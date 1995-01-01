Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr

De Pere, WI 54115

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
20" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza

Starters

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $1

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crostinis topped with Roma tomatoes, garlic, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

Calamari A La East Coast

$12.00

Crispy Calamari tossed in pepperoncini's, served with homemade spicy marinara

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella string cheese wrapped in wonton. Served with Marinara

Philly Steak Wonton

$12.00

Pepper Jack cheese, philly steak with sauteed green peppers and onions and wrapped in an eggroll. Served with sweet chilli

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Toasted and served with homemade pita chips and tortilla chips

Soups & Salads

Fresh Side Salad

$5.00

Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, cucumbers & croutons. served with creamy caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing Add Grilled Chicken -2 Breaded Chicken - 2

Fresh Garden Salad

$12.00

Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, green olives & feta cheese. Served with Greek vinaigrette dressing

Italian Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing

Time Square Salad

$14.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ham, & grilled chicken. Served with choice of dressing

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

Wings

1/2lb Boneless Wings

$8.00

1lb Boneless Wings

$14.00

1.5lb Boneless Wings

$20.00

8 Bone-In Wings

$10.00

12 Bone-In Wings

$13.00

16 Bone-In Wings

$17.00

24 Bone-In Wings

$24.00

Wing Wednesday (12 wings) Special

$10.00

Pasta

Beef Ravioli

$14.00

Pasta stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots & a side salad

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Three cheese stuffed ravioli topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$16.00

Parmesan encrusted chicken on top of a bed of spaghetti noodles with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Gnocchi Bake

$14.00

Gnocchi pasta tossed in Ala Vodka topped with mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of homemade marinara, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese.

Lobster Ravioli

$16.00

Lobster stuffed ravioli mixed in our homemade creamy lobster sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Manhattan Bowl

$15.00

Penne Pasta tossed in a blend of alfredo, ala vodka & Pesto. Topped with fresh tomatoes. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Penne Margherita

$14.00

Penne pasta, grape tomatoes & basil sauteed in a garlic olive oil topped with parmesan cheese and a balsamic drizzle. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Penne Pesto

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy basil pesto sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Spaghetti

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Tortellini Gorgonzola

$15.00

Tri-colored stuffed cheese tortellini smothered in a creamy asiago and gorgonzola sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Penne Pasta with a reduced wine sauce with Shrimp, tomatoes and asparagus.

The Grill

BYO Burger

Gyro

$13.00

Off the split gyro meat, tzatziki, lettuce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes & red onion on a pita. Served with a side of fries

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Homemade meatballs in our homemade marinara & melted mozzarella. Served with a side of fries

Italian Beef Sub

$13.00

Sliced Italian beef wiht melted provolone & a side of Au Jus. Served with a side of fries Add Green peppers and onions $2

BLT

$13.00

Maple cured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes on a brioche bun with mayo. Served with a side of fries -make it a wrap - no extra charge

Angry Avocado Burger

$14.00

1/2lb Angus Beef Patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado, jalapeno aioli, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of fries - Make it a wrap - no extra charge

Peanut Butter Habanero Burger

$15.00Out of stock

1/2lb Angus beef patty topped creamy peanut butter, habanero jam, cheddar cheese, bacon & lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries

Buffalo Burger

$14.00

1/2lb Angus beef patty topped with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild or hot buffalo sauce on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries

Whiskey Cowboy Burger

$14.00

1/2lb Angus beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, fried onions, bacon, Jim Beam BBQ on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of fries

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Cheese Curds - Bacon

$9.00

Cheese Curds - Jalapeno

$9.00

Cheese Curds - Ghost

$9.00

Cheese Curds - Yellow

$9.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$5.00

2 chicken tenders served with french fries and a kids drink

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi noodles topped with homemade cheese sauce. served with garlic knot & kids drink

Kids' Pasta

$6.00

Cavatappi noodles topped with marinara with a garlic knot & kids drink Choose other sauce $1 -Alfredo, Pesto, Butter, Ala Vodka

Desserts

Black & White Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Bomba

$9.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli Cake

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

$7.00

Rainbow Cookies

$10.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Macarons

$2.00Out of stock

Catering

Small Garlic Knot Tray

$14.00

Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $5

Small Garden Salad Tray

$17.00

Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad Tray

$19.00

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing

50 Bone-In Wing Tray

$56.00

5lb Boneless Wing Tray

$50.00

Small Baked Ziti Tray

$40.00

Penne Noodles Baked in Homemade Marinara with Three Cheese Blend

Small Fettuccine Alfredo Tray

$56.00

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles.

