttanesca

$26.95

Lobster tail Special

$32.95

Orata Alla Brace

$30.95

Langoustine Fradiavol

$25.95

Branzino All Grigli

$29.95

Lamb Ragu

$27.95

Insalate

Insalata Mista

$9.95

Our mixed house salad with XVOO and balsamic vinegar.

Caesar Salad

$10.95

A classic homemade Caesar salad with crostini.

Arugula Contenta

$11.95

Arugula with shaved parmigiano reggiano and cherry tomatoes.

Insalata Caprese

$12.95

Insalata Di Spinaci

$12.95

Insalata Di Vegetali

$12.95

Pizza

Classica MED

$18.95

Classica LG

$25.95

Bianca MED

$18.95

Bianca LG

$25.95

Primi Piatti

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$17.95

A classic - Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in a San Marzano tomato sauce.

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

$18.95

Long tube pasta in a sauce of grated pecorino cheese and freshly-ground black pepper.

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$18.95

Short tube pasta tossed with pancetta, tomatoes, onions, and light tomato sauce.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$19.95

Homemade dumplings in a San Marzano meat sauce.

Lasagna Casalinga

$20.95

Ravioli Alla Gorgonzola

$19.95

Spinach ravioli with sun-dried tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese sauce.

Tortellini Con Salsiccia & Crema

$20.95

Cheese tortellini in parmigiano cream sauce with sausage and peas.

Cavatelli Salsiccia & Broccoli Di Rape

$20.95

Homemade short pasta with sausage, rapini, fresh garlic, XVOO, and a touch of peperoncino.

Linguini Alle Vongole

$23.95

Fresh baby clams, garlic, XVOO, with a touch of white wine and peperoncino,

Tagliatelle Mare E Monti

$24.95

Homemade long pasta with jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and XVOO.

Assagi Di Pasta For 2

$29.95

Second Piatti

Melanzane Rollatine

$20.95

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta and a touch of marinara then baked with mozzarella.

Petto Di Pollo Fiorentino

$23.95

Grilled breast of chicken, topped with sun dried tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella, on a bed of spinach with garlic and lemon sauce.

Maialino Saltimbocca

$23.95

Baby pork medallions with prosciutto di Parma and fresh sage, served on a bd of spinach in a lemon garlic sauce.

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded chicken breast baked in a tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara - a classic!

Gamberi Vernaccia

$23.95

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a Vernaccia white wine, garlic, and EVOO sauce, with a touch of lemon, served over spaghettini.

Salmone Genovese

$25.95

Grilled fillet of salmon in lemon sauce with a hint of pesto, served with spaghettini.

Frutti Di Mare Fra Diavolo

$25.95

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari in a spicy marinara sauce, served over linguini.

Bistecca Grigliata

$26.95

Charcoal-grilled flank steak cooked to your preference, served with assorted sauteed vegetables.

Braciola Alla Napoletana

$26.95

Rolled beef stuffed with parmigiano, garlic, and herbs, slowly cooked in San Marzano tomato sauce.

Agnello Scottadito

$28.95

Bone in Australian lamb, charcoal-grilled to your liking, served with patate e cipolle al forno.

Dessert

Tiramisu Cake

$9.95

Zabaione cream divided by a three layers of espresso soaked sponge cake, dusted cocoa powder

Grandmother Cake

$9.95

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with Pine nuts and almonds

Mixed Berry Cake

$9.95

Short pastry base filled with chantilly cream topped with mixed berry

Triple Chocolate Mouse

$9.95

Composed of rich and smooth white chocolate mousse, mocha mousse and dark chocolate mousse set in a shortbread

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$9.95

The best of both worlds: NY Cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache.

Coppa Pistachio

$10.95

Custard gelato swirled together with chocolate and pistachio

Coppa Stracciatella

$10.95

Chocolate chip gelato swirled together with chocolate syrup

Coppa Spagnola

$10.95

Vanilla and Amerena cherry gelato swirled together topped with real Amerena cherry

