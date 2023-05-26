Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Sfoglina - Van Ness

983 Reviews

$$

4445 Connecticut Ave NW

washington, DC 20008

Popular Items

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$28.00

Ragu Bolognese, Parmigiano Reggiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

$15.00

Grana Padano, Citronette, Brined Lemons Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper

Braised Beef Agnolotti

$28.00

Truffle Pesto, Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish

SFOGLINA AT HOME

Pasta Kits

Pasta by the Pound

Pasta by the Pound

$10.00

Our housemade fresh pasta available by the pound for you to prepare at home with your favorite sauce. Contains: Gluten, Egg

Sfoglina Signature Sauces

Sfoglina Signature Sauces

Enjoy a pint of our Sfoglina Signature Sauces for your fresh homemade pastas!

Shop

Cookbook: Cucina of Le Marche by Fabio Trabocchi

Cookbook: Cucina of Le Marche by Fabio Trabocchi

$32.00

Fabio Trabocchi offers a unique take on his native cuisine, that of the until-now-overlooked Le Marche region of Italy.

Sfoglina T-Shirt

Sfoglina T-Shirt

$19.95

Honor the pasta lover in your life with our humorous Sfoglina tees! Perfect for special occasions like birthdays and holidays.

22" Sfoglina Rolling Pin

22" Sfoglina Rolling Pin

$45.00Out of stock

Italian straight wood pin with two knob handles & Sfoglina branding

Mini Sauce Pots

Mini Sauce Pots

$16.00

These 8-ounce mini pots are perfect for any condiment or sauce at your own Italian Family Dinner!

Sfoglina Spritz Glasses

Sfoglina Spritz Glasses

Enjoy this set of 6 Sfoglina Spritz Glasses for your at-home tasting experience.

Sfoglina Blended Olive Oil

Sfoglina Blended Olive Oil

Sfoglina's blended Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Product of Italy

FOOD

Nonna's Breads

Grilled Thin Piadina Bread

$6.00

Emilia Romagna Style Contains: Gluten, Pork

Warm Rosemary Bread

Warm Rosemary Bread

$8.00

Whipped Ricotta Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Grilled Focaccia / Spicy Nduja

$16.00

Olives, Pickled Giardiniera Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Pork

Insalate

Mozzarella Bar

Mozzarella Bar

Create your own adventure from our selection of Cheese, Vegetables and Meats.

Mozzarella Tour

Mozzarella Tour

$72.00

A Grand Tour of the Mozzarella Bar including: Burrata Burricotta Giant Buffalo Mozzarella Marinated Artichokes Marinated Eggplant Baby Plum Tomatoes Mortadella Prosciutto San Daniele with Grilled Thin Piadina Bread (Serves 4-6)

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

Arugula & Artichoke Salad

$15.00

Grana Padano, Citronette, Brined Lemons Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper

Sfoglina Caesar

Sfoglina Caesar

$15.00

Gem Lettuce, Egg, Ricotta Salata Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Fin Fish, Black Pepper

Bibb Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Green Asparagus, Gorgonzola Dolce Contains: Diary, Allium, Black Pepper

Avocado & Spinach Salad

Avocado & Spinach Salad

$15.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Spicy Chilies Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Black Pepper

Fabio's Chop Chop

Fabio's Chop Chop

$18.00

Crumbled Goat Cheese, Chianti Vinaigrette Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Pork, Legumes

Antipasti / Zuppe!

Burrata Primavera

$18.00

Spring Peas, Fava Beans, Mint, Arugula Pesto Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nuts

Prosciutto e Fava

$22.00

San Daniele, Spring Fava Contains: Pork, Black Pepper

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms

Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms

$18.00

Cacio e Pepe Style Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Black Pepper

Grilled Spiced Calamari

Grilled Spiced Calamari

$18.00

Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper

Nonna Palmina's Meatballs

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Roman Lobster Bisque

Roman Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Beaten Egg, Parmigiano, Lemon Zest Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Shellfish

Tuscan Tomato Soup

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$16.00

Stracciatelle Toast, Basil Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Which Pasta are You?