Small Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken Tray

$64.00

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles with grilled chicken.

Small Gnocchi Ala Vodka Tray

$54.00

Gnocchi pasta topped with ala vodka sauce

Small Lasagna Tray

$60.00

Layers of homemade marinara, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese.

Small Penne Ala Vodka Tray

$54.00

Penne noodles topped with our ala vodka sauce

Small Penne Pesto w/Chicken Tray

$62.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy basil pesto sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes with lightly breaded chicken

Small Penne w/Meatballs

$48.00

Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs

Small Spaghetti w/Meatballs Tray

$48.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs

Small Tortellini Gorgonzola Tray

$54.00

Tri-colored stuffed cheese tortellini smothered in a creamy asiago and gorgonzola sauce.

Large Garlic Knot Tray

$21.00

Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $7

Large Garden Salad Tray

$23.00

Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing

Large Caesar Salad Tray

$24.00

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing

Large 100 Bone-In Wing Tray

$100.00

Large 10lb Boneless Wing Tray

$88.00

Large Baked Ziti Tray

$75.00

Penne Noodles Baked in Homemade Marinara with Three Cheese Blend

Large Fettuccine Alfredo Tray

$82.00

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles.

Large Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken Tray

$92.00

Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles with grilled chicken.

Large Tortellini Gorgonzola Tray

$80.00

Tri-colored stuffed cheese tortellini smothered in a creamy asiago and gorgonzola sauce.

Large Lasagna Tray

$95.00

Layers of homemade marinara, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese.

Large Gnocchi Ala Vodka

$80.00

Gnocchi pasta topped with ala vodka sauce

Large Penne Ala Vodka

$80.00

Penne noodles topped with our ala vodka sauce

Large Penne Pesto w/Chicken

$90.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy basil pesto sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes with lightly breaded chicken.

Large Spaghetti w/Meatballs Tray

$85.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs

Large Penne w/Meatballs Tray

$85.00

Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs

Large Penne Pesto Tray

$80.00

Penne pasta tossed in our creamy basil pesto sauce

Large Spaghetti Tray

$75.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in homemade marinara

Large Penne Tray

$75.00

Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara

Small Penne Tray

$40.00

Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara

Small Spaghetti Tray

$40.00

Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara

Small Penne Pesto Tray

$54.00

Penne pasta tossed in our creamy basil pesto sauce

Large Chicken Parmesan Tray

$88.00

Spaghetti and homemade marinara topped with parmesan encrusted chicken

Small Chicken Parmesan Tray

$58.00

Spaghetti and homemade marinara topped with parmesan encrusted chicken

Sauces

Ala Vodka Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Alfredo Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Blue Cheese Dressing 4oz

$0.85

Caesar 4oz

$0.85

Cocktail Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Creamy Italian 4oz

$0.85

French 4oz

$0.85

Garlic Butter 4oz

$0.85

Garlic Parmesan 4oz

$0.85

Gorgonzola Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Lobster Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Manhattan Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Marinara 4oz

$0.85

Pesto 4oz

$0.85

Ranch 4oz

$0.85

Tartar Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Tzatziki Sauce 4oz

$0.85

Sweet Chili

$0.85

10" Pizza

*10" Cheese-STEAK

$19.00

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10" All American Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, 1,000 island sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheddar & mozzarella

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, crispy chicken, bacon, green peppers, onions & mozzarella

10" Taco Pizza

$18.00

Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach & mozzarella

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch drizzle

10" Gyro

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese

10" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, 3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil & balsamic vinegar drizzle