Flute Limoncello

$10.95

Refreshing lemon gelato

Profiteroles

$9.95

Cream puff filled with chantilly

Ripieno Lemon & Peach

$9.95

Sorbetto in the natural fruit shell

Bomba

$10.95

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato

Kids Bear

$6.95

Cookies

$1.50

Cannoli

$8.95

Mini Cannoli

$5.95

Millefoglie

$9.95

Baba Rum

$10.95

Italian Beverages

Aperitifs N/A

Italian Soda

Italian Iced Tea

$9.95+

Sparkling Water

Italian Beer

$6.95

Domestic Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Reg Iced Tea

$2.95

Nestea Lemon

$2.75

Nesquik Choc

$2.75

Small Apricot Juice

$3.95

Large Apricot Juice

$6.95

Small Orange-Apple Juice

$3.95

Large Orange-Apple Juice

$6.95

Small Pear Juice

$3.95

Large Pear Juice

$6.95

Small Pear Juice

$3.95

Large Pear Juice

$6.95

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Large Cranberry Juice

$6.95

Coke BTL

$3.50

Sprite BTL

$3.50

Diet Coke BTL

$3.50

Ginger Ale BTL

$3.50

Sunkist Orange BTL

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

Hot Tea

$3.95

Reg Coffee

$3.95

Espresso

$4.95

Macchiato

$4.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Doppio Espresso

$3.95

Doppio Macchiato

$3.95

TO GO Cappuccino/Latte

$4.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Cappucino\latte

$7.95

Decaf Cappucino-latte

$5.95

Decaf Macchiato

$5.95

Decaf Doppio Macchiato

$5.95

Classic House Reds

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.95

Merlot GLS

$7.95

Chianti GLS

$8.95

Negroamaro GLS

$8.95

Primitivo GLS

$8.95

Pinot Noir GLS

$8.95

Montepulciano d/Abruzzo GLS

$8.95

Nero d/Avola

$8.95

Classic House Whites

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.95

Chardonnay GLS

$7.95

Cortese

$8.95

Trebbiano d/Abruzzo GLS

$8.95

Sauvignon

$9.95

Toscana

$9.95

Vermentino

$9.95

Finer Italian Reds

Aglianico GLS

Sangiovese GLS

$12.95

Chianti Classico Riserva GLS

$11.95

Super Tuscan GLS

$11.95

Cannonau di Sardegna GLS

Barbaresco GLS

Amarone GLS

$18.95

Brunello

$18.95

Barolo

$16.95

Finer Italian Whites

Frascati GLS

$9.95

Falanghina GLS

$12.95

Gavi di Gavi GLS

$10.95

Riesling GLS

Vernaccia di S. Giminiano GLS

Vermentino GLS

$9.95

Greco Di Tufo

$12.95

Rose

Rose GLS

$8.95

Sweet/Sparkling Wines

Lambrusco GLS

$8.95

Bellini (mini bottle)

$12.95

Moscato (mini bottle)

$12.95

Vin Santo (GLS)

Mimosa (mini bottle)

$12.95

Prosecco (mini bottle)

$12.95

Rack 1 Wine BTL

Malbech Savian BTL

$19.95

Cesanese Volpetti BTL

$19.95

Franconia Cabert BTL

$19.95

Aglianico Fremonda BTL

$21.95

Avelium Del Monte BTL

$20.95

Nero D'avola Cassara BTL

$20.95

Sangue Di Giuda Vitea BTL

$23.95

Sangiovese La Lecciaia BTL

$23.95

Chianti Riserva Terra di Bo BTL

$21.95

Chianti Rufina IL Lago BTL

$21.95

Carignano del Suicis Teree Palme BTL

$24.95

Nebbiolo D'Alba MonticelloBTL

$28.95

Ciro' Classico Lazzolini BTL

$27.95

Pinot Noir Degli Angeli BTL

$19.95

Verona Rosso Monteforte BTL

$19.95

Annonau Donore BTL

$25.95

Monsalaia Castellani BTL

$21.95

Salice Salentino Parione BTL

$18.95

Dolcetto D'Asti Casata Monticello BTL

$18.95

Montepilciano d'Abruzzo Vespucci BTL

$19.95

Barbera D'Alba Casata Monticello BTL

$19.95

Chianti Arbos BTL

$19.95

Nero D'Avola BTL

$19.95

Pinot Noir Rimola BTL

$18.95

Negroamaro Donna Elena BTL

$19.95

Aglianico Conti Zecca BTL

$19.95

Toscana Rossa Fassini BTL

$21.95

Merlot Impero BTL

$18.95

Primitivo Conti BTL

$19.95

Cabarnet Sauvignon Impero BTL

$18.95

American Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.95

Skyy

$8.95

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.95

Tangueray

$8.95

Triple Sec

$8.95

Vodka Tonic

$8.95

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.95

Original Smirnoff

$8.95

Crown Royal

$8.95

Jack Daniels

$8.95

Jameson

$8.95

Jim Beam

$8.95

Johnnie Walker

$8.95

Seagreams 7

$8.95

Well Whiskey

$8.95

Bacardi

$8.95

Captain Morgan

$8.95

Well Rum

$8.95

Well Tequila

$8.95

Jose Cuervo 1800

$8.95

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.95

Patron

$8.95

Well Gin

$8.95

Beefeater

$8.95

Long Island

$8.95

Screwdriver

$8.95

Italian Liquor

AMARO M ENTENEGRO

$10.95

AMARO NONINO

$10.95

AMARETO

$10.95

APEROL

$10.95

AVERNA

$10.95

ANISETTE

$10.95

CAMPARI

$10.95

CYNAR

$10.95

DISARONNO

$10.95

FRANGELICO

$10.95

GALLIANO

$10.95

GRAPPA

$10.95

LAZZARONI 125G

$10.95

RAIL MARTINI

$10.95

RAMAZZOTTI

$10.95

ROMANA BLACK SAMBUCA

$10.95

SAMBUCASA

$10.95

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$10.95

STREGA

$10.95

VECCHIA ROMAGNA

$10.95

LIMONCELLO

$10.95

Cocktails

Long Island

$8.95

Screwdriver

$8.95

Brand Martini

$17.95

Top Shelf

$15.95

Top Shelf Double

$21.95

Brand Name

$13.95

Brand Name Double

$18.95

Rail Martini

$13.95

Mixed Drink Rail

$11.95

kids Ravioili Panna e Parm.

Ravioli Panna e Parm

$12.95

kids Penn's burro e parmagiana

Penn's burro e parmagiana

$12.95

kids Pizza

Pizza Bianca

$12.95

Pizza Rustics con Pepperoni

$12.95

Pizza Pepperoni

$12.95

kids Rigatoni boglonese

Rigatoni

$12.95

kids Bucatini cacio e peppe

Bucatini cacio e peppe

$12.95

kids Spaghetti con Polpette

Spaghetti con Polpette

$12.95
