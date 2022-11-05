Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sfoglina - Rosslyn

127 Reviews

$$

1100 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22209

Popular Items

Pappardelle
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

Thanksgiving To-Go (Available ONLY on 11/24)

Thanksgiving Dinner for Two To-Go

Thanksgiving Dinner for Two To-Go

$190.00

Thanksgiving Dinner Contains: - Rosemary Bread w/Whipped Ricotta - Bibb Lettuce Salad - Tuscan Tomato Soup - Butternut Squash Caramelle - Turkey Dinner Plate with Sage Stuffing, Cranberry, Whipped Potato, Fagiolini, Pan Gravy - Nonna's Cookies - Fall Tartufo Dessert Special

Pasta Kits

Pasta by the Pound

Pasta by the Pound

$10.00

Our housemade fresh pasta available by the pound for you to prepare at home with your favorite sauce. Contains: wheat/gluten, water, egg color.

Sfoglina Signature Sauces

Sfoglina Signature Sauces

Enjoy a pint of our Sfoglina Signature Sauces for your fresh homemade pastas!

Shop

Our 32" straight Italian wooden pin made of natural beech is engraved with the Sfoglina logo and features a single knob handle. The rolling pin comes in a hand-stamped worked cotton holder made by Antica Stamperia Marchi in Santarcangelo di Romagna.
Cookbook: Cucina of Le Marche by Fabio Trabocchi

Cookbook: Cucina of Le Marche by Fabio Trabocchi

$32.00

Fabio Trabocchi offers a unique take on his native cuisine, that of the until-now-overlooked Le Marche region of Italy.

Sfoglina T-Shirt

Sfoglina T-Shirt

$19.95

Honor the pasta lover in your life with our humorous Sfoglina tees! Perfect for special occasions like birthdays and holidays.

Sfoglina Apron

Sfoglina Apron

$30.00

Hand made and imported from the Antica Stamperia Artigiana Marchi (“the old artisanal printing house”) in Santarcangelo di Romagna, Italy.

22" Rolling Pin

22" Rolling Pin

$45.00

Italian straight wood pin with two knob handles & Sfoglina branding

Mini Sauce Pots

Mini Sauce Pots

$16.00

These 8-ounce mini pots are perfect for any condiment or sauce at your own Italian Family Dinner!

Sfoglina Spritz Glasses

Sfoglina Spritz Glasses

Enjoy this set of 6 Sfoglina Spritz Glasses for your at-home tasting experience.

Sfoglina Blended Olive Oil

Sfoglina Blended Olive Oil

Sfoglina's blended Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Product of Italy

Signature Bread

Warm Rosemary Bread

Warm Rosemary Bread

$8.00

Whipped Ricotta Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Insalate

Mozzarella Bar

Mozzarella Bar

Build your own Mozzarella Platter! Select any of the mozzarella item, as well as any of the accoutrement to pair with the mozzarella.

Mozzarella Tour

Mozzarella Tour

$72.00

Includes all items from the Mozzarella Bar. Grand Tour includes Buffalo Mozzarella - (Serves 4-6)

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

$17.00

Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper

Sfoglina Caesar

Sfoglina Caesar

$17.00

Gem Lettuce, Egg, Ricotta Salata Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Fin Fish, Black Pepper

Fabio's Chop Chop

Fabio's Chop Chop

$17.00

Crumbled Goat Cheese, Lake Garda Ham Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Pork, Legumes

Bibb Lettuce

Bibb Lettuce

$17.00

Apple, Gorgonzola Dolce Contains: Diary, Allium, Black Pepper

Beet Carpaccio

$17.00

Goat Cheese, Orange, Pumpkin Seeds Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nuts, Black Pepper

Avocado & Spinach Leaves

Avocado & Spinach Leaves

$17.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Spicy Chilies Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Black Pepper

Antipasti / Zuppe!

Grilled Spiced Calamari

Grilled Spiced Calamari

$18.00

Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms

$18.00

Cacio e Pepe Style Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Black Pepper

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Wild Gulf Shrimp, Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Shellfish, Alcohol

Prosciutto e Pera

$22.00

San Daniele Contains: Pork, Black Pepper

Roman Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Beaten Egg, Parmigiano, Lemon Zest Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Shellfish

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$16.00

Stracciatella Toast, Basil Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Which Pasta are You?