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella

10" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, red onion, feta & mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, Pesto sauce, crispy chicken, fresh mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella

10" Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

10" Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

10" White Pizza

$13.00

Hand tossed crust, Ricotta spread, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta & oregano

10' Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza

$18.00

Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

14" Pizza

*14" Cheese-STEAK

$22.00

14" All American Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, 1,000 island sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheddar & mozzarella

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, crispy chicken, bacon, green peppers, onions & mozzarella

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Hand tossed crust, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle

14" Cheese Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, ricotta, parmesan, feta, cheddar, shredded mozzarella & fresh mozzarella

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach & mozzarella

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch drizzle

14" Gyro

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese

14" HH Pizza

$13.00

14" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, 3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil & balsamic vinegar drizzle

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00

Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, red onion, feta & mozzarella cheese

14" Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, Pesto sauce, crispy chicken, fresh mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella

14" Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

14" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

14" Taco PIzza

$21.00

Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.

14" Vegetable Pizza

$21.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

14" White Pizza

$16.00

Hand tossed crust, Ricotta spread, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta & oregano

20" Pizza

20" Cheese Pizza

$21.00

*20" Cheese-STEAK (Copy)

$27.00

20" All American Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, 1,000 island sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheddar & mozzarella

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, crispy chicken, bacon, green peppers, onions & mozzarella

20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle

20" Cheese Lovers Pizza

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, ricotta, parmesan, feta, cheddar, shredded mozzarella & fresh mozzarella

20" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach & mozzarella

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch drizzle

20" Gyro

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese

20" HH Pizza

$21.00

20" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, 3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

20" Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil & balsamic vinegar drizzle

20" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella

20" Mediterranean Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, red onion, feta & mozzarella cheese

20" Pesto Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, Pesto sauce, crispy chicken, fresh mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella

20" Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

20" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

20" Taco Pizza

$25.00

Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.

20" Vegetable Pizza

$25.00

Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

20" White Pizza

$22.00

Hand tossed crust, Ricotta spread, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta & oregano

12" Thin Crust Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12" HH Specialty Pizza `

$12.00

12" All American Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

12" Beef & Cheddar Pizza

$16.00

12" Beef Taco Pizza

$16.00

12" Chicken Taco Pizza

$16.00

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

12" Gyro

$16.00

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

12" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

12" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

12" Pesto Pizza

$16.00

12" Supreme Pizza

$19.00

12" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza

$17.00

12" Vegetable Pizza

$15.00

12" White Pizza

$13.00

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$12.00

Stromboli

$11.00

Pizza Deals

Family Meal Deal

$26.00

20" 1-topping pizza, garlic knots & 2 liter soda

Pizza Party

$73.00

2- 20" 1 topping pizza's, small tray garlic knots, 40 bone in wings & 2-2liter soda

Stuffed Pizzas

14" Meat Lovers Stuffed

$29.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust

14" Supreme Stuffed

$29.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Spicy Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust

14" Mac & Cheese Stuffed

$27.00

3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust

20" Meat Lovers Stuffed

$39.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust

20" Supreme Stuffed

$39.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Spicy Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust

20" Mac & Cheese Stuffed

$36.00

3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust

Bar Food

Cheese Curds - Bacon

$9.00

Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!

Cheese Curds - Ghost

$9.00

Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!

Cheese Curds - Jalapeno

$9.00

Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!

Cheese Curds - Yellow

$9.00

Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fries

$5.00

Giant Pretzel

$14.00

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Spinach & Art Dip

$11.00

White Queso

$6.00

Soda Pop

Large Drink

$2.50

20oz Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Pepsi Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Mt. Dew

