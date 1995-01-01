Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr
De Pere, WI 54115
Popular Items
Starters
Garlic Knots
Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $1
Bruschetta
Crostinis topped with Roma tomatoes, garlic, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella
Calamari A La East Coast
Crispy Calamari tossed in pepperoncini's, served with homemade spicy marinara
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh mozzarella string cheese wrapped in wonton. Served with Marinara
Philly Steak Wonton
Pepper Jack cheese, philly steak with sauteed green peppers and onions and wrapped in an eggroll. Served with sweet chilli
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Toasted and served with homemade pita chips and tortilla chips
Soups & Salads
Fresh Side Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, cucumbers & croutons. served with creamy caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing Add Grilled Chicken -2 Breaded Chicken - 2
Fresh Garden Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, green olives & feta cheese. Served with Greek vinaigrette dressing
Italian Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing
Time Square Salad
Grape tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ham, & grilled chicken. Served with choice of dressing
Bowl Soup of the Day
Cup Soup of the Day
Quart of Soup
Wings
Pasta
Beef Ravioli
Pasta stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots & a side salad
Cheese Ravioli
Three cheese stuffed ravioli topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Parmesan encrusted chicken on top of a bed of spaghetti noodles with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Gnocchi Bake
Gnocchi pasta tossed in Ala Vodka topped with mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Lasagna
Layers of homemade marinara, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese.
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli mixed in our homemade creamy lobster sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Manhattan Bowl
Penne Pasta tossed in a blend of alfredo, ala vodka & Pesto. Topped with fresh tomatoes. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Penne Margherita
Penne pasta, grape tomatoes & basil sauteed in a garlic olive oil topped with parmesan cheese and a balsamic drizzle. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Penne Pesto
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy basil pesto sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Tortellini Gorgonzola
Tri-colored stuffed cheese tortellini smothered in a creamy asiago and gorgonzola sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Shrimp Scampi
Penne Pasta with a reduced wine sauce with Shrimp, tomatoes and asparagus.
The Grill
BYO Burger
Gyro
Off the split gyro meat, tzatziki, lettuce, feta cheese, diced tomatoes & red onion on a pita. Served with a side of fries
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs in our homemade marinara & melted mozzarella. Served with a side of fries
Italian Beef Sub
Sliced Italian beef wiht melted provolone & a side of Au Jus. Served with a side of fries Add Green peppers and onions $2
BLT
Maple cured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes on a brioche bun with mayo. Served with a side of fries -make it a wrap - no extra charge
Angry Avocado Burger
1/2lb Angus Beef Patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado, jalapeno aioli, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of fries - Make it a wrap - no extra charge
Peanut Butter Habanero Burger
1/2lb Angus beef patty topped creamy peanut butter, habanero jam, cheddar cheese, bacon & lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries
Buffalo Burger
1/2lb Angus beef patty topped with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild or hot buffalo sauce on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries
Whiskey Cowboy Burger
1/2lb Angus beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, fried onions, bacon, Jim Beam BBQ on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of fries
Sides
Kids' Menu
Kids' Chicken Fingers
2 chicken tenders served with french fries and a kids drink
Kids' Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles topped with homemade cheese sauce. served with garlic knot & kids drink
Kids' Pasta
Cavatappi noodles topped with marinara with a garlic knot & kids drink Choose other sauce $1 -Alfredo, Pesto, Butter, Ala Vodka
Desserts
Catering
Small Garlic Knot Tray
Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $5
Small Garden Salad Tray
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
Small Caesar Salad Tray
Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing
50 Bone-In Wing Tray
5lb Boneless Wing Tray
Small Baked Ziti Tray
Penne Noodles Baked in Homemade Marinara with Three Cheese Blend
Small Fettuccine Alfredo Tray
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles.
Small Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken Tray
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles with grilled chicken.
Small Gnocchi Ala Vodka Tray
Gnocchi pasta topped with ala vodka sauce
Small Lasagna Tray
Layers of homemade marinara, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese.
Small Penne Ala Vodka Tray
Penne noodles topped with our ala vodka sauce
Small Penne Pesto w/Chicken Tray
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy basil pesto sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes with lightly breaded chicken
Small Penne w/Meatballs
Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs
Small Spaghetti w/Meatballs Tray
Spaghetti pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs
Small Tortellini Gorgonzola Tray
Tri-colored stuffed cheese tortellini smothered in a creamy asiago and gorgonzola sauce.
Large Garlic Knot Tray
Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $7
Large Garden Salad Tray
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
Large Caesar Salad Tray
Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing
Large 100 Bone-In Wing Tray
Large 10lb Boneless Wing Tray
Large Baked Ziti Tray
Penne Noodles Baked in Homemade Marinara with Three Cheese Blend
Large Fettuccine Alfredo Tray
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles.
Large Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken Tray
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles with grilled chicken.
Large Tortellini Gorgonzola Tray
Tri-colored stuffed cheese tortellini smothered in a creamy asiago and gorgonzola sauce.
Large Lasagna Tray
Layers of homemade marinara, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese.
Large Gnocchi Ala Vodka
Gnocchi pasta topped with ala vodka sauce
Large Penne Ala Vodka
Penne noodles topped with our ala vodka sauce
Large Penne Pesto w/Chicken
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy basil pesto sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes with lightly breaded chicken.
