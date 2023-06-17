Quiznos & Taco Del Mar 482

A map showing the location of Quiznos & Taco Del Mar 482View gallery

Taco Del Mar

Taco Del Mar Carlos Classics

1 Rippin' Fish Taco

$4.29

2 Rippin' Fish Tacos

$8.29

1 Classic Taco

$3.99

2 Classic Tacos

$7.79

Quesadita

$8.49

Burrito

$8.99

Diablo Burrito

$8.99

Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Taco Del Mar Sides

Taquitos

$4.99

Plantain Chips

$2.99

Chips & Dip

$1.99

Rice & Beans

$2.99

Taco Del Mar Sweets

Churros & Dip

$3.99

Mexican Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Horchata Shake

$4.99

Taco Del Mar Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Breakfast Taco (1)

$3.49

Breakfast Taco (2)

$6.79

Crispy Tots

$1.99

Loaded Potatoes

$4.99

Breakfast Quesadita

$5.49

Drinks

Regular Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.99

Quiznos

Quiznos Subs

Classic Italian

$8.95+

Spicy Monterey

$8.95+

Turkey Ranch & Swiss

$8.95+

Turkey Bacon Guac

$8.95+

Veggie Guacamole

$8.95+

Steakhouse

$9.49+

Steak And Eggs

$9.49+

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Spicy Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Southwest Chicken

$9.49+

Chicken Fajita

$9.49+

Cubano

$8.95+

Miami

$8.95+

Quiznos Salads

The Italian Salad

$9.29

Chef Salad

$9.29

Quiznos Sides

Fries

$2.49

Tots

$2.49

Quiznos Desserts

Donut Holes

$1.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Oreo Shake

$4.99

Quiznos Kids Meals

Ham & Cheese Kids Meal

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$4.99

Drinks

Regular Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2750 North US Highway 98, Lakeland, FL 33804

Directions