$2.50

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Mug

$2.50

20oz Water

$2.50

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Mt. Dew

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

2L Mug

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Black Coffee

$2.00

Latte 20oz

$6.50

Latte 12oz

$5.50

Expresso Dbl Shot

$6.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$5.50

Pitcher of Soda

$5.99

Kids Drink

$2.00

Bubbl'r

Twisted elixer

$2.50

Cherry guava

$2.50

Triple berry breez'r

$2.50

Rockstar

Original

$3.50

Silver Ice

$3.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Badger State

$5.00

New Glarius

$5.50

New Belgium

$5.50

Stillmank

$5.50

Bells

$5.50

Seasonal

$5.50

Cider Boys

$5.50

Keweenaw

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Craft Pitcher

$15.00

Stubborn Bros Sour

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.50

Badger State Can

$6.00

Bucket Special

$15.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Busch Light Bottle

$4.50

Busch N/A Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona Bottle

$4.50

Corona Light Bottle

$4.50

Green 19 Bottle

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller 64 Bottle

$4.50

Miller High Life Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Miller MGD Bottle

$4.50

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

PBR Bottle

$4.50

Redd's Apple Bottle

$4.50

Samuel Adams Bottle

$5.50

Select 55 Bottle

$4.50

Sweet Genius - Candy Bar Almond Porter

$8.00

White Claw

$5.50

Vizzy Seltzer

$5.50

Barista Hard Coffee

$7.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Chianti

$4.50

Pinot Noir

$4.50

Shiraz

$4.50

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

BTL Merlot

$13.00

BTL Chianti

$13.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$13.00

BTL Shiraz

$13.00

Brut Rose

$6.00

BTL Brut Rose

$20.00

White Wine

Riesling

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.50

Prosecco

$6.00

BTL Riesling

$13.00

BTL Moscato

$13.00

BTL Chardonnay

$13.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$13.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$13.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BTL Brut Champagne