Large Spaghetti w/Meatballs Tray
Spaghetti pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs
Large Penne w/Meatballs Tray
Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara and served with meatballs
Large Penne Pesto Tray
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy basil pesto sauce
Large Spaghetti Tray
Spaghetti pasta tossed in homemade marinara
Large Penne Tray
Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara
Small Penne Tray
Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara
Small Spaghetti Tray
Penne pasta tossed in homemade marinara
Small Penne Pesto Tray
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy basil pesto sauce
Large Chicken Parmesan Tray
Spaghetti and homemade marinara topped with parmesan encrusted chicken
Small Chicken Parmesan Tray
Spaghetti and homemade marinara topped with parmesan encrusted chicken
Sauces
Ala Vodka Sauce 4oz
Alfredo Sauce 4oz
Blue Cheese Dressing 4oz
Caesar 4oz
Cocktail Sauce 4oz
Creamy Italian 4oz
French 4oz
Garlic Butter 4oz
Garlic Parmesan 4oz
Gorgonzola Sauce 4oz
Lobster Sauce 4oz
Manhattan Sauce 4oz
Marinara 4oz
Pesto 4oz
Ranch 4oz
Tartar Sauce 4oz
Tzatziki Sauce 4oz
Sweet Chili
10" Pizza
*10" Cheese-STEAK
10" Cheese Pizza
10" All American Cheeseburger Pizza
Hand tossed crust, 1,000 island sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheddar & mozzarella
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hand tossed crust, BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, crispy chicken, bacon, green peppers, onions & mozzarella
10" Taco Pizza
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hand tossed crust, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle
10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach & mozzarella
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Hand tossed crust, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch drizzle
10" Gyro
Hand tossed crust, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese
10" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed crust, 3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita Pizza
Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil & balsamic vinegar drizzle
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella
10" Mediterranean Pizza
Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, red onion, feta & mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Pesto sauce, crispy chicken, fresh mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella
10" Supreme Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
10" Vegetable Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
10" White Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Ricotta spread, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta & oregano
10' Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
14" Pizza
*14" Cheese-STEAK
14" All American Cheeseburger Pizza
Hand tossed crust, 1,000 island sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheddar & mozzarella
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hand tossed crust, BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, crispy chicken, bacon, green peppers, onions & mozzarella
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hand tossed crust, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle
14" Cheese Lovers Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, ricotta, parmesan, feta, cheddar, shredded mozzarella & fresh mozzarella
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach & mozzarella
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Hand tossed crust, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch drizzle
14" Gyro
Hand tossed crust, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese
14" HH Pizza
14" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed crust, 3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
14" Margherita Pizza
Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil & balsamic vinegar drizzle
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella
14" Mediterranean Pizza
Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, red onion, feta & mozzarella cheese
14" Pesto Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Pesto sauce, crispy chicken, fresh mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella
14" Supreme Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
14" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
14" Taco PIzza
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
14" Vegetable Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
14" White Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Ricotta spread, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta & oregano
20" Pizza
20" Cheese Pizza
*20" Cheese-STEAK (Copy)
20" All American Cheeseburger Pizza
Hand tossed crust, 1,000 island sauce, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheddar & mozzarella
20" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hand tossed crust, BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, crispy chicken, bacon, green peppers, onions & mozzarella
20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hand tossed crust, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle
20" Cheese Lovers Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, ricotta, parmesan, feta, cheddar, shredded mozzarella & fresh mozzarella
20" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach & mozzarella
20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Hand tossed crust, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch drizzle
20" Gyro
Hand tossed crust, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese
20" HH Pizza
20" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed crust, 3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
20" Margherita Pizza
Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, fresh cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella topped with fresh basil & balsamic vinegar drizzle
20" Meat Lovers Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella
20" Mediterranean Pizza
Hand tossed crust, garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, red onion, feta & mozzarella cheese
20" Pesto Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Pesto sauce, crispy chicken, fresh mushrooms, tomato & mozzarella
20" Supreme Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
20" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
20" Taco Pizza
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
20" Vegetable Pizza
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, black olives, fresh mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
20" White Pizza
Hand tossed crust, Ricotta spread, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta & oregano
12" Thin Crust Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
12" HH Specialty Pizza `
12" All American Cheeseburger Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Beef & Cheddar Pizza
12" Beef Taco Pizza
12" Chicken Taco Pizza
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
12" Gyro
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
12" Margherita Pizza
12" Mac & Cheese Pizza
12" Mediterranean Pizza
12" Pesto Pizza
12" Supreme Pizza
12" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
12" Vegetable Pizza
12" White Pizza
Calzone & Stromboli
Pizza Deals
Stuffed Pizzas
14" Meat Lovers Stuffed
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust
14" Supreme Stuffed
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Spicy Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust
14" Mac & Cheese Stuffed
3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust
20" Meat Lovers Stuffed
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Spicy Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust
20" Supreme Stuffed
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Spicy Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & Mozzarella. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust
20" Mac & Cheese Stuffed
3 cheese blend sauce, penne pasta, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Stuffed in a hand tossed crust
Bar Food
Cheese Curds - Bacon
Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!
Cheese Curds - Ghost
Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!
Cheese Curds - Jalapeno
Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!
Cheese Curds - Yellow
Cheese curds with Bacon. Choose a side of Ranch or Marinara for your dipping pleasure!