Tortelloni Emilia Romagna

Tortelloni Emilia Romagna

$26.00

Prosciutto, Parmigiano, Crema Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Pork, Nuts * Gluten-free option not available

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$28.00

Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Radiatore Cacio e Pepe

Radiatore Cacio e Pepe

$24.00Out of stock

Sheep’s Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Black Pepper * Gluten-free option not available

Fabio’s Ravioli San Leo

Fabio’s Ravioli San Leo

$26.00

Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs, Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg * Gluten-free option not available

Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra

Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra

$24.00

Tomatoes, Basil Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$28.00

Homemade spaghetti, Tomato sauce, Nonna Palmina's Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese

Casarecce Vongole

Casarecce Vongole

$26.00

Littleneck Clams, Surf Clams, Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Chili Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Shellfish

Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio

Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio

$24.00

Spicy Cherry Peppers, Parsley, Neapolitan Style Contains Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg

Mafalde Telefono

$26.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Fall Squash Caramelle

$26.00

Brown Butter, Sage, Toasted Walnuts Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Nuts, Black Pepper

Braised Beef Agnolotti

Braised Beef Agnolotti

$28.00Out of stock

Truffle Pesto Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish * Gluten-free option not available

Not Pasta Today?

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Ricotta Stuffed Chicken Breast

$34.00

Pepperonata, Basil Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg

7oz Grilled Branzino

$36.00

Tomato Sugo Finto, Taggiasca Olives, Preserved Lemon Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Fin Fish

8oz Seared Top Sirloin

$40.00

Confit Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms, Fresh Herbs Contains: Allium, Nightshade

Sides

Basil Contains Allergens: Nightshade

Spicy Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Tomato Sugo Finto, Ricotta Salata, Fresno Chile Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade

Cauliflower Sicilian Style

Cauliflower Sicilian Style

$12.00

Pane Frito, Pine Nuts Contains: Gluten, Nuts

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Sugar Rush

Sicilian Cannolo

Sicilian Cannolo

Ricotta, Candied Orange, Chocolate Chips Contains Dairy, Gluten, Pork based Gelatin, Alcohol

Nonna’s Cookies

$13.00
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

$16.00

Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts

Sfoglina Tiramisu

Sfoglina Tiramisu

$13.00

Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Sponge, Cocoa Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork, Alcohol *Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Cannoli Cake!

Cannoli Cake!

$16.00

Vanilla Buttermilk Cake, Honey Ricotta Cream, Mandarin Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork

Kids Cookie Bag

$4.00

Little Italians

Buffalo Mozzarella

Buffalo Mozzarella

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

Half Avocado

Half Avocado

$4.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00
Tagliatelle Alfredo

Tagliatelle Alfredo

$16.00
Tortelloni

Tortelloni

$16.00
Spaghetti Tomato Basil

Spaghetti Tomato Basil

$14.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00
Margherita Pinsa

Margherita Pinsa

$16.00

Water & Soda

Acqua Panna Still Water, 1L

Acqua Panna Still Water, 1L

$4.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, 1L

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, 1L

$4.50
Coca Cola (200mL Bottle)

Coca Cola (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
Diet Coke (200mL Bottle)

Diet Coke (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
Sprite (200mL Bottle)

Sprite (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
Fever Tree Sodas (200mL Bottle)

Fever Tree Sodas (200mL Bottle)

$2.50
San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water (330mL Can)

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water (330mL Can)

$3.50
Restaurant info

Sfoglina is inspired by the female pasta makers of Italy — today it's cultural icons — who carried on the tradition and the art of making pasta by hand. This craft is showcased daily in our pasta rooms. Sfoglina serves light and seasonal salads, appetizers, shareable meat and seafood entrees, and authentic, family-favorite Italian desserts. Our charming venues feature a whimsical design and timeless Italian cocktails, approachable Italian wines, and comfy patios for al fresco dining.

Location

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209