$37.00

March Maddness

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Busch LIght

$15.00

Budweiser

$15.00

Coors Light

$15.00

White Claw

$15.00

Well Mixer

$3.50

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Skyy Strawberry

$7.00

Skyy Rasperry

$7.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$7.00

Skyy Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Blue Ice Huckleberry

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Raspberry

$7.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$9.00

Smirnoff Peppermint

$6.50

Arrow Lime Vodka

$6.50

Dbl Rail Vodka

$7.50

Dbl Absolut

$9.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$11.00

Dbl Ketel One

$10.00

Dbl Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Strawberry

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Rasperry

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Blood Orange

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Citrus

$8.50

Dbl Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.50

Dbl Smirnoff Caramel

$8.50

Dbl Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

Dbl Titos

$9.00

Dbl Blue Ice Huckleberry

$9.00

Dbl Absolut Citron

$9.00

Dbl Absolut Raspberry

$9.00

Dbl Grey Goose La Poire

$11.00

Dbl Smirnoff Peppermint

$8.50

Dbl Arrow Lime Vodka

$8.50

Gin

Rail Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Dbl Rail Gin

$7.50

Dbl Tanqueray

$9.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50

Admiral Nelson

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$7.00

Admiral Coconut

$5.50

Rumhaven

$6.00

Castillo Gold

$5.50

Malibu

$7.00

Dbl Well Rum

$7.50

Dbl Admiral Nelson

$7.50

Dbl Bacardi

$9.00

Dbl Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$9.00

Dbl Bacardi 151

$9.00

Dbl Admiral Coconut

$7.50

Dbl Rumhaven

$8.00

Dbl Castillo Gold

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

Patron Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Dbl Well Tequila

$7.50

Dbl Patron Silver

$9.00

Dbl Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.50

Jim Beam Rye

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Mount Royal Light

$6.50

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams VO

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.50

Yukon Jack

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Glenlivet 12 Single Malt

$8.00

Dewar White

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Kessler

$5.50

Steven Foster Rye

$5.50

Old Smokey Peanut Butter

$6.50

Old Smokey Salted Carmel

$6.50

Old Smokey Mango Habenero

$6.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$6.50

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Licor 43

$5.50

St. Germain

$7.00

Korbel Brandy

$6.50

Christian Bros. Brandy

$6.50

Godiva White Chocolate

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.50

Creme de Cocoa

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.50

Baileys

$6.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$6.50

Dr. Cherry

$6.50

Goldschlager

$6.50

Salted Carmel, Old Smokey

$6.50

Peanut Butter, Old Smokey

$6.50

Mango Habenero, Old Smokey

$6.50

Rumpleminze

$6.50

Dry Vermouth

$5.50

Sweet Vermouth

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Aristocrat Brandy

$5.50

Arrow Triple Sec

$5.50

Arrow Amaretto

$5.50

De Kuyper Blue Curacao

$5.50

Apple Pucker

$5.50

Watermelon Pucker

$5.50

Cherry Pucker

$5.50

Grape Pucker

$5.50

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

Hiram Walker Melon Liqueur

$5.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Big Appletini

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sidecar

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tom Collins

$5.50

White Russian

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Blind Russian

$7.00

Lady Liberty

$7.00

Bahama mama

$8.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$8.00

$4 Well Drinks

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Vodka

HH Rail Vodka

$3.50

HH Absolut

$5.00

HH Grey Goose

$6.00

HH Ketel One

$6.00

HH Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

HH Skyy Strawberry

$5.00

HH Skyy Rasperry

$5.00

HH Skyy Blood Orange

$5.00

HH Skyy Citrus

$5.00

HH Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

HH Smirnoff Caramel

$5.00

HH Stoli Cucumber

$5.00

HH Titos

$5.00

HH Blue Ice Huckleberry

$5.00

HH Absolut Citron

$5.00

HH Absolut Raspberry

$5.00

HH Grey Goose La Poire

$7.00

HH Smirnoff Peppermint

$4.50

HH Arrow Lime Vodka

$4.50

Dbl Rail Vodka

$7.50

Dbl Absolut

$9.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$11.00

Dbl Ketel One

$10.00

Dbl Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Strawberry

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Rasperry

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Blood Orange

$8.50

Dbl Skyy Citrus

$8.50

Dbl Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.50

Dbl Smirnoff Caramel

$8.50

Dbl Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

Dbl Titos

$9.00

Dbl Blue Ice Huckleberry

$9.00

Dbl Absolut Citron

$9.00

Dbl Absolut Raspberry

$9.00

Dbl Grey Goose La Poire

$11.00

Dbl Smirnoff Peppermint

$8.50

Dbl Arrow Lime Vodka

$8.50

Gin

HH Rail Gin

$3.50

HH Tanqueray

$5.00

HH Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Dbl Rail Gin

$7.50

Dbl Tanqueray

$9.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

HH Dewars

$4.50

HH Dewars 12Yr

$5.00

HH Johnnie Walker Black

$6.00

HH Johnnie Walker Red

$4.50

HH Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

HH Bulleit Rye

$6.00

HH Basil Hayden

$6.00

HH Elijah Craig

$6.00

Whiskey

HH Well Whiskey

$3.50

HH Basil Hayden

$6.00

HH Bulliet Rye

$6.00

HH Jack Daniels

$4.50

HH Jim Beam

$4.50

HH Canadian Club

$4.50

HH Makers Mark

$6.00

HH Wild Turkey

$5.00

HH Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.50

HH Jim Beam Rye

$4.50

HH Jack Daniels Honey

$4.50

HH Jack Daniels Apple

$4.50

HH Jack Daniels Fire

$4.50

HH Mount Royal Light

$4.50

HH Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

HH Seagrams 7

$4.50

HH Seagrams VO

$4.50

HH Jameson

$4.50

HH Jameson Cold Brew

$4.50

HH Yukon Jack

$3.50

HH Southern Comfort

$4.50

HH Glenlivet 12 Single Malt

$6.00

HH Dewar White

$4.50

Crown Royal

$5.00

HH Crown Apple

$5.00

HH Fireball

$4.50

HH Kessler

$3.50

HH Steven Foster Rye

$3.50

HH Old Smokey Peanut Butter

$4.50

HH Old Smokey Salted Carmel

$4.50

HH Old Smokey Mango Habanero

$4.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

HH Frangelico

$5.00

HH Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

HH Grand Marnier

$5.00

HH Jagermeister

$4.50

HH Kahlua