Please see "Cooking at Home Essentials" for make-at-home pasta kits!
Tortelloni Emilia Romagna

Tortelloni Emilia Romagna

$24.00

Prosciutto, Parmigiano, Rosemary Crema Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Pork, Nuts * Gluten-free option not available

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$28.00

Ragu Bolognese, Parmigiano Reggiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Black Pepper

Mafalde all' Amatriciana

$26.00

Guanciale, Tomato, Pecorino Romano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork, Black Pepper

Fabio's Ravioli San Leo

Fabio's Ravioli San Leo

$24.00

Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs, Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg * Gluten-free option not available

Spicy Spaghetti Putanesca

$24.00

Anchovy, Olives, Capers, Basil and Parlsey Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Fin Fish

Spaghetti Meatballs

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork

Radiatore all'Arrabbiata

$22.00

Tomato, Garlic, Spicy Calabrese Pepper Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade

Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio

Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio

$22.00

Calabrian Peppers, Garlic, Parsley, Burricotta Cheese Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg

Fusilli Vongole

$26.00

Littleneck Clams, Surf Clams, Spicy Calabrese Chili Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Shellfish

Lobster Squid Ink Linguine

$46.00

Mussels, Littleneck Clams, Frutti di Mare Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish

Braised Beef Agnolotti

$28.00

Truffle Pesto, Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish

Not Pasta Today?

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce, Grilled Focaccia Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Mollusk

7oz Grilled Branzino

7oz Grilled Branzino

$36.00

Tomato Sugo Finto, Taggiasca Olives, Brined Lemon Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Fin Fish

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast Add Spaghetti +6 Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Shellfish, Alcohol

Murray's Organic Chicken Breast

Murray's Organic Chicken Breast

$34.00

Ricotta Stuffed, Pepperonata, Basil Contains: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade

8oz Grilled Beef Top Sirloin

8oz Grilled Beef Top Sirloin

$36.00

Pesto Cetarese, Charred Tomato Contains: Allium, Nightshade

Sides

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Parmigiano Contains: Dairy, Allium

Crispy PeeWee Potatoes

$12.00

Tuscan Pecorino, Parsley Contains: Dairy, Allium

Sauteed Broccolini

$12.00

Fresno Chile, Golden Raisins Contains: Dairy, Allium

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Citronette, Contains: Black Pepper

Sugar Rush

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

$14.00

Strawberries, Honey Granola

Sfoglina Tiramisu

Sfoglina Tiramisu

$14.00

Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Sponge, Cocoa Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork Based Gelatin, and Alcohol. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Nonna's Cookies

Nonna's Cookies

Chocolate Crinkle, Snickerdoodle, Lemon Ricotta Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg *Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Red Velvet Cake

$16.00Out of stock
Sicilian Cannoli Cake

Sicilian Cannoli Cake

$16.00

Vanilla Buttermilk Cake, Honey Ricotta Cream, Mandarin Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork

Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake

$16.00

Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts

Kids Cookie Bag

$4.00

Little Italians

Kids Buffalo Mozzarella

Kids Buffalo Mozzarella

Kid's Prosciutto

Kid's Prosciutto

Kid's Half Avocado

Kid's Half Avocado

$4.00
Kids Sautéed Spinach

Kids Sautéed Spinach

$4.00
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Kid's Build Your Own Pasta

Margherita Pinsa

Margherita Pinsa

$16.00

Kid's Nonna's Cookie Bag

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Water & Soda

Acqua Panna Still Water, 1L

Acqua Panna Still Water, 1L

$4.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, 1L

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, 1L

$4.50
Coca Cola (200ml bottle)

Coca Cola (200ml bottle)

$2.50
Diet Coke (200ml Bottle)

Diet Coke (200ml Bottle)

$2.50
Sprite (200ml bottle)

Sprite (200ml bottle)

$2.50
Q Sodas

Q Sodas

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Sfoglina is inspired by the female pasta makers of Italy — today it’s cultural icons — who carried on the tradition and the art of making pasta by hand. This craft is showcased daily in our pasta rooms. Sfoglina serves light and seasonal salads, appetizers, shareable meat and seafood entrees, and authentic, family-favorite Italian desserts. Our charming venues feature a whimsical design and timeless Italian cocktails, approachable Italian wines, and comfy patios for al fresco dining.

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington, DC 20008

