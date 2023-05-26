Italian
Sfoglina - Van Ness
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Sfoglina is inspired by the female pasta makers of Italy — today it’s cultural icons — who carried on the tradition and the art of making pasta by hand. This craft is showcased daily in our pasta rooms. Sfoglina serves light and seasonal salads, appetizers, shareable meat and seafood entrees, and authentic, family-favorite Italian desserts. Our charming venues feature a whimsical design and timeless Italian cocktails, approachable Italian wines, and comfy patios for al fresco dining.
Location
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington, DC 20